Biden’s sanctions coordinator to take leave of absence from White House

Daleep Singh, who has overseen the Biden administration's sanctions response against Russia, is planning to take an extended leave of absence from the White House, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Singh's leave is due to family reasons, said one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters. His leave is expected to begin next month, but the exact timing and length are still being finalized.

Singh, who serves as a deputy national security adviser and a deputy at the National Economic Council, became the public face of the United States’ wide-ranging economic punishments aimed at Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The White House is still determining how to fill Singh’s role when he leaves, and among the officials under consideration for the job is Mike Pyle, chief economic adviser to Vice President Harris. The White House declined to comment.

Before joining the White House, Singh worked as the head of the markets team at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and at the Treasury Department during the Obama administration.

Law enforcement officials investigated an incident in February in which someone unlawfully entered Singh’s home, according to a police report and people familiar with the matter.

The incident came days after Singh was front and center for the Biden administration as it punished Russia and escalated its response after the invasion of Ukraine. Singh joined White House press secretary Jen Psaki before briefing-room cameras to explain the administration’s increasingly muscular stance toward Moscow on Feb. 22 and 24.

There is no immediate evidence of a link between Singh’s work in the administration and the alleged incident. Singh was not home at the time, according to a person familiar with the incident who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the details.

A White House official said his leave has no connection to the incident at his home.

