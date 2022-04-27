Placeholder while article actions load

Anthony Gonzalez is six feet tall and, at least in college, weighed about 200 pounds. Even at that size he could run 40 yards in 4.4 seconds, an odd bit of data that we know because Gonzalez was timed as he was being evaluated by NFL scouts. He played professional football for five years before getting a graduate degree and, eventually, running successfully for Congress as a Republican.

The point is that Gonzalez is not some poindexter. Yet, in announcing his decision to leave Congress last year, Gonzalez pointed specifically to the fact that he was concerned about his and his family’s safety. He told the New York Times that, on the advice of House officials, he’d had experts review his home security.

“It’s a reflection of where our politics looked like it was headed post-Jan. 6,” Gonzalez said.

The only inaccuracy in that statement is that politics began heading in that direction well before Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters supporting Donald Trump’s effort to retain power overran the Capitol, putting Gonzalez and his colleagues at direct physical risk. Gonzalez’s point is better understood as a reflection of the point that politics had reached by Jan. 6. When he voted to impeach Trump for his role in stoking anger about the election and drawing people to the Capitol, Gonzalez apparently hoped to try to stop that progression. But politics kept moving inexorably in the same direction, and Gonzalez decided to get out of its way.

Gonzalez’s example is interesting in part because it represents an unusual effort by a Republican to push back against the party’s evolution. It’s an example worth elevating now because of what we’ve learned about how House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) echoed Gonzalez’s concerns in the days after Jan. 6, similarly trying to stand in the way of the tide — before ultimately being swept up in the current once again.

The Times obtained audio from a Jan. 10, 2021, call between McCarthy and other top House Republicans, including Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), then the party’s third-highest-ranking member. In the conversation, McCarthy is unsparing about the pattern of behavior exhibited by members of his caucus, behavior that he seemed to suggested had heightened partisan tensions before the riot and risked doing so further.

He encouraged his team to keep an eye out for examples of inflammatory rhetoric. The group discussed examples: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Newsmax disparaging Cheney for criticizing Trump’s pre-Jan. 6 behavior; Rep. Mo Brooks’s (R-Ala.) comments at the rally outside of the White House on Jan. 6 during which he announced that “American patriots [would] start taking down names and kicking a--"; and Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Tex.) remarks a few days before in which he suggested that courts refusing to intervene on Trump’s behalf meant that “you gotta go to the streets and be as violent” as those who’d rioted the prior summer.

“Tension is too high. The country is too crazy,” McCarthy says on the recording. “I do not want to look back and think we caused something or we missed something and someone got hurt. I don’t want to play politics with any of that.”

Someone else on the call describes Gaetz’s attacks on Cheney as “potentially illegal,” which McCarthy softens a bit: “Well, he’s putting people in jeopardy. He doesn’t need to be doing this. We saw what people would do in the Capitol, you know, and these people came prepared with rope and everything else.”

The next day, McCarthy addressed the Republican caucus broadly. That, too, was recorded.

“The briefings that I’m getting? You can incite something else,” McCarthy said. “The country is very divided as we know this. Let’s not put any member — I don’t care who they are, Republican, Democrat or any person not even in Congress. Watch our words closely. I get these reports on a weekly basis. I’ve seen something I haven’t seen before.”

“Don’t do it at this time,” he added later, “and let’s prepare for the future not to do it as well.”

It’s useful to remember the broader context of the moment. Not only what occurred at the Capitol, of course, but uncertainty about the extent of encouragement Republican officials offered in the weeks and days before the riot occurred.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said publicly that she didn’t feel physically safe around other (Republican) members of Congress. The House, at the direction of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), installed metal detectors at entrances to the floor, spurring a flurry of outrage from Republicans. That decision wasn’t without predicate, though; freshman Republicans had indicated that they were armed at the Capitol (like Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), who was this week stopped at an airport with a loaded handgun) or intended to be (like Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who had been ostentatious in her desire to carry a gun into the building). Even other Republicans expressed concern about their colleagues, with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) stating from the House floor that the body needed “to hold accountable every single person, even members of Congress, if they contributed to the violence that transpired here.”

This was the mood swirling around the Capitol. McCarthy, you’ll remember, had been chastised by Trump during the riot when he urged the president to be more active in trying to stamp out the violence. Trump’s response, according to those McCarthy spoke with soon after, was to suggest that McCarthy was insufficiently concerned about Trump’s electoral loss. Probably not a reassuring statement to hear while rioters were encircling the building.

So the Republican leader and his team, including Cheney, discussed how to contain any further efforts to stoke or exacerbate anger. And then it faded.

This is the key question. Why did it fade? Was it that McCarthy heard from his caucus or saw from polling that Republican voters were far less concerned than he was about the direction American politics was heading? That Trump, briefly a near-universal pariah, recovered quickly with the base? Was it the same rationalization McCarthy had made so many times before since Donald Trump arrived on the scene, that it was easier to let things get a little bit worse than to expend the political capital to make them a whole lot better?

Within a week of the riot, the House was moving forward with an impeachment of Trump for his role in the riot. McCarthy, who’d joined the majority of his caucus in supporting challenges to state election results in the hours after the riot, again publicly joined with House Republicans in opposing the effort. His argument? That holding Trump accountable was itself a threat to political comity.

“It does not matter if you are liberal, moderate or conservative. All of us must resist the temptation of further polarization,” McCarthy said on Jan. 13, 2021. “ … I understand for some, this call for unity may ring hollow. But times like these are when we must remember who we are as Americans and what we as a nation stand for. And as history shows, unity is not an option, it’s a necessity. It is as necessary today as it was at the start of our country.”

Five days before, McCarthy had participated in a call with Republican leaders in which he speculated that legislation holding Trump to account might pass and, therefore, that he might recommend that the president resign. He noted that he hadn’t yet spoken with Democrats about what might follow — an important reminder that there was another bipartisan path forward: uniting in opposition to Trump’s actions.

By the time the moment for that accountability arrived, though, McCarthy was once again aligned with his caucus. A few months later, he’d stand to the side as House Republicans ousted Cheney from her leadership position for having the temerity to keep pushing for Trump’s role in Jan. 6 to be examined.

A few months after that, Gonzalez — who, along with Cheney, was one of ten House Republicans to support Trump’s impeachment — announced his decision not to seek reelection.

“We’ve learned the wrong lesson as a party,” he told the Times, “but beyond that, and more importantly, it’s horribly irresponsible and destructive for the country.”

Sounds like something Kevin McCarthy would have said on Jan. 10, 2021, but not a week later.

