On this day in 1521, Philippines natives killed Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rand Paul and the debate over NATO expansion Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) had a testy exchange Tuesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, pushing him on the idea that decades of eastward NATO expansion — all the way to Russia's doorstep — played a role in Moscow launching a fresh war in Ukraine two months ago.

The headline from the five-minute confrontation in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing room was that President Biden would accept Ukraine as a neutral nation, outside of NATO, if Ukraine itself decided to go that route.

“We, Senator, are not going to be more Ukrainian than the Ukrainians. These are decisions for them to take,” Blinken testified, largely restating a position the Biden administration has publicly held for weeks.

But let’s look at Paul’s characterization of NATO expansion since the end of the Cold War as a casus belli in Moscow. “While there is no justification for Putin’s war on Ukraine,” Paul said, “it does not follow that there’s no explanation for the invasion.”

Paul took some knocks on social media for seeming at times to excuse Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military action against Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova by noting they had been part of the U.S.S.R. And blaming NATO enlargement is popular in Russia and among its apologists.

On the other hand, one of the hardest things to convey to American readers is how other countries have their own perception of their national interests, and commit resources accordingly, quite legitimately outside of Washington’s globe-spanning influence.

And on principle, Paul is right: Explaining a thing is not necessarily the same as defending it.

It’s far from a sterile debate confined to foreign-policy academics. Putin’s new war has suddenly revived talk of Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.

To be clear: The Daily 202 takes the view NATO expansion did not by itself lead Putin to start the war. Nor was it an automatic cause of an unavoidable effect, as though the Russian leader had no agency. Moreover, Putin has repeatedly reminded us over the years how driven he is to recapture some of what used to be the U.S.S.R. And just look at his speech on the eve of his latest invasion!

‘Beating the drums’ for NATO

“The U.S., including the Biden administration, insisted on beating the drums to admit Ukraine to NATO,” Paul scolded, describing holding out the mere possibility of alliance membership for Kyiv as “agitating for something that we knew our adversary absolutely hated and said was a red line.”

Blinken disputed the “agitating” image, and countered the United States has always upheld the principle that Russia doesn’t get to veto a country joining NATO. That’s up to would-be joiners and the alliance’s existing members.

But Paul is hardly alone in making this broader argument about NATO, which unites, to varying degrees, the iconic architect of America’s “containment” strategy toward the U.S.S.R., George Kennan and Biden’s current CIA director, Bill Burns. Burns also served as ambassador to Moscow.

Expanding NATO, Kennan wrote in February 1997, would be “the most fateful error of American policy in the entire post-cold-war era” and would “inflame the nationalistic, anti-Western and militaristic tendencies in Russian opinion.”

A year later, Kennan dubbed it “a tragic mistake,” predicted “a new cold war” and forecast “the Russians will gradually react quite adversely and it will affect their policies.”

‘Needlessly provocative’

“Hostility to early NATO expansion is almost universally felt across the domestic political spectrum here,” Burns, one of the most gifted diplomats of his generation, cautioned in a diplomatic cable from Russia in 1995.

The U.S. push to admit Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic, Burns wrote in his memoir “The Back Channel” looked “premature at best, and needlessly provocative at worst” when seen from Moscow. Those countries joined in 1999.

Fiona Hill — yes, *that* Fiona Hill, the Putin expert who had a star turn in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment — warned President George W. Bush about NATO expansion.

In 2008, with Putin fuming after the alliance said Ukraine and Georgia would ultimately join, Hill and other national security aides warned him it was “a provocative move that would likely provoke pre-emptive Russian military action.” (Russia invaded Georgia in August 2008.)

One of the starkest warnings came in March 1998 from Sen. John Warner (R-Va.), as the senate debated ratifying membership for Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

“I do believe this replaces, symbolically, the Iron Curtain that was established in the late forties, which faced west, with now an iron ring of nations that face east to Russia,” Warner said on the Senate floor. “That causes this senator a great deal of concern.”

Paul regularly stands alone on foreign policy — and seems to enjoy it. But here, he’s firmly embraced a long-standing NATO critique.

What’s happening now

Former Marine Trevor Reed freed in prisoner swap with U.S., Russia says

“President Biden announced Wednesday that Russia freed former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed from detention, as Moscow said it arranged a prisoner swap to secure the return of pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had been jailed on U.S. drug charges,” Mary Ilyushina and Ellen Francis report.

“Biden did not reference a prisoner swap in his statement but said ‘the negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly.’”

Biden, Clintons eulogize Albright, the first female secretary of state

“More than 1,400 people, including President Biden and several foreign leaders, are expected to attend the funeral Wednesday for former secretary of state Madeleine Albright, who died last month at 84 after a long career in public service,” Amy B Wang reports.

McCarthy faced House Republicans in wake of audio tape leak

“Today, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) faced fellow House Republicans for the first time since the release of recordings in which he criticized former president Donald Trump and members of his conference in the days after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. In the closed-door meeting, McCarthy sought to defend himself over the recordings, which could factor into his political future,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report for Post Politics Now.

The war in Ukraine

Russia cuts gas supply to Poland, Bulgaria

“Russia deployed one of its most powerful economic weapons Wednesday as its state-owned gas company cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, saying the two European Union members did not meet President Vladimir Putin’s demand to pay in rubles,” Bryan Pietsch, Annabelle Timsit, Rachel Pannett, Amy Cheng, Reis Thebault and Ellen Francis report.

More key updates:

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Outside the Supreme Court, a life of purpose and pain ends in flames

“He didn’t scream. He didn’t run toward the nearby fountain outside the Supreme Court. He didn’t cry out in pain. The fire consuming Wynn Bruce’s body raged for 60 seconds Friday before it was extinguished by police, and he remained still, sitting upright on the court’s famous marble plaza, his legs stretched in front of him,” Ellie Silverman and Ian Shapira report.

Justice Dept. offers new resource for police agencies seeking change

“The Justice Department is creating a comprehensive online portal and resource center aimed at improving community policing by providing law enforcement agencies and the public access to federal reports, training, academic research and subject-matter experts,” David Nakamura reports.

“Justice officials described the ‘National Law Enforcement Knowledge Lab’ as an attempt to compile a one-stop shop of information and best practices that are scattered across federal agencies and outside organizations. The goal is to create a road map for police departments seeking to implement reforms at a time when concern about violent crime is causing some jurisdictions to rethink efforts to overhaul policing.”

… and beyond

Before Washington’s ‘Nerd Prom,’ lots of risk-benefit calculation

“Vice President Kamala Harris’s Covid-19 diagnosis is raising questions that some in the nation’s capital wish would remain unspoken: Is it safe for President Biden to attend the so-called nerd prom, otherwise known as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner? Should the dinner even be held?” the New York Times’s Sheryl Gay Stolberg reports.

“As the nation lurches out of the acute phase of the pandemic and into what some are calling the new normal, the dinner — like so much of American life — is prompting a good deal of risk-benefit calculation. Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Mr. Biden’s top medical adviser for the coronavirus, said on Tuesday that he had decided not to attend ‘because of my individual assessment of my personal risk.’”

The latest on covid

U.S. no longer in ‘full-blown’ pandemic phase, Fauci says

“Fauci expanded on, and clarified, his views in an interview Wednesday morning with The Washington Post, saying the global pandemic is ongoing but the United States is transitioning to a period in which the virus is no longer causing the level of hospitalization and death seen during the omicron wave of infection this past winter,” Bryan Pietsch and Joel Achenbach report.

The Biden agenda

The Biden administration plans to put some deportations on hold as immigration courts face a staggering backlog

“The Biden administration plans to put on hold the deportation cases of certain immigrants who may gain legal status outside of the immigration court system, according to a memo issued Tuesday and obtained by BuzzFeed News,” Hamed Aleaziz reports for BuzzFeed News.

The context: “The memo, written by a chief immigration court official, Tracy Short, appears to be part of an effort to reduce the staggering backlog of more than 1 million deportation cases, which has resulted in some immigrants waiting years for a hearing. Reducing it has been a priority of the Biden administration. The issue is particularly urgent as the court system prepares for a potential flood of new cases when a pandemic-era border policy, Title 42, expires in late May and more immigrants are expected to enter the US.”

The Biden administration is about to propose a menthol cigarette ban

“The Food and Drug Administration appears on track to hit a deadline to propose a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars this week, a controversial move long sought by tobacco opponents,” Rachel Roubein reports.

“But don’t expect to see such products off stores’ shelves any time soon. Efforts to regulate tobacco have incited vehement battles in the past — and will do so again.”

Supreme Court weighs Biden attempt to rescind Trump immigration policy

“President Biden’s top lawyer at the Supreme Court told the justices Tuesday that requiring the administration to retain a controversial Trump-era immigration policy would further entangle the judiciary in immigration and foreign policy decisions reserved for the political branches,” Robert Barnes and Nick Miroff report.

Biden signals he’s open to canceling student loans

“President Biden gave his strongest indication yet in a private meeting with House Democrats that he is poised to take significant action to relieve student loans, a move that could include canceling tens of thousands of dollars in debt for some people,” Seung Min Kim and Marianna Sotomayor report.

Trump saved this old-fashioned lightbulb. Biden’s now phasing it out.

“The Energy Department finalized two rules Monday requiring manufacturers to sell energy-efficient lightbulbs, effectively putting a sell-by date on older, inefficient bulbs that don’t meet the new standards. The move will speed the pace of a lighting revolution that is already well underway, driving down electricity use, saving consumers money and slashing greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector,” Anna Phillips reports.

The D.C. region’s housing market, visualized

“A scarcity of homes combined with increasing wealth has been fueling housing prices in the Washington region for the past couple years. Although prices can and do vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, knowing the change in median price indicates whether prices are rising or falling in that Zip code,” our colleagues report. Explore the change in the area in these interactive maps.

Hot on the left

Sanders pressures Biden on Amazon unions: ‘The time for talk is over’

“Bernie Sanders says Joe Biden’s the most pro-union president he’s ever seen, at least rhetorically speaking. Now he’s leaning on his 2020 primary rival to match those words with action,” Politico's Burgess Everett and Eleanor Mueller report.

“The Vermont senator sent Biden a Tuesday letter, obtained by POLITICO, asking the president to cut off federal contracts to Amazon until the massive company stops what he calls its ‘illegal anti-union activity.’ As the Senate Budget Committee chair, Sanders will also hold a hearing next week dedicated to calculating how many federal contracts go to companies that are fighting back against unionization efforts, with a focus on Amazon.”

Hot on the right

McCarthy’s Trump tape was a ‘nothingburger.’ Can the House GOP shrug off more audio?

“Kevin McCarthy’s caught-on-tape consideration of asking President Donald Trump to resign after the Capitol attack roiled the Beltway. Inside his conference, though, House Republicans are largely shrugging it off,” Politico's Olivia Beavers and Sarah Ferris report.

“And even the latest McCarthy recording — in which he said some of his own members posed a security risk — didn’t appear to immediately trigger an alarm among most members.”

The response: “Days after The New York Times released audio of McCarthy weighing a suggestion that Trump resign — which the House minority leader had previously denied — few Republicans appeared to take issue with it. McCarthy allies cited a bevy of reasons why his disavowal of his recorded comments were of little concern, from the emotional strain lawmakers experienced following last year’s insurrection to the way the newspaper asked for comment.”

Today in Washington

At 4 p.m., Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host national and state teachers of the year.

In closing

A crossover the nation might not be ready for

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

