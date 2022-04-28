Post Politics Now A drive by Democrats to address economic anxieties

Today, Democrats on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue will hold events aimed at addressing the economic anxieties of Americans as the midterm elections approach. At the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) plan to unveil new legislative efforts to lower gas prices.
Noted: Legal fight over whether 'Let's Go Brandon' appears on ballot
A legal battle is playing out in Colorado over whether a congressional candidate can include the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” as part of his name on the Republican primary ballot.
So far, it’s a no-go — but the case provides more evidence of how bitterly divided and crass American politics has become. “Let’s go, Brandon,” you’ll recall, is a phrase that emerged last fall in conservative circles as code for a profane expression against President Biden.
The Post’s Jonathan Edwards reports that congressional hopeful David Williams sued the Colorado secretary of state last week after she denied his request to appear as “Dave ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Williams” on the ballot in the GOP primary for Colorado’s 5th Congressional District. Williams, a state legislator, is running to unseat eight-term incumbent Rep. Doug Lamborn in the June primary.
Jonathan writes:
On Wednesday, Denver District Judge Andrew McCallin agreed that Williams had proved he went by the nickname “Let’s Go Brandon.” But the judge also ruled that Secretary of State Jena Griswold used proper authority in blocking it from the primary ballot.Williams called the decision “a bad ruling” in an email to The Washington Post.
Williams said he plans to appeal the ruling to the Colorado’s highest court. You can read Jonathan’s full story here.
On our radar: Biden to highlight small-business growth on his watch
Despite the anxiety of Americans over inflation and higher gas prices, many fundamentals of the economy under President Biden’s stewardship have been strong. On Thursday, Biden is seeking to draw attention to one of them: record small-business growth.
The White House released a report highlighting the creation of 5.4 new businesses last year, which it says is 20 percent higher than any previous year on record.
Biden also plans to meet with small-business owners at the White House on Thursday afternoon to discuss what the White House is branding a “small business boom” under Biden’s watch. The report notes that business creation has been particularly strong among Hispanics and other minorities.
The question from a political standpoint is how much this breaks through for everyday Americans trying to manage the costs of living.
The White House report also includes some pledges to help small businesses in years to come, including a plan to offer more than $300 billion in loans and equity investments through 2030.
And with its report, the White House takes another shot at Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who has proposed a plan that, if read literally, would raise federal income taxes, on about half of Americans. Scott has since said his plan was intended to be more narrowly focused than his critics maintain.
Analysis: McCarthy's false claim that Garland called parents 'terrorists'
Three times in recent weeks, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has asserted that Attorney General Merrick Garland called parents “terrorists” because they wanted to attend school board meetings.
Writing in The Fact Checker, The Post’s Glenn Kessler takes a look at McCarthy’s claim and finds it doesn’t pass muster. Glenn writes:
Usually when a politician starts dropping a new talking point into his interviews, there’s private polling indicating that it resonates with voters — and McCarthy’s language fits a recent pattern in which Republicans have said they want to champion parents’ rights to protest critical race theory or transgender accommodations.It turns out McCarthy first used this line in his eight-hour speech last fall to protest President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation. It was a significant escalation of a Republican claim that we had previously fact-checked as false — that Garland had directed the FBI to “spy” on parents.This new version also does not add up.
You can read Glenn’s full analysis here.
On our radar: Democrats to detail plans to lower prices at the pump
Lawmakers have returned to Washington after a two-week recess during which they heard from voters who have seen the costs of housing, groceries and other goods spike at their highest rate in roughly four decades.
On Thursday, Democrats are seeking to do something about it with what is being billed as “new legislative efforts to lower gas prices costs for American families.” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have scheduled a mid-morning news conference to detail their plans with the midterm elections looming.
The Post’s Tony Romm, Leigh Ann Caldwell and Mike DeBonis report that Democrats have been exploring new proposals to suspend the gas tax and penalize giant energy corporations, hoping to lower prices as part of a broader effort to blunt the financial and political fallout from soaring inflation. They write:
Democrats specifically have expressed renewed interest in pausing the roughly 18-cent-per-gallon federal gasoline tax, which Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) described at a news conference early Wednesday as “part of the discussion” around a more “comprehensive” solution to rising prices.Party lawmakers also are eyeing new ways to combat price gouging, saying oil-and-gas conglomerates have manipulated markets to pad their bottom lines. Companies including BP, Shell and ExxonMobile have posted massive profits in the past two quarters, dazzling investors yet infuriating government officials, who say drivers are being squeezed.
You can read the full story here.
Analysis: McCarthy emerges from days of harried damage control
After days of harried damage control, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was applauded during a meeting with House Republicans on Wednesday and emerged in a position to continue leading his party into what they see as a promising November midterm election that could result in GOP control of the chamber.
The Post’s Josh Dawsey, Michael Scherer and Mike DeBonis take a look at how McCarthy survived the fallout from audiotapes in which he said President Donald Trump should resign shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and criticized the rhetoric of some of his fellow congressional Republicans. They write:
McCarthy, whose relationship with Trump and some of his own far-right members has been fraught in recent years, has scrambled for months to focus his party on winning the House of Representatives, despite gaping internal divides over the causes and consequences of the Jan. 6 attack and the validity of the 2020 election. Critics say he seems more interested in winning power than anything else.By all accounts, with record fundraising to help him, he has a good shot. Strategists from both parties privately project a big Republican win in the fall, and the Freedom Caucus, which helped block his rise to the speaker’s office in 2015, no longer holds the same sway.
You can read the full piece here.
Take a look: Albright eulogized by Biden, Clintons and her family
Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright was eulogized Wednesday by President Biden, former president Bill Clinton, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and members of Albright’s family. We’ve pulled together some of the highlights from the tributes at the service at Washington National Cathedral. Take a look.