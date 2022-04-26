Post Politics Now Biden issues first pardons, commutations of his presidency

The newly unearthed texts involving dozens of GOP members of Congress prompted calls for the House panel to reconsider issuing subpoenas or other punitive measures against lawmakers who were involved with peddling dubious legal theories that might have contributed to the deadly assault.

But it’s unclear whether that will happen. Such a move would mark a change of course for the House select committee investigating the attack by a pro-Trump mob, which until now has opted not to use such tactics against members of Congress.