Post Politics Now A drive by Democrats to address economic anxieties

President Biden delivers remarks during an event with educators at the White House on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:23 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:42 a.m. EDT
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:23 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:42 a.m. EDT
Today, Democrats on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue will hold events aimed at addressing the economic anxieties of Americans as the midterm elections approach. At the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) plan to unveil new legislative efforts to lower gas prices.

Meanwhile at the White House, President Biden is seeking to highlight a reality that may have escaped the attention of many voters: Small-business creation has flourished during his tenure. Biden plans an afternoon meeting with small-business owners. Earlier, he’s expected to announce new actions targeting Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • 9:45 a.m. Eastern: Pelosi, Schumer and other Democrats hold a news conference at the Capitol on gas prices. Watch live coverage here.
  • 10:45 a.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks from the White House on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Watch live coverage here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: Biden meets with small-business owners at the White House. Watch coverage here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs the press. Watch live coverage here.

