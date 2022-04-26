Post Politics Now Biden issues first pardons, commutations of his presidency

Today, President Biden is using his sweeping clemency powers for the first time, announcing three pardons and the commutations of 75 sentences of nonviolent drug offenders. The announcements signal a far more targeted use of his authority than employed by former president Donald Trump, who granted pardons to political allies and celebrities who ran afoul of the law, among others. Biden’s actions follow calls by criminal justice advocates to grant leniency in a system that often disproportionately affects people of color.
Meanwhile, a pair of Cabinet officials will be making high-profile appearances on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to testify on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to discuss the Justice Department budget.
Welcome to Post Politics Now, a live experience from The Washington Post that puts the day’s political headlines into context. Each weekday, we’ll guide you through the news with assists from some of the best political reporters in the business providing insights and analysis.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.
Analysis: The potential impact of the new texts from MeadowsReturn to menu
Washington was abuzz Monday with the publication by CNN of 2,319 text messages of former president Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that were sent and received between Election Day 2020 and Biden’s inauguration.
Writing in The Early 202, Jacqueline Alemany and Theodoric Meyer explain that the texts, which Meadows voluntarily provided the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, help deepen the public’s understanding of the coordination that took place up and down Pennsylvania Avenue between Republican lawmakers and the White House as part of Trump’s quest to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
They also have another effect, Jacqueline and Theodoric write:
The newly unearthed texts involving dozens of GOP members of Congress prompted calls for the House panel to reconsider issuing subpoenas or other punitive measures against lawmakers who were involved with peddling dubious legal theories that might have contributed to the deadly assault.But it’s unclear whether that will happen. Such a move would mark a change of course for the House select committee investigating the attack by a pro-Trump mob, which until now has opted not to use such tactics against members of Congress.
You can read the full piece here.
The latest: Who’s getting pardoned today by BidenReturn to menu
The White House has released a list of the three people who received presidential pardons from Biden on Tuesday. Here are descriptions provided by the White House.
- Abraham W. Bolden Sr. of Chicago. Bolden, 86, was the first African American to serve on a presidential Secret Service detail. In 1964, he was charged with offenses related to attempting to sell a copy of a Secret Service file. His first trial resulted in a hung jury. Following his conviction at a second trial, Bolden was denied a new trial even though key witnesses against him admitted to lying at the prosecutor’s request. He ultimately served several years in federal custody. He has steadfastly maintained his innocence.
- Betty Jo Bogans of Houston. Bogans, 51, was convicted in 1998 of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in Texas after attempting to transport drugs for her boyfriend and his accomplice, neither of whom was detained or arrested. At the time of her conviction, Bogans was a single mother with no prior record, who accepted responsibility for her role in the offense. Bogan received a seven-year sentence. Since her release from custody, she has held consistent employment while undergoing treatment for cancer.
- Dexter Eugene Jackson of Athens, Ga. Jackson, 52, was convicted in 2002 for using his business to facilitate the distribution of marijuana in Georgia. Jackson was not personally involved in trafficking marijuana, but allowed marijuana distributors to use his pool hall to facilitate drug transactions. He accepted responsibility for his actions at the time he was charged and pleaded guilty. Since his release from custody, Jackson has converted his business into a cellphone repair service and hired local high school students through a program that seeks to provide young adults with work experience.
On our radar: Biden grants 3 pardons, commutes 75 sentencesReturn to menu
Biden on Tuesday is using his clemency powers for the first time in his presidency, announcing three pardons and the commutations of 75 sentences of nonviolent drug offenders.
The Post’s Matt Viser reports that the actions follow calls from criminal justice advocates for Biden to use his sweeping authority to grant leniency in a system that often disproportionately impacts people of color.
“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation,” Biden said in a statement. “Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities.”
Among those receiving a pardon is Abraham Bolden, a Chicago man who became the first Black Secret Service agent to serve a presidential detail during the Kennedy administration.
In 1964, Bolden was arrested on charges related to attempting to sell a copy of a Secret Service file, which he has consistently denied. He was convicted after two trials, even though key witnesses later admitted lying at the request of prosecutors, according to a White House fact sheet.
Biden’s predecessor, former president Donald Trump, widely embraced his clemency powers, offering scores of pardons to political allies and celebrities, among others, who ran afoul of the law. Biden’s initial batch is far more narrowly targeted and less splashy.
Biden’s administration on Tuesday is also announcing new steps meant to help those reentering society after being incarcerated. The steps include new job training, greater opportunities to serve in the federal government, and more support for health care, housing and education.
As a senator, Biden was the author of the 1994 crime bill, which became a signature piece of his political and legislative career but was later criticized for leading to mass incarceration and for provisions that required mandatory life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in certain cases.
On our radar: Trump says he won’t return to Twitter. Some find that hard to believe.Return to menu
During his presidency, Donald Trump used Twitter, among other things, to announce sweeping new policies, say nasty things about his political rivals, fire administration officials who lost favor and promote new books by friends.
With Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform on Monday, speculation took hold that Trump could be returning. Twitter, you’ll recall, banned Trump in response to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. But Musk has emphasized how much he values free speech and could reverse that decision.
The Post’s Drew Harwell, Josh Dawsey and Craig Timberg report that Trump has said he won’t rejoin Twitter if given the chance — but even some of his advisers don’t believe that. Trump’s own venture, Truth Social, is not off to a great start. Our colleagues report:
Though Trump has publicly panned Twitter as boring and irrelevant, he still looks at the site often, mostly via printouts of tweets from politicians and journalists handed to him by his aides, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss Trump’s habits.Trump regularly bemoans his lost reach — his Truth Social fan base is about 1 percent of his peak Twitter following — and complains that his comments now don’t get as much pickup in public discussion or the press.
You can read the full story here.
Noted: Hannity offered help with Trump’s get-out-the-vote effortReturn to menu
During the Trump presidency, critics of Fox News often argued that the conservative network acted like a public relations arm of the White House. The emergence of a new batch of text messages Monday between Fox News host Sean Hannity and then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, offers more fodder for that view.
Among a cache of more than 2,000 of Meadows’s text messages obtained by CNN were a handful showing Hannity promising an Election Day get-out-the-vote message to his radio show listeners. The Post’s Jeremy Barr has details:
“NC gonna be ok?” Hannity wrote in one text to Meadows on Nov. 3, 2020, according to the CNN report published on Monday — an apparent reference to Trump’s electoral prospects in the battleground state of North Carolina.Meadows then asked for Hannity’s help with messaging, and offered him a slogan to convey to the host’s millions of radio show listeners. “Stress every vote matters,” Meadows wrote back. “Get out and vote. On radio.”Hannity responded in the affirmative, writing back, “Yes sir. On it,” before adding, “any place in particular we need a push.”
You can read Jeremy’s full story here.
This just in: Biden administration boosts access to antivirals as covid cases riseReturn to menu
With coronavirus cases on the rise again, the Biden administration announced plans Tuesday to nearly double the number of pharmacies that carry antiviral pills to combat covid-19 as many consumers report difficulty finding a doctor to prescribe the medication, or a pharmacy that carries it, when they get sick.
The Post’s Yasmeen Abutaleb reports:
The administration is also taking other steps to boost availability of the drug, a pill from Pfizer called Paxlovid, including an effort to stand up more “test-to-treat” programs in pharmacies and clinics, where many people will be able to walk out with a five-day regimen of pills after testing positive for the coronavirus.The drug has been in increased demand in recent weeks as coronavirus cases once again rise, driven by the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.2. The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases was 47,029 on Monday, up from about 38,000 one week prior, even as many new infections are unreported as more people rely on home test kits.
You can read Yasmeen’s full story here.
Noted: Judge’s ruling on Title 42 adds twist to political debateReturn to menu
The Biden administration’s plans to wind down the pandemic-era border restrictions known as Title 42 have become politically prickly for the White House, with even some Democrats calling for a delay to develop better plans to cope with an expected surge in migrants streaming to the United States.
Monday brought a new twist. A federal judge in Louisiana said Monday that he intends to block the Biden administration’s plans, siding with Republican attorneys general who argued that their states are already overwhelmed by soaring numbers of migrants.
The Post’s Nick Miroff, Marianna Sotomayor, Maria Sacchetti and Seung Min Kim have details:
The pending order from U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays, a Trump appointee in the Western District of Louisiana, is likely to stop the Biden administration from phasing out the restrictions ahead of a May 23 deadline set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the Title 42 measures to expire.Summerhays held a Zoom conference Monday among the states and Justice Department attorneys that was closed to the media, posting a short summary afterward stating his intent to grant a temporary restraining order against the Biden administration. The judge then directed the two sides to discuss “the specific terms to be contained in the Temporary Restraining Order and attempt to reach agreement.”
You can read the full story here.