Facing House GOP, McCarthy defends himself after audio reveals he blamed Trump for Jan. 6 attack

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) defended himself Wednesday in his first face-to-face encounter with House Republicans after audio recordings revealed that he had blamed former president Donald Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, voiced alarm about fellow GOP lawmakers and pledged to urge Trump to resign.

McCarthy’s line of argument — that he was merely engaging in a “conversation of scenarios” about Trump — papered over the sharp concerns he had shared about the former president and several fellow House Republicans in a phone call with other GOP leaders last January.

But it was one that many in the House Republican conference appeared willing to accept Wednesday in their first meeting since the New York Times first reported on the audio last week.

The stakes are high for McCarthy, who seeks to become speaker of the House if Republicans retake the chamber in November.

So far, Trump has been willing to accept McCarthy’s explanations — the GOP leader called the former president after the first audio recording surfaced last Thursday — and as long as McCarthy has Trump’s backing, the House GOP will probably not abandon him.

“All of us were trying to make sense of, you know, what happened, why did it happen, why didn’t we stop it? … We were all trying to wade through that as the dust was settling, and then the dust settled. And I think he came to the right conclusions,” Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.) said of McCarthy after Wednesday’s meeting.

“That is a snapshot of someone that was just trying to wade through something that was a serious thing and just trying to make sense of it,” Arrington added. “But I can tell you this: Every member had a similar process, whether they were recorded or not.”

Several House Republicans, including Trump allies Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Matt Gaetz (Fla.), had publicly criticized McCarthy on Tuesday. Biggs, a former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said McCarthy’s actions were “incredibly undermining” and had created “a huge trust issue for me.”

Gaetz, one of several House Republicans about whom McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) voiced concerns during the January 2021 phone call, lashed out at the leaders this week.

“This is the behavior of weak men, not leaders,” Gaetz said in a statement Tuesday night.

During Wednesday’s House Republican conference meeting, McCarthy stood up, explained himself and delivered a speech about winning back the House majority in November, according to several attendees.

He was greeted with a standing ovation, the attendees said.

Two House Republicans said Gaetz was the only lawmaker to criticize McCarthy during the meeting. According to one of the lawmakers, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Gaetz “spoke up and he was angry. … You can ask Matt Gaetz what he said.”

In a report Tuesday night, the New York Times detailed McCarthy’s comments to fellow Republican leaders about several members of the House GOP conference days after the Jan. 6 attack. The actions of Gaetz and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in particular had crossed a line, McCarthy suggested, noting that Brooks used incendiary language during a Jan. 6 speech and that Gaetz had singled out Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for criticism in television appearances.

“He’s putting people in jeopardy,” McCarthy said of Gaetz, according to the Times. On the same call, Scalise suggested Gaetz’s actions were “potentially illegal,” according to the report.

After Wednesday’s meeting, Gaetz pushed back against reports that Scalise said Gaetz had threatened a Cheney staffer last year, calling the allegation “spin to cover a lie.”

During the Jan. 10, 2021, phone call, McCarthy and House GOP leaders also voiced concern about the actions of other House Republicans including Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Barry Moore (Ala.) and Louie Gohmert (Tex.), according to the Times report.

The Times first reported last week on the call, during which McCarthy said of Trump: “I’ve had it with this guy. What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that, and nobody should defend it.”

On the recording, McCarthy can also be heard telling House Republicans that he planned to tell Trump that “it would be my recommendation you should resign.”

McCarthy initially denied the Times report about his remarks, calling it “totally false and wrong.” After the Times released the audio of the phone call, McCarthy told reporters that he “never thought that [Trump] should resign.” He has since dodged questions on the topic. On Monday, McCarthy claimed that the Times had asked him whether he had urged Trump to resign. The newspaper made no such assertion in its story on the phone call.

On Tuesday night at the Capitol, reporters asked McCarthy why he hadn’t taken action to punish the lawmakers he had mentioned on the phone call — and about criticism from Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) that he had failed to show leadership.

McCarthy did not reply.

Finally, when asked whether he was concerned any of this would hurt his chances of potentially becoming speaker, McCarthy offered a one-word answer: “Nope.”

Many of the House Republicans who attended Wednesday morning’s meeting said they stood by McCarthy and that the party was united in keeping its focus on winning the November midterms rather than on intraparty battles.

“At this point, we’re seeing most of the members standing behind the leadership,” Rep. Robert B. Aderholt (R-Ala.) said. He added of McCarthy: “I support him for speaker. He has done a good job in trying to work this conference to get it where it is today.”

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Tex.) sought to put the focus back on Democrats and said Republicans are not going to be “divided by rhetoric that’s coming from the opposite side” of the aisle.

“I think that there’s so many other important crises that we need to be stressing. Also the American people want to hear answers. Why is their gasoline so high?” Babin said.

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) said he is “absolutely” comfortable with the possibility of a McCarthy speakership. He said he did not listen to the audio of McCarthy’s remarks.

“I didn’t listen to it. And you know why? Because unless you’re a member of the press, nobody gives a damn about January 6,” Grothman said. “Nobody cares.”

Some Republicans, however, said they are withholding judgment on McCarthy and suggested that they will not make a decision on the House GOP leadership race until after the November elections.

“At the time that we have the decision to make on who to vote for various leadership positions, I would make that decision based on my assessment of them in my first two years and who are the candidates for those positions,” Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), a freshman lawmaker who is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said after Wednesday’s meeting.

Seung Min Kim and Paul Kane contributed to this report.

