Post Politics Now McCarthy to face House Republicans in wake of audio tape leak

Key updates
The latest: Biden hails return to U.S. of Trevor Reed
On our radar: In Ga., Perdue’s focus on election fraud seems to be falling flat
On our radar: Whether other Republicans will join Rep. Biggs in criticizing McCarthy
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) makes remarks as House Republicans hold a news conference on March 1. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
Today at 7:23 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 8:26 a.m. EDT
Today, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) will face fellow House Republicans for the first time in a conference meeting since recordings were released that show him criticizing former president Donald Trump and members of his conference in the days following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. How McCarthy handles the closed-door meeting could be key to his political future.

Meanwhile, President Biden is among those eulogizing former secretary of state Madeleine Albright at Washington National Cathedral. Former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton are also scheduled to speak at an event that will draw a sizable portion of the Washington establishment.

Your daily dashboard

  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the funeral for Albright. Watch live coverage here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee. Watch live coverage here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs the press at the White House. Watch live coverage here.
  • 4 p.m. Eastern: Biden and first lady Jill Biden host teachers at the White House. Watch live coverage here.

