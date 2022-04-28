Post Politics Now A drive by Democrats to address economic anxieties

Usually when a politician starts dropping a new talking point into his interviews, there’s private polling indicating that it resonates with voters — and McCarthy’s language fits a recent pattern in which Republicans have said they want to champion parents’ rights to protest critical race theory or transgender accommodations.

It turns out McCarthy first used this line in his eight-hour speech last fall to protest President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation. It was a significant escalation of a Republican claim that we had previously fact-checked as false — that Garland had directed the FBI to “spy” on parents.

This new version also does not add up.