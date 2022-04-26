Placeholder while article actions load

Aloha, Early Birds. It’s Tuesday, the day after April 25 — not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket! Perfect dates, tips, etc.: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. In today’s edition … A federal judge prepares to halt Biden’s plan to phase out Title 42 … Things got 🔥 during Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate debate … Biden is expected to grant the first clemencies of his presidency … but first …

On the Hill

New texts ramp up pressure on Jan. 6 committee to subpoena members of Congress

The Goods…

CNN obtained a trove of 2,319 text messages former president Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sent and received between Election Day 2020 and President Biden's inauguration.

The texts, which Meadows voluntarily provided the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, help deepen the public’s understanding of the coordination that took place up and down Pennsylvania Avenue between Republican lawmakers and the White House as part of the former president’s quest to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Advertisement

The newly unearthed texts involving dozens of GOP members of Congress also prompted calls for the House panel to reconsider issuing subpoenas or other punitive measures against lawmakers who were involved with peddling dubious legal theories that might have contributed to the deadly assault.

“I think it will prompt a fresh look by the committee and by the world at what consequences these members should face, and that includes in Congress,” said Norm Eisen, who served as counsel for the Democratic House managers in Trump’s first impeachment trial. “That could include an effort to seek their testimony or have them appear at hearings. It could take the form of filing an ethics complaint and having hearings in that committee. Certainly censure or other forms of congressional discipline are a question. But this is not normal.”

But it's unclear whether that will happen. Such a move would mark a change of course for the House select committee investigating the attack by a pro-Trump mob, which until now has opted not to use such tactics against members of Congress.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) texted Meadows on Jan. 17, 2021, that some members of Congress were calling for Trump to impose martial law to remain in power, according to the text messages.

News of the text messages, which was reported Monday by CNN, comes days after Greene testified in a separate case that she could not recall whether she had advocated for martial law at the time.

Advertisement

“In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law,” Greene texted Meadows, misspelling the word “martial.” “I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

The Jan. 6 committee requested that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) appear before the panel earlier this year, but they have so far refused. Unlike the way it has handled other recalcitrant witnesses, the committee has not taken more aggressive measures against fellow members of Congress who refuse to comply with the requests.

Boomerang effect: The committee’s reluctance to subpoena GOP lawmakers stems from a variety of issues, including time constraints — a complex and lengthy legal fight could last beyond the November midterm elections — along with fears of retribution if Republicans win back the House majority in November.

Advertisement

“We are as a committee discussing a lot of aspects of the investigation,” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace last week, dodging the question of whether she supports subpoenaing members of Congress.

Meadows’s communications with more than 40 current and former Republican members of Congress reflect the extent to which false claims of voter fraud permeated the Republican Party in the aftermath of the election.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) was one of the first lawmakers to get in touch with Meadows soon after Election Day with a proposal to reverse Trump’s fortunes.

On Nov. 6, 2020, according to CNN, he texted about a plan to “encourage the state legislatures to appoint a look doors in the various states where there’s been shenanigans,” with “look doors” possibly a typo for “electors."

In another exchange obtained by CNN, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) texted a group thread that included Meadows and other members of Congress on Dec. 21, 2020, about whether to share his “formulation of our January 6 strategies” with the media.

“If you believe discussion is a positive, I suggest message should be: 1. Progress is being made. 2. More are joining our fight. 3. We can’t allow voter fraud & election theft occur if we are going to be a republic. Your choice. Let me know,” Brooks texted.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top White House aide to Meadows, named Jordan, Perry, Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) as the four members who were closely involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election early in the process, according to an excerpt of her testimony released last week as part of a 248-page court filing.

Advertisement

Text messages between Perry and Meadows, according to the court filing, showed Perry lobbying Meadows to replace Justice Department leadership with Jeffrey Clark, a DOJ official receptive to Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

“Mark, just checking in as time continues to count down. 11 days to 1/6 and 25 days to inauguration,” Perry texted Meadows on Dec. 26, 2020. “We gotta get going!”

“Mark, you should call Jeff,” Perry texted again. It is unclear how Meadows responded.

Eisen said the texts speak volumes: “It’s clear that the Mo Brooks and Scott Perrys of the world went far beyond the normal cooperation that one expects between a president and members of his party in Congress and really approaches the verge of serious liability, whether civil or even criminal.”

From the courts

Federal judge prepares to block Biden plan phasing out border restrictions

⚠️: “A federal judge in Louisiana said Monday that he intends to block the Biden administration’s plans to wind down the pandemic-era border restrictions known as Title 42, siding with Republican attorneys general who argued that their states are already overwhelmed by soaring numbers of migrants,” our colleagues Nick Miroff, Marianna Sotomayor, Maria Sacchetti and Seung Min Kim report.

Advertisement

“The pending order from U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays, a Trump appointee in the Western District of Louisiana, is likely to stop the Biden administration from phasing out the restrictions ahead of a May 23 deadline set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the Title 42 measures to expire.”

Happening today: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will brief lawmakers on Title 42 “ahead of sitting before two House panels this week where he will be grilled by Republicans. White House officials will also brief Senate chiefs of staff [this] afternoon.”

The campaign

Oz touts Trump endorsement, candidates aim to prove their Pennsylvanian roots during GOP Senate debate

Dave McCormick went down the line to say he's lived in Pennsylvania longer than most people on the stage https://t.co/TVIDfzpfxy pic.twitter.com/ysO2OafrGf — abc27 News (@abc27News) April 26, 2022

Round One: “Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz debuted a new Trumpian confidence inspired by the former president’s endorsement, as the five candidates tried to set themselves apart as the ‘most Pennsylvanian’ candidate in Monday’s debate for the GOP nomination,” the Pittsburg Post-Gazette’s Gillian McGoldrick reports.

“Oz mentioned Trump’s endorsement multiple times during Monday’s televised, multi-market debate. He also picked up a common strategy from Trump – choosing a catchy, alliterative nickname – and called his opponent David McCormick “Dishonest Dave.”

“McCormick, in response, said Oz only received the former president’s endorsement because he was a weak candidate without it.”

The debate also reflected the efforts of the other candidates — Kathy Barnette, a political commentator who has written a book about being Black and conservative; Jeff Bartos, a real estate developer; and Carla Sands, Trump’s ambassador to Denmark — “to make jingoistic appeals while painting Oz and McCormick as having loyalties to other nations ahead of the United States,” the New York Times’ Reid J. Epstein writes. “Sands, who also moved back to Pennsylvania ahead of the Senate race, said neither could be trusted to place America first.”

At the White House

Biden to grant first clemencies of his presidency

Our colleague Matt Viser reports: President Biden today is granting clemency to 78 people, the first time he has done so as president and coming after calls from criminal justice advocates for him to use his sweeping presidential powers to grant leniency in a system that often disproportionately impacts people of color.

Advertisement

“America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation,” Biden said in a statement announcing the three pardons and 75 commutations. “Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities.”

Biden said that the 75 commutations were for people who are serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses, many of whom had been serving on home confinement during the pandemic.

Biden’s administration today is also announcing new steps meant to help those re-entering society after being incarcerated. Those includes new job training, greater opportunities to serve in the federal government, and more support for health care, housing, and education.

The Data

Democrats’ latest midterm issue, visualized: “Crossings and attempted crossings of the U.S.-Mexico border are at record levels, and climbing,” our colleague Amber Phillips reports. “It’s becoming a campaign issue, as Republicans accuse Biden of being too lenient at the border, and liberal Democrats accuse Biden of being too tough.”

The Media

What we’re reading:

Viral

Most expensive midlife crisis, ever

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @jaxalemany and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article