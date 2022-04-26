Placeholder while article actions load

In case there was any doubt about what his primary challenge to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is all about, former senator David Perdue erased it with the first few words out of his mouth. “First off, let me be very clear tonight: The election in 2020 was rigged and stolen,” Perdue said this weekend. At their first debate, the two spent what the Atlanta Journal-Constitution clocked as 23 minutes arguing about Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him — including in Georgia, supposedly with Kemp’s help.

Perdue’s turn as a voter-fraud crusader remains awkward. While seeking reelection in a January 2021 runoff, Perdue checked the necessary boxes to make sure Trump didn’t pull the rug from under his and fellow Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s (R-Ga.) campaigns. Both signed a letter calling for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to resign and said they would object to the election results on Jan. 6. Both lost regardless.

But Perdue was hardly a voter-fraud crusader. While others went on Fox News and echoed Trump’s claims, Perdue spoke mostly about supposed “irregularities” — a fallback for many a Trump ally trying to toe the line. Though there’s still no evidence of widespread fraud, Perdue is going quite a bit further now than he did then — for the obvious reason that he needs to win a primary to win an election. (Kemp has a healthy lead in a new poll released by AJC on Tuesday morning — 53-27 — which suggests Perdue needs to do what he can to knock Kemp below 50 percent, to get to a runoff.)

Perdue’s dance is a familiar one. Repeatedly, high-profile statewide GOP candidates have run ads claiming a stolen election. Often, they made no such claim back when it might have mattered. And often, they’ll avoid saying it was stolen for the reasons Trump himself cites.

Earlier this month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) ran a new ad in her primary saying, “The fake news, big tech and blue state liberals stole the election from President Trump.” She didn’t point to specific supposed evidence of voter fraud — but she did say Alabama wouldn’t allow extensive absentee voting or ballot drop boxes.

Thorough searching reveals no instance of Ivey complaining of a stolen election between Election Day 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021 — or even months afterward. (Ivey’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment on whether she did.) She spoke broadly in terms of every vote being counted and Trump’s right to challenge the election.

The Post’s Philip Bump noted Ivey was trying to carve out a middle ground:

This isn’t simply the “rigged” argument but instead sits in the middle between that and what Trump alleges. Curbside voting is “corrupt” because … why? Because of fraud? Or because it’s an expansion of access in more Democratic areas? That it could be perceived as either, of course, is the point. If expanding the vote in general is treated as dishonest or illegal, as above, then you can simply wave your hand at any tool for making voting easier as something to be avoided at all costs.

Also new this week — Lynda Blanchard's campaign to unseat fellow Republican Kay Ivey as Alabama governor is up with a TV spot across the state spreading 2020 falsehoods.

"The election was stolen from Donald Trump, and now we're paying the price," Blanchard says into the camera. pic.twitter.com/O3i3AqQbOS — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) January 21, 2022

Former Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno also tried to hold down a middle ground before it failed him.

Moreno, a self-funder with plenty of money to burn on early campaign ads, ran one that declared, “President Trump says the election was stolen, and he’s right.” But the ad made no actual mention of fraud, instead citing supposed Big Tech censorship of major stories, such as about Hunter Biden.

What’s more, Moreno shortly after the 2020 election had urged his party to drop claims of widespread fraud. “Was there probably *some* fraud, illegal votes, etc, yes,” Moreno said in a later-deleted tweet. “Was it anywhere near enough to change the result, no.”

New ad from #OHSen R Bernie Moreno: “President Trump says the election was stolen, and he’s right.”



That’s not what Moreno was saying last year, before he was running. (Tweets since deleted) https://t.co/WW74zAPxUb pic.twitter.com/gdQ97njoUG — David Weigel (@daveweigel) December 15, 2021

Moreno ended his campaign a month and a half after the ad ran, citing his desire not to split the vote of those who support the former president, whosel stolen election claims he had once rebuked.

Another prime example is Perdue’s fellow former senator, Dean Heller (R-Nev.), who lost his Senate seat in 2018 and is now running for governor. Heller stayed quiet after the 2020 election. When he launched his 2022 campaign in September, he declined to say whether he thought the election was stolen and who was the legitimately elected president. After being booed at a gubernatorial debate in January, he said in early February that Biden was an illegitimate president.

But asked what made him think that, Heller’s campaign merely cited a poll that showed lots of Republicans also believed it. He reportedly didn’t respond to the Nevada Independent’s follow-up question about whether he believed there was widespread fraud, as Trump has repeatedly said with no evidence.

It’s an extension of what happened after 2020. Republicans knew that what Trump was saying was ridiculous and that they couldn’t defend it. So they instead talked about “irregularities” and states expanding mail-in balloting during the pandemic — things that nobody could pitch as a “stolen election” with a straight face — and ignored the substance of Trump’s argument (such as it existed).

But the need to toe Trump’s line to have any real future in the party — combined with the passage of time, allowing for both memories of Jan. 6 and the need for rhetorical consistency to fade — has forced some truly astounding political contortions and fungible morals.

