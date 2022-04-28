Placeholder while article actions load

Good Thursday morning, where Slate has the details on the newest fruit food fight, this time of the corporate variety. Today’s edition: There’s a fight over coronavirus safety at “nerd prom.” Moderna requests emergency use authorization of its vaccine for the youngest kids. But first … Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Democrats ponder trying to force a GOP vote for covid funding The White House is gearing up to ask Congress for more assistance for Ukraine as soon as today — funding that both parties view as vital.

But Republicans already have a warning for Democrats: Don’t tie billions of dollars in stalled coronavirus aid to a Ukraine package.

Doing so could ensnarl both issues in a dispute over the Biden administration’s decision to relax pandemic restrictions at the U.S. border — a move that imperiled swift passage of a $10 billion covid aid deal earlier this month.

Democratic leaders haven’t yet shown their cards. But the Ukraine aid is viewed as must-pass legislation, and tacking on covid aid could be a gambit to try to greenlight the pandemic-related funds desperately sought by the White House.

“I want to see both of them passed, they're both of emergency nature, so anything we can do to move them quickly,” Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, told The Health 202. “I don’t know if that decision has been made.”

Border politics

Multiple Republican lawmakers and aides said the party's preference is to keep Ukraine and coronavirus aid separate.

If Democrats combine the two, Republicans will insist on a vote on an amendment aimed at keeping a Trump-era public health order allowing the government to immediately send migrants back to their home countries — known as Title 42 — in place, a GOP aide confirmed.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would lift Title 42 in late May, but a federal judge but a federal judge temporarily blocked the public health order from ending.

But Republicans worry the court ruling won’t permanently set national policy. They're still seeking a Title 42 amendment vote on any legislation that includes coronavirus aid — even if that package also has dollars for Ukraine.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said the idea would be to vote on his proposal to prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 while the broader emergency for the coronavirus is still in place.

That's tricky politics for Democrats. Biden has faced growing concern from Democratic candidates, including vulnerable senators , who have questioned the move to lift the restrictions.

And it puts Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a bind. He hasn't agreed to allow votes on amendments and previously said covid aid "should not be held hostage for an extraneous issue."

The Post's Mike DeBonis:

NEW: Senate GOP making clear that court ruling will not make Democrats' Title 42 headache disappear. Threatens any plans to move Ukraine & COVID $. "Republicans in the Senate will insist on a vote," says @SenJohnThune. "We want a vote." pic.twitter.com/QVWoXqsKZK — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) April 27, 2022

Plea for cash

As Congress returned from a two-week recess, the administration said it was focused on working with lawmakers to secure more pandemic aid, as well as more funds to assist Ukraine.

In recent weeks, the administration hasn’t been shy about publicly pressing Congress for more cash. They’ve sent letters and dispatched top aides to Capitol Hill. The White House released another fact sheet yesterday, an attempt to underscore what it views as the “severe consequences of congressional inaction.”

The administration says it needs funds to restock its supply of lifesaving treatments and invest in promising new drugs — and that the federal government has scaled back purchases of a therapy to protect the immunocompromised.

But still, some health experts say the $10 billion deal in Congress is a fraction of what’s needed. Ezekiel Emanuel — a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania who advised Biden’s transition team — has called for $100 billion in covid funding across the next year, a figure he said yesterday that he stands by.

At the top of his list: “We need to invest in surveillance, surveillance of variants, wastewater surveillance, population immunity. … We need to establish a database so we can get consistent data and put it up. We need to invest in new vaccines, we need to invest in better treatments … much more in research on long covid.”

But the timing of more coronavirus cash is still very much up in the air.

Coronavirus

The White House correspondents’ dinner is back — and it's prompting a fight over coronavirus safety

After a two-year absence, the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner will return, with roughly 2,600 journalists, politicians and celebrities planning to attend this weekend. Even Biden will be there.

But Saturday’s gala is shaping up to be a major test of whether large gatherings can be held safely at this stage in the pandemic, our colleagues Dan Diamond and Paul Farhi report. Organizers strengthened vaccine and testing requirements after a dinner hosted by Washington’s Gridiron Club this month was linked to at least 85 infections.

Yet, some White House officials and experts worry the event’s planned health and safety measures are insufficient, and that the event could become another high-profile superspreader.

“You’ve really got to have highly effective air sanitation systems. Just ventilation and filtration aren’t enough,” said Don Milton, an environmental scientist who has advised the White House on airborne transmission.

But when Milton volunteered to have devices that disinfect air using ultraviolet lights for the event installed at no charge, organizers said his offer came too late. Organizers also cited fears that devices might irritate attendees' eyes, interfere with staff and potentially affect the way speakers appear on stage.

The event, sometimes referred to as “nerd prom,” nets high profile guests. Biden is slated to attend, but the White House said he will skip the dinner portion of the evening and might take extra precautions like masking at times. Anthony Fauci, the president’s top medical adviser, bowed out of the dinner, saying that it was his “personal choice” not to attend.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki during yesterday’s briefing:

.@PressSec on @WHCA Dinner: "He's not attending for the eating portion of the dinner and he'll be there for the program...his speaking and his roasting where he will be on the menu, as he likes to say, when Trevor Noah is speaking. So, just like anything, it's a risk assessment." pic.twitter.com/6ghRTz5vtx — CSPAN (@cspan) April 27, 2022

Moderna seeks permission for vaccine for the youngest children

🚨 New this a.m.: Vaccine maker Moderna requested emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine for children younger than 6, a highly anticipated step toward making the shots available to the last age group lacking access, The Post’s Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.

The pharmaceutical company’s announcement will intensify pressure on the Food and Drug Administration to move quickly on the application as Americans grow increasingly impatient about the lack of vaccines for young children.

Yet … It remains to be seen whether they'll delay making a decision on the shot until June so that it can be considered alongside Pfizer-BioNTech's three-dose regimen, as Politico first reported.

The data: The company’s updated analysis showed its two-shot regimen was 51 percent effective in preventing illness among children 6 months to 2 years old. It was 37 percent effective in children aged 2 to 5.

“Doctors expect that protection against severe illness would be stronger, but because hospitalization and death are rare outcomes in children, there were no cases in the trial and no conclusion could be drawn about the protection the vaccine provides against severe illness,” Carolyn writes.

Fauci: U.S. no longer in ‘full-blown’ pandemic phase

The United States is finally “out of the full-blown explosive pandemic phase” that has led to nearly 1 million deaths across the country, Fauci told The Post in an interview yesterday. But the pandemic is not over, he cautioned, clarifying and expanding upon comments he made Tuesday on PBS’s “NewsHour.”

“We’re really in a transitional phase, from a deceleration of the numbers into hopefully a more controlled phase and endemicity,” Fauci said. The country has not reached a major milestone, he said, adding that he was pointing out what is clear from the coronavirus trackers in recent months, our colleagues Joel Achenbach and Bryan Pietsch report.

While the United States could still see new waves of infections as the virus continues to mutate, Fauci and other infectious-disease experts are banking on the population having built up enough immunity from previous infections and vaccinations to avoid another devastating surge.

“The world is still in a pandemic. There’s no doubt about that. Don’t anybody get any misinterpretation of that. We are still experiencing a pandemic,” Fauci said.

Fauci’s comments on the end of the “pandemic phase” could easily be misinterpreted, said Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist at the University of California at Irvine. He said he didn’t disagree with what Fauci said, but as soon as he heard it, he “figured it would be wildly misinterpreted by your average member of the public.”

Reproductive wars

Senate blocks GOP's attempt to reinstate Trump-era abortion restrictions

The Senate rejected a resolution to restore a Trump-era policy barring clinics from receiving federal family planning grants if they refer patients for abortions. The Biden administration reversed the abortion restrictions for recipients of the Title X family planning program last year.

The vote was largely symbolic: If it passed, the House could have declined to take it up, and the administration already said Biden would veto the measure.

The breakdown: The 49-to-49 vote on a procedural motion was split largely along party lines.

Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) was the only Democrat to vote in favor of the resolution.

Meanwhile, Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) sided with lawmakers across the aisle to block it.

Democratic Sens. Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Ron Wyden (Ore.) missed the vote after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

Sen. Patty Murphy (D-Wash.):

LIVE: Republicans are once again forcing a vote to reinstate the #TitleX gag rule and deny women across the country access to birth control & other reproductive health care. I’m on the Senate floor to vote no and lead the charge to fight back. https://t.co/Itjt38P9Ht — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) April 27, 2022

Health reads

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

