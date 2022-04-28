Supreme Court: No emotional harm awards in some discrimination suits

Placeholder while article actions load

The Supreme Court split along ideological lines Thursday in dismissing a discrimination lawsuit filed by a deaf and legally blind woman who wanted to sue a physical therapy business for emotional distress. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The court ruled 6 to 3, with conservatives in the majority, saying facilities that receive federal funds under laws such as the Affordable Care Act cannot be held liable when the harm alleged is emotional rather than a financial loss.

The case was brought by Jane Cummings, who communicates primarily in American Sign Language and sought physical therapy services in 2016 from Premier Rehab Keller, a small business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Cummings asked Premier Rehab to provide an ASL interpreter at her appointments, but the company declined.

It said Cummings could communicate with her therapist using written notes, lip-reading or gesturing. Cummings instead obtained care from another provider and sued. Premier was subject to federal discrimination laws because it receives reimbursement from some of its services through Medicare and Medicaid.

A district judge dismissed the suit because it said Cummings could not pursue damages based on emotional harm, and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit agreed.

So did Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., writing for the majority. He said the general rule is that damages for emotional distress are available only in “highly unusual” contracts, and there was no reason to believe it covered the kind of agreements such facilities enter into regarding federal funds.

The organizations would need to be told clearly before accepting the money if it faced such liability, Roberts said. “After all, when considering whether to accept federal funds, a prospective recipient would surely wonder not only what rules it must follow, but also what sort of penalties might be on the table,” he wrote.

He was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Justice Stephen G. Breyer dissented, along with fellow liberals Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

He said funding recipients should have known their liability because “the statutes before us prohibit intentional invidious discrimination. That kind of discrimination is particularly likely to cause serious emotional disturbance.”

The majority’s narrow view of the damages available will have consequences, Breyer wrote.

“The Court’s decision today allows victims of discrimination to recover damages only if they can prove that they have suffered economic harm, even though the primary harm inflicted by discrimination is rarely economic,” he wrote. “Indeed, victims of intentional discrimination may sometimes suffer profound emotional injury without any attendant pecuniary harms. The Court’s decision today will leave those victims with no remedy at all.”

The case is Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller.

