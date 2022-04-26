Post Politics Now Biden issues first pardons, commutations of his presidency

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden waves while welcoming the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team to the White House on Monday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
Today at 7:23 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:40 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden is using his sweeping clemency powers for the first time, announcing three pardons and the commutations of 75 sentences of nonviolent drug offenders. The announcements signal a far more targeted use of his authority than employed by former president Donald Trump, who granted pardons to political allies and celebrities who ran afoul of the law, among others. Biden’s actions follow calls by criminal justice advocates to grant leniency in a system that often disproportionately affects people of color.

Meanwhile, a pair of Cabinet officials will be making high-profile appearances on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to testify on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to discuss the Justice Department budget.

