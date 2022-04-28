Placeholder while article actions load

Most articles discussing J. Michael Luttig these days begin with a lengthy delineation of his conservative bona fides: service under multiple Republican presidents including Ronald Reagan, a clerkship under Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, helping to shepherd Clarence Thomas’s Supreme Court nomination and his own appointment to the federal bench, where he gained a reputation for his rigor.

But at this moment, in this context, that résumé establishes a different predicate for a lot of Americans. Well. of course, Luttig is critical of Donald Trump’s efforts to seize a second term in office! they say. He’s part of the hated Republican Establishment! And that’s the divide at issue: between those who adhere to traditional, conservative assessments of the rule of law and those who see the whole system as malleable in service to power.

We are talking about Luttig right now because of an essay he wrote for CNN this week articulating the aims of that latter group in clear terms.

The “ambitious objective” of Trump and his allies, he wrote, “is to execute successfully in 2024 the very same plan they failed in executing in 2020 and to overturn the 2024 election if Trump or his anointed successor loses again in the next quadrennial contest.” He added: “The last presidential election was a dry run for the next.”

There’s an unstated irony to this. In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Republicans eager to appeal to Trump’s base but wary of following his marches through the conspiratorial swamps of nonsensical fraud allegations settled on an argument that the election was “stolen” by virtue of changes at the state level that made it easier to vote. The favored line from those who uneasily straddle the boundary between Trumpland and the Republican establishment is that the whole thing was rigged because more people were able to vote. That the rules were tweaked to disadvantage Trump.

What Luttig’s essay describes is a much more robust and sweeping effort to finagle the rules to Trump’s benefit.

It centers on an interpretation of the Constitution called the “independent state legislature” doctrine. That interpretation centers on the Constitution’s delineation that state legislatures have the power to determine the “times, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives” and that a state’s presidential electors are appointed “in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct.” Ergo, only the state legislature can determine how federal elections are run and electors appointed. And, ergo, that the legislature can block voting rules or appoint electors as it sees fit. It’s been evaluated before, including by the Supreme Court, and rejected.

Luttig casts lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and its allies before the election in that light. They were challenges to rules that made it easier to vote during the pandemic — but also conduits for the Supreme Court to reevaluate its position on the concept. It didn’t, but four of the court’s five conservative justices recently expressed openness to the idea.

When the Supreme Court didn’t empower state legislatures to determine the election in the way Trump’s allies wanted, Luttig argues, they transitioned to plans B and C. First, compiling alternate slates of electors that would be “lawfully certified” by states in accordance with the Electoral Count Act. Then, when that didn’t work, simply having Vice President Mike Pence reject legitimate slates of electors, potentially allowing state legislatures to submit ones that didn’t comport with their states’ election results. Pence declined to execute that plan, and rioters swarmed the Capitol.

Again, you can see how what was attempted is an inverse reflection of what Republicans allege Democrats did: changing or bending the rules to their advantage. But there are two important differences. The first is that the Republican allegations focus not on attempts to subvert the vote but to bolster it. It’s the difference between modifying the strike zone and empowering the umpire to ignore the strike zone entirely. The second difference is that expanding voting (in ways, it’s important to note, that were broadly upheld by the courts) is an effort to better reflect the will of voters. What Trump and his allies sought to do was to preempt what voters wanted.

Luttig doesn’t dwell on it, but much of this is dependent on Trump’s other public effort both before and after the election: convincing his supporters that the legitimately determined election wasn’t legitimate. Empowering legislatures to determine a new slate of electors is one thing. Having them do so without the political cover of a lot of the state’s residents thinking that such a slate was warranted because of questions about the legitimacy of the vote is something else entirely. In other words, the legal fight to give legislators the ability to hand the victory to Trump was also largely dependent on the rhetorical fight to convince voters that Trump deserved that gift.

That aspect of the effort to steal the 2020 election was wildly successful. Since the week after the election, about three-quarters of Republicans have consistently told pollsters from YouGov that they don’t think Joe Biden legitimately won. The rationales undergirding that belief have likely evolved over time, as Trump’s and his allies’ rationales have been updated and revised and overhauled like a well-coiffed Ship of Theseus. But Republicans were presumably ready for legislatures in their and other states to simply declare the election invalid.

This is important given Luttig’s warning: that the goal is in part to set the stage for a similar effort in 2024.

“Trump and the Republicans can only be stopped from stealing the 2024 election at this point if the Supreme Court rejects the independent state legislature doctrine (thus allowing state court enforcement of state constitutional limitations on legislatively enacted election rules and elector appointments),” Luttig wrote, “and Congress amends the Electoral Count Act to constrain Congress’ own power to reject state electoral votes and decide the presidency.”

Luttig points to that recent decision by the Supreme Court expressing willingness to consider the doctrine as worrisome. That the vice president is now a Democrat appears to offer him some solace; Vice President Harris is unlikely to reject valid slates of electors in states her ticket won. But if legislatures are empowered to submit whatever slates they want to a Congress controlled by Republicans, things get tricky.

That Pence rejected the effort to undermine the election can itself be traced back to Luttig, in part. On Jan. 4, 2021, an attorney working with Pence called Luttig to get his assessment of the ploy that Trump and his team were putting in motion for the counting of electoral votes. (A key architect of the plan was attorney John Eastman, who had clerked for Luttig years before.) Luttig publicly rejected the idea, and Pence cited Luttig’s points in his letter announcing that he would accept the electoral votes as accepted. One crisis averted on one day.

For loyalists to Trump, Luttig’s role in redirecting Pence and his willingness to testify before the House select committee looking at the Jan. 6 violence are reason enough to scoff at his opinions and concerns now. Of course someone who worked for the hated Bushes is going to stand in the way of Trump’s agenda!

They can dismiss his concerns. The rest of us can’t.

