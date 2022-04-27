Post Politics Now McCarthy to face House Republicans in wake of audio tape leak

Biden engaged the students on this set of topics, expressed pride about his diverse cabinet and federal judicial nominees and shared his belief that the U.S. is at a critical point in history in the battle of democracy versus autocracy, according to a person familiar with the meeting who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private event.

Biden quizzed undergrad students Alan Zhang, chair of the Harvard Public Opinion Project, and Jing-Jing Shen, former chair of the project, on the most significant findings of the poll, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

Zhang shared his concerns about threats to democracy, underscoring the poll’s findings that 59 percent of young Democrats and 61 percent of young Republicans see the other party as a threat to democracy.