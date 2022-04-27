Placeholder while article actions load

And authenticate all real humans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

But the tech mogul may find those goals to be in direct conflict.

While Musk has offered little-to-no detail about how he intends to carry out those plans, legal experts say that cracking down on automated or inauthentic accounts could undermine free expression.

Doing so could threaten users’ ability to speak anonymously or to use pseudonyms, which experts on free expression say can be crucial to protecting marginalized individuals.

“If he means you have to use your real name on social media platforms, I would have real concerns about that,” Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, told me last week.

Blocking users from using pseudonyms or anonymous accounts, Jaffer said, could expose critics of governments around the world to retribution.

“Some of our cases involve political dissidents who are worried about persecution by Saudi Arabia or Turkey or other repressive regimes, and they’re not going to turn over their real names to American social media companies,” he said.

One alternative, Jaffer said, is that a Musk-led Twitter could require users to verify their identity to the platform but not publicly disclose it. That way, Twitter could still potentially “authenticate all real humans” — as Musk has called for — without banning anonymity or pseudonymity. But that wouldn’t eliminate concerns about that data being shared with governments, he said.

“There’s a rich American tradition of speaking out against the powerful under assumed names that goes back to the Federalist Papers and earlier, so I take it extremely seriously when human rights activists warn that anonymous speech is essential for marginalized people to be heard,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) told The Technology 202.

Musk did not return a request for comment Tuesday on how he plans to execute his vision.

It’s not just governments. Sensitive personal information used to authenticate users could also be seized by hackers, who already caused major breaches of Twitter data.

“There’s a huge trove of identifying data, so I mean, I’d rather the data not be collected at all,” said Jeff Kosseff, a Naval Academy law professor who has researched anonymous speech.

He added, “If there is at least a chance that someone can go to Twitter and get your identifying information, you’re not going to be as likely to speak out about your employer committing illegal acts online, or you’re in an oppressive regime.”

Musk is far from the first person to pinpoint bots and anonymity as a major problem for social media. Former president Barack Obama recently singled it out, too.

During an address last week at Stanford, Obama said that the “veil of anonymity” has “compounded the problem” of disinformation on social media.

Obama said in a separate interview earlier this month that “in some circumstances, it’s important to preserve anonymity so that there’s space in repressive societies to discuss issues.” But he added, “As we’ve all learned, it’s a lot harder to be rude, obnoxious, cruel, or lie when somebody knows you’re lying and knows who you are.”

While the conventional wisdom is that anonymity can help fuel vitriol online, Kosseff said the research on its impact is more mixed, and some studies have even found users to be more aggressive when posting under their real names.

He also pointed to other platforms that do require consumers to use their real names, like Facebook, as case studies in how banning anonymity doesn’t fix toxicity on social media.

“Nobody would look at Facebook and say that it’s a bastion of civility or that other harms don’t occur on it,” Kosseff said.

It’s possible Twitter under Musk could devise another way to authenticate users that doesn’t pose free speech or security concerns, however.

One simplistic alternative, Kosseff said, could be requiring users to fill out CAPTCHA tests — the visual or text challenges that many websites use to verify users are human and not bots.

But even those could pose their own — albeit more trivial — problems.

“That … would be really annoying,” Kosseff said.

Another possibility: the pledge, like others Musk has made, amounts to nothing at all.

Musk’s Twitter acquisition underscores Biden’s stalled tech agenda

The Biden administration’s ambitious agenda to tame Big Tech, which it portrayed as being controlled by a small number of billionaires, is getting a reality check with Musk’s Twitter acquisition, Cat Zakrzewski and Craig Timberg report. Washington’s hands are largely tied, with Musk’s plan to take the company private and no obvious antitrust issues.

“We’ve been asleep at the wheel,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calf.), who represents Silicon Valley and has advocated for greater regulation of the tech industry. Khanna is calling for Congress to hold a hearing with Musk to press him on his plans for the company and how it would be structured. Musk has called top senators crude names on Twitter, and a hearing with him could devolve into a media frenzy.

For his part, Musk appeared to acknowledge the possibility that he may have to testify in a Tuesday tweet:

🤩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Sanders urges Biden to cut off Amazon from federal contracts

In a letter, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) asked Biden to “ban companies who break federal labor laws from receiving federal contracts,” Politico’s Burgess Everett and Eleanor Mueller report. Sanders also plans to hold a hearing next week that will “determine how much federal money has gone to companies — not just Amazon, but primarily Amazon, who are engaging in illegal anti-union activities,” he told Politico.

In the letter, Sanders cited Amazon violations of federal discrimination and wage laws, as well as findings by the National Labor Relations Board that Amazon has violated labor laws.

A White House official told Politico that Biden “has stated consistently and firmly that every worker in every state must have a free and fair choice to join a union and the right to bargain collectively with their employer.” Amazon declined to comment to the outlet. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

European officials warn Musk about E.U. tech rules

E.U. Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton warned Musk that Twitter will still have to follow European rules even if he successfully takes the company private, arguing that the company could be banned if it doesn’t comply, the Financial Times’s Javier Espinoza reports.

“Anyone who wants to benefit from this market will have to fulfill our rules,” Breton told the FT, arguing that “if [Twitter] does not comply with our law, there are sanctions — 6 percent of the revenue and, if they continue, banned from operating in Europe.”

Breton’s remarks come days after European policymakers reached an agreement on the Digital Services Act, which would force the largest technology companies to police their platforms for illegal content and comply with new transparency requirements. French secretary of state for digital affairs Cédric O has also weighed in, writing in a tweet that the DSA would apply regardless of the ideology of its owner. However, it’s not clear whether Twitter has enough European users to trigger the strictest DSA regulations.

Musk has thoughts about the First Amendment — and many people appear to disagree with him. Asana's Whitney Merrill:

Wait till he finds out that this is really hard for a global platform subject to hundreds of laws that affect “free speech.” https://t.co/Pzb51DTVwR — Whitney Merrill (@wbm312) April 26, 2022

Leonid Volkov, the chief of staff for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny:

How wrong, how naive.

This exactly cowardly "legal compliance ahead of human rights" position has already led to massive human rights violations in authoritarian countries — where platforms censored content just because dictators arbitrarily called it "undesired" or "extremist" https://t.co/TMIqyNLfBY — Leonid Volkov (@leonidvolkov) April 26, 2022

Bellingcat's Aric Toler:

He's gonna do a Twitter poll for which country's censorship laws will be used across Twitter, then we'll be banned if we bad-mouth Modi or whatever https://t.co/pvYbaSWeOk — Aric Toler (@AricToler) April 26, 2022

Anisha Dasgupta and Elizabeth Wilkins are joining the Federal Trade Commission, the agency Letitia James (D). Wilkins, who was previously a senior adviser to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, is joining the FTC as director of its policy planning office. andare joining the Federal Trade Commission, the agency announced . Dasgupta, the FTC's new general counsel, previously worked as deputy solicitor general in the office of New York State Attorney General(D). Wilkins, who was previously a senior adviser to White House Chief of Staff, is joining the FTC as director of its policy planning office.

