Biden seeks to send proceeds from Russian oligarchs’ confiscated assets to Ukraine

President Biden is seeking new authorities to more easily liquidate assets seized from Kremlin-aligned oligarchs — and allow the proceeds to help Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion.
As the Biden administration sends billions of dollars in aid to the war-torn country, there is a bipartisan push in Washington to more aggressively target assets of the financial elite linked to the Russian president and sell them, transferring the funds to Kyiv.
The House passed a mostly symbolic bill Wednesday urging Biden to liquidate assets worth over $5 million belonging to those targeted with sanctions from the U.S. government and send the proceeds to Ukraine. It cruised through with bipartisan support in a 417-to-8 vote.
An earlier version of the House bill would have gone further, giving the president that authority, but it was scuttled after the American Civil Liberties Union warned it could run afoul of the Constitution’s due-process protections because it did not allow its targets to challenge the government’s actions in court, as The Washington Post reported earlier this month. ACLU officials said the measure probably would have been struck down by the judicial branch if enacted as proposed, giving Russia a potential propaganda victory over the United States.
A similar bipartisan Senate proposal aims to give the president the power to issue an emergency declaration that would allow federal authorities to confiscate, then liquidate, holdings of Russian oligarchs or other financial elites to help Kyiv with reconstruction efforts or fund its military.
The White House statement did not make clear how quickly the seized assets could be liquidated under Biden’s proposal or how it would address the constitutional concerns.
The Biden administration has expanded its financial attack on those close to Putin, including by seizing assets such as ships, luxury real estate and private aircraft. Global law enforcement has also ramped up the hunt for their assets.
The administration said it is now seeking greater authority in the forfeiture of oligarchs’ assets that are linked to sanctions and export-control violations. For an asset to be forfeited, a court must find that it was rightfully seized by the government. The Biden administration’s proposal also includes a directive to make it a federal crime to “knowingly or intentionally possess proceeds directly obtained from corrupt dealings with the Russian government.”
The West has imposed a barrage of sanctions on top Russian figures. See how they’re connected to Putin.
The U.S. Treasury, the administration said in the statement, “has sanctioned and blocked vessels and aircraft worth over $1 billion, as well as frozen hundreds of millions of dollars of assets belonging to Russian elites in U.S. bank accounts.” Earlier this month, U.S. authorities seized a 255-foot, $90 million yacht in Spain owned by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg. Spanish authorities moved to freeze the vessel after the Justice Department obtained a seizure warrant seeking forfeiture in federal court in Washington, alleging U.S. bank fraud, money laundering and sanctions violations.
The House bill — which is nonbinding — says the funds should be used for weapons for Ukraine’s military, the country’s reconstruction, humanitarian aid for refugees, and assistance for the Russian people.
“The international community should be prepared to use Russia’s frozen assets to rebuild the country Russia is destroying,” Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.), who introduced the bill in the House along with Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.), said in a news release after the House vote Wednesday.
The Senate proposal is from Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).
Graham said in a news release Wednesday that he wanted the Justice and Treasury departments, as well as law enforcement agencies, to “take apartments, fine art, and seize yachts” to “put money on the table to have more weapons for Ukraine to fight.”
“This is a good beginning on the long journey to push back against Putin and his misadventures,” he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week said his country had so far suffered $550 billion in economic damage since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. On Monday, Ukraine’s finance minister said the country is seeking at least $5 billion per month in international emergency aid.
Andrew Jeong, Jeff Stein and Spencer S. Hsu contributed to this report.
