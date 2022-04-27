Senate quizzes Biden’s judicial picks, including J. Michelle Childs

Placeholder while article actions load

President Biden’s pick for the influential federal appeals court in Washington, J. Michelle Childs, received a rare bipartisan reception from the Senate Judiciary Committee considering her nomination Wednesday as the White House announced a fresh batch of judicial nominees. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sen. Lindsay O. Graham (R-S.C.) and House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) had both pressed Biden to choose Childs, a District Court judge from their home state, to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

When Biden instead picked D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to succeed retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer, Graham did not hide his displeasure. He was one of the most aggressive questioners of Jackson during her contentious confirmation hearings in March, and voted against her elevation to the high court.

Graham struck a warmer, gentler tone Wednesday when he expressed support for Childs despite their different legal philosophies. Graham said Childs would be a “role model for women out there to show people what’s possible” and said the public should be encouraged that lawmakers from different political parties “can rally around an accomplished woman who has worn the robe well.”

In his first year, Biden installed the highest number of federal judges in four decades, choosing nominees from diverse racial, gender and professional backgrounds. With new judicial picks announced Wednesday, Biden has now nominated 95 judges, including 24 for appeals courts and 68 for District Courts.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), one of only three Black senators, remarked on the diversity in the Senate hearing room Wednesday for the nominations of five women of color, noting that Biden has chosen more Black women than any other president for openings on the federal appeals courts, which are often steppingstones to the Supreme Court.

With the diversity of nominees, the committee’s chairman, Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), added that the president and lawmakers were sending an important message: “We’ve said to people across America, this could be you.”

Biden and the Democrats are playing catch-up to President Donald Trump, who pushed through a record number of more than 230 judges, including three Supreme Court justices, during his four years in office. While 74 percent of Biden’s nominees have been women and nearly 30 percent African American, Trump’s nominees were overwhelmingly White and male.

Durbin noted the challenge of confirming Biden’s picks in a highly polarized and evenly divided Senate, which backed Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court this month on a vote of 53 to 47.

While many Republicans seemed to embrace Childs for the D.C. Circuit following Graham’s endorsement, they reserved their sharpest questions for another nominee, civil rights lawyer Nancy G. Abudu, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. Several GOP lawmakers expressed concern about Abudu’s nomination because she is employed by the nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center, which annually designates organizations it considers “hate groups.”

Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) asked Abudu whether she agreed, for instance, with the inclusion on the list of the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Family Research Council. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) accused Abudu of spending her “entire life as an advocate on the extreme left” and called her record “deeply concerning.”

Abudu, who previously worked for the ACLU, emphasized her role at the law center as a voting rights expert and said she could not speak with authority about the organization’s other research or decision-making. The role of an advocate, she said, is different from that of a judge.

“As a judge, the role is to be fair, to be impartial, to make sure your decisions are clear and well-reasoned,” she told the committee. “That’s the kind of judge I will be.”

The White House announced five other nominees, including Ana C. Reyes, who the White House said would be the first Hispanic woman and the first openly gay person to serve on the District Court in Washington. Reyes, a partner at Williams & Connolly, has also represented refugee organizations and challenged anti-asylum organizations.

Three of the new nominees also have experience as public defenders, a profession that has not traditionally paved the way to a position on the federal bench.

Even before her nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Childs attracted attention because of Clyburn’s support for her as a Supreme Court contender. He touted her background as a graduate of public universities and said she would bring not only racial and gender diversity, but also a different life experience to the bench where eight of the nine justices attended Harvard or Yale law schools. Childs has a business and law degree from the University of South Carolina and an undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida.

Childs was confirmed to the District Court in South Carolina in 2010, and before served as a state court judge hearing thousands of criminal cases. She also has experience in state government as part of the workers’ compensation commission and as deputy director of the state Department of Labor. Childs was the first Black female law partner at a major South Carolina law firm.

Childs’s potential selection for the Supreme Court drew opposition from some liberal groups because of what they characterized as her law firm’s antilabor work, a charge the state’s largest unions and the White House disputed. On the federal bench in South Carolina, Childs ruled that a couple’s out-of-state same-sex marriage must be recognized in the state — a year before the Supreme Court legalized the practice. In a 2020 pandemic-related case, she struck down a requirement for witness signatures on mail-in absentee ballots.

Requiring the witness signature, she wrote, would “only increase the risk of contracting COVID-19 for members of the public with underlying medical conditions, the disabled, and racial and ethnic minorities,” Childs wrote.

The Supreme Court reinstated the signature requirement.

