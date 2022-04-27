Post Politics Now McCarthy to face House Republicans in wake of audio tape leak

Today, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) will face fellow House Republicans for the first time in a conference meeting since recordings were released that show him criticizing former president Donald Trump and members of his conference in the days following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. How McCarthy handles the closed-door meeting could be key to his political future.
Meanwhile, President Biden is among those eulogizing former secretary of state Madeleine Albright at Washington National Cathedral. Former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton are also scheduled to speak at an event that will draw a sizable portion of the Washington establishment.
The latest: Biden hails return to U.S. of Trevor Reed
President Biden on Wednesday hailed the return to the United States from Russia of detained Marine Corps veteran Trevor Reed, saying the negotiations to secure his freedom required “difficult decisions.”
Moscow said Reed’s return was part of prisoner swap in which the Biden administration released Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was jailed on U.S. drug charges — a deal that took place despite great tension between the two countries stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly. Trevor, a former U.S. Marine, is free from Russian detention,” Biden said in his statement, adding that he was “delighted” to share the news with Reed’s family.
“The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly,” Biden said. “His safe return is a testament to the priority my Administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad.”
Biden’s statement did not mention Yaroshenko’s release.
The Post’s Timothy Bella had background on Reed’s situation in a recent article about his family’s efforts to bring him home:
Reed, who traveled from North Texas to Moscow to visit his girlfriend in the summer of 2019, was jailed after a night of drinking that ended with him allegedly attacking two police officers. Reed pleaded not guilty to a charge of using violence to endanger the life or health of a government official performing his duties. He was convicted in July 2020 and sentenced to prison by a Moscow court in a case that Reed told reporters was “clearly political.” The sentence was denounced by U.S. lawmakers and diplomats, including U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, who described the evidence used to convict Reed as “ridiculous.”
Analysis: Some red states move to paper voting records — but not because of Russia
Russian interference in the 2016 presidential contest prompted election officials in many states to embrace paper records to ensure votes weren’t manipulated by hackers or altered by digital glitches.
Writing in The Cybersecurity 202, The Post’s Joseph Marks notes that Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee and Indiana are all now belatedly making such moves — but for another reason altogether. Joseph writes:
The moves were spurred in large part by former president Donald Trump’s false claims about fraud and manipulation in the 2020 election and his baseless crusade against voting machine companies — rather than by legitimate concerns spurred by Russian interference in the 2016 contest.It may be the only security-enhancing effect of Trump’s wild and baseless claims that his election loss was illegitimate — and election security advocates are celebrating it even as they’re dubious about the impetus.
You can read Joseph’s full analysis here.
Noted: Biden briefed at White House on Harvard youth poll
Polling hasn’t been particularly kind to Biden, but earlier this week, in an event that wasn’t on his official schedule, he welcomed pollsters from the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics and their students to discuss a range of findings from their Spring 2022 Harvard Youth Poll.
Writing in The Early 202, Jacqueline Alemany and Theodoric Meyer report that Monday’s discussion focused on the political views of LGBTQ young people, the state of democracy and concerns over a mental health crisis, among other topics. Citing people familiar with the matter, they write:
Biden engaged the students on this set of topics, expressed pride about his diverse cabinet and federal judicial nominees and shared his belief that the U.S. is at a critical point in history in the battle of democracy versus autocracy, according to a person familiar with the meeting who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private event.Biden quizzed undergrad students Alan Zhang, chair of the Harvard Public Opinion Project, and Jing-Jing Shen, former chair of the project, on the most significant findings of the poll, according to a person familiar with the meeting.Zhang shared his concerns about threats to democracy, underscoring the poll’s findings that 59 percent of young Democrats and 61 percent of young Republicans see the other party as a threat to democracy.
You can read the full report here.
On our radar: In Ga., Perdue's focus on election fraud seems to be falling flat
In Georgia, David Perdue’s primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has centered on the discredited notion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen — in Georgia and elsewhere — from former president Donald Trump. Trump has been heavily featured in Perdue’s television ads, and the first words from the former senator’s mouth in a debate with Kemp included “rigged and stolen.”
Is the strategy working?
The Post’s Matt Brown, Amy Gardner and Josh Dawsey report that not all GOP primary voters have been impressed. They write:
With less than a month to go before the May 24 primary, Perdue’s laserlike focus on election fraud seems to be falling flat. Kemp, who has assiduously avoided criticizing Trump, has logged double-digit leads in recent public polls and enjoys a vast fundraising advantage. Party insiders credit him with deftly maneuvering around the anger over 2020, neutralizing — for now, at least — what might have otherwise become a fatal liability.The race, perhaps more than any other in the country, represents a test: both of the power of Trump’s endorsement and the potency of his false 2020 fraud claims as a motivating force among Republican voters this year. A Perdue defeat could help define the limits to both.
You can read the full dispatch from Georgia here.
On our radar: Whether other Republicans will join Rep. Biggs in criticizing McCarthy
The latest nugget to emerge from a forthcoming book by a pair of New York Times reporters: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) feared that several far-right members of Congress could incite violence against other lawmakers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
After denying other reporting in the book — only to be proved dishonest by the release of audiotapes — McCarthy has largely sought to dodge questions about the aftermath of Jan. 6, including his assertions that President Donald Trump should resign.
On Tuesday, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said the audio of McCarthy blaming Trump for the insurrection has created “a huge trust issue for me.”
The Post’s Felicia Sonmez, Paul Kane and Marianna Sotomayor report that it remains to be seen whether other House Republicans will echo the concerns of Biggs, a former leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. They write:
In a report Tuesday night, the Times detailed McCarthy’s comments to fellow Republican leaders about several members of the House GOP conference days after the Jan. 6 attack. The actions of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in particular had crossed a line, McCarthy suggested, noting that Brooks used incendiary language during a Jan. 6 speech and that Gaetz had singled out Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for criticism in television appearances.“He’s putting people in jeopardy,” McCarthy said of Gaetz, according to the Times. “And he doesn’t need to be doing this. We saw what people would do in the Capitol, you know, and these people came prepared with rope, with everything else.”
You can read our colleagues full story here.
The latest: Facing border pressures, Biden officials pledge tougher enforcement
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will be on Capitol Hill starting Wednesday for what are expected to be contentious hearings on the Biden administration’s immigration policies with the November midterm elections looming.
The administration has been under fire from Republicans and some Democrats after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced April 1 that the public health order known as Title 42 was no longer needed.
Authorities have used Title 42 more than 2 million times since March 2020 to rapidly turn back or expel migrants without giving them a chance to apply for asylum.
The Post’s Nick Miroff reports that on Tuesday, Biden administration officials described in greater detail their plans for coping with a surge in illegal crossings when the pandemic-era emergency restrictions expire May 23, pledging to boost criminal prosecutions and make aggressive use of fast-track deportations. Nick writes:
Several Democrats facing tough reelection races as well as close allies of Biden have raised concerns in recent weeks about the May 23 deadline, saying they don’t think DHS officials are prepared. U.S. agents and border facilities are already overtaxed. Authorities made more than 220,000 immigration arrests last month, the highest level in at least two decades.
You can read Nick’s full story here.
Analysis: How Oregon's 6th District race became one of the most expensive in the country
In Oregon’s newly drawn 6th Congressional District, Democrat Carrick Flynn, a political newcomer, has emerged as a spending juggernaut — and a diverse field of Democrats running against him cannot understand why.
Writing in The Trailer, The Post’s David Weigel takes a look at the race in which Protect Our Future, a PAC funded by cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, has become heavily involved on Flynn’s behalf. Dave writes:
The PAC has poured roughly $7 million into the race, another new PAC was founded to help elect Flynn to Congress, and the House Democrats’ own super PAC, to the horror of the other Democrats running in this new seat, have endorsed Flynn, a 35-year lawyer and policy analyst with no political experience.The relentless spending has transformed the May 17 Democratic primary for Oregon’s 6th Congressional District into one of the most expensive races in the country. ... A district that stretches from suburban Portland into Salem, and which a Democratic nominee is likely to win, attracted a diverse field of candidates, including two Latina state legislators and a veteran pouring his own crypto wealth into an outsider campaign.
You can read Dave’s full dispatch from Tualatin, Ore., here.