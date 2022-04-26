Vice President Harris tests positive for the coronavirus

Placeholder while article actions load

Vice President Harris has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Tuesday, becoming the most senior Biden administration official to contract a disease that has afflicted millions of Americans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Harris tested positive on both rapid and PCR tests but has exhibited no symptoms, Harris’s press secretary Kirsten Allen said.

The vice president is not considered a close contact to President Biden or first lady Jill Biden because of their respective recent travel schedules. Harris will isolate and continue to work from her residence, returning to the White House when she tests negative, Allen said.

Harris, 57, is fully vaccinated and boosted, and as vice president has access to some of the world’s best medical care. Still, she is in a vulnerable demographic that the Food and Drug Administration made eligible for a second booster shot in March.

At a minimum, the diagnosis will force one of the nation’s most popular politicians — a history-making first woman and first person of Black and Asian descent to serve as second-in-command — to curtail her public schedule as the administration grapples with competing crises. One of those is the ongoing pandemic: The nation is nearing 1 million deaths from the virus.

Two Democratic senators — Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Ron Wyden (Ore.) — tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday as well. With Harris, the Democrats’ tiebreaking vote in the Senate, isolating until she tests negative, any contentious votes in the Senate will most likely be on hold.

Several other top administration officials have contracted the virus, even as the White House says it has implemented more stringent measures to protect those who work on campus — especially the president, vice president and their spouses. Harris’s husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March, and the vice president was designated a “close contact” after an aide contracted the virus, though she did not get sick on either of those occasions.

The virus has been making inroads at the White House for some time. White House press secretary Jen Psaki had to withdraw from a major Biden trip to Europe because of a positive test result. After taking her place, backup spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre got the coronavirus as well. Several Cabinet officials have also been diagnosed with the virus in recent weeks.

Harris had been on the West Coast last week, with stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and returned to Washington on Monday. The White House did not immediately release details about who would be considered close contacts of the vice president during this time. She had been slated to attend the funeral of former secretary of state Madeleine Albright on Wednesday with Biden.

The U.S. is now in a fluid and potentially transitional phase of the pandemic, marked by infections that are more frequent but less severe, at least for those who are vaccinated and boosted. Biden got his second booster shot in late March and Harris got her second booster April 1.

Scientists warn that new variants are still emerging and could continue to arise for some time, leaving the coronavirus pandemic’s future unpredictable. At the same time, a growing number of Americans are signaling that they are eager to put the pandemic behind them and return to a normal, restriction-free life.

The vice president’s illness has wider ramifications, of course. It underscores the prevalence of the pandemic that has swept the world in the past two years, affecting everyone from world leaders — both British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump contracted covid-19 — to athletes and entertainers.

Matt Viser contributed to this report.

