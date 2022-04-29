Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning, Early Birds. It's Friday. Willie Nelson turns 89 today. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. In today’s edition … Rep. Jamie Raskin discusses whether the Jan. 6 committee will seek Donald Trump's testimony … Inside the Republican drift away from supporting the NATO alliance… but first … Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Buy the ticket, take the ride … and what a ride it's been, dear readers Waking up with you all since November 2018 has been the honor of my career. We've been through impeachments, war and one of the most tumultuous presidencies in American history — and it's been an absolute privilege to cover these stories and to deliver them to you every morning.

I'm eternally grateful for your tips, recipes, and continued readership, as I leave the newsletter in excellent hands: Leigh Ann Caldwell, Theodoric Meyer, and Tobi Raji are a triple threat of knowledge, scoops, and experience.

Leigh Ann joins us from NBC News, where she spent the past seven years reporting on Congress and politics.

I'm not going very far: I'll be reporting on congressional investigations for the foreseeable future. Please don't be a stranger: jacqueline.alemany@washpost.com

Thanks, as always, for waking up with us.

Jackie

On the Hill

Raskin says the Jan. 6 committee has gathered plenty of information that has yet to be divulged

Nine questions for … Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.): We chatted with Raskin, who's a member of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, about getting answers from former president Donald Trump and other issues before the committee.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: You said in an interview last week at Georgetown University that the committee's public “hearings will tell a story that really will blow the roof off the House.” Much of the committee's evidence has already become public over the last few months. What do you expect the hearings to reveal that's not already public?

Raskin: Even with all the leaks, it’s a very small fraction of the information we have that has become public. Most of the evidence has not been divulged. And, in any event, it has not been put together in a way that tells a single coherent story. And that's our challenge.

The Early: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the Jan. 6 committee's chairman, told reporters today that the committee will get back in touch with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and some other lawmakers to ask them to appear before the committee. Do you know who those members are? And are these subpoenas or are they going to again be voluntary requests?

Raskin: The committee has been resolved to hear from everyone who has relevant information about what happened on January 6. And we also have expressed a strong preference for inviting people to come speak voluntarily — at least first.

The Early: So even though you already asked McCarthy and Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to come in, they won't be receiving subpoenas?

Raskin: Well, nobody wants it to get to that point.

The Early: Why not? Why not cross that red line?

Raskin: Given the amount of time we have, it would be far preferable for people to come in and have a voluntary engagement. The moment subpoenas are involved, as we've seen, the prospective witnesses can tie it up in court for a long time. I'm not saying it wouldn't happen. But it would be just a lot better if everyone recognized his or her legal and civic obligations.

The Early: You recently described Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee's vice chairwoman, as your “new best friend in Congress.” Who's your closest friend on the other side of the aisle?

Raskin: I do have very fond feelings for Liz. I've always liked her, from long before all of this started. There's a guy from Texas I like very much, [Rep.] Van Taylor. He's a great guy. [Rep.] Adam Kinzinger [(R-Ill.)]. He's a riot — in the pre-Jan. 6 sense of the word. He’s a very funny guy. I had a close friend in Congress who left named Lamar Smith [(R-Texas)], who was the Republican chairman of the Committee on Science and Technology [and is now a lobbyist]. He just left me a nice note on my desk. I miss Lamar. [Rep.] Nancy Mace [(R-S.C.)]. I chair the subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties and she is the ranking member. I think of her as having a live mind and an open heart, and I like her very much.

The Early: You've said the committee hopes to have its report out by the end of the summer or early fall. When is the latest that you can release it without interfering with the midterms?

Raskin: I don't think of it quite in those terms. [But] the American people have a right to the information. I've got this favorite [James] Madison quote: He said that those who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power that knowledge gives. If we want to continue the experiment in democratic self-government, people have got to look very closely at what happened on January 6.

We feel that we would like to get the report out early in September. Unlike the Senate, which is a continuing institution, the House of Representatives essentially retires at the end of a term and then an entire new House begins in the next term. So we're a little bit like Cinderella here. We have to get our job done as quickly as possible, and nobody wants to wait until the last minute.

The Early: How are the discussions about asking Trump himself to answer certain questions going?

Raskin: There were questions he needed to answer back when he was on trial before the U.S. Senate for inciting a violent insurrection against the Union. In the impeachment trial, I sent him a letter right away telling him that we would meet him anywhere, any place to come and take his statements and inviting him to come and testify before the Senate. His lawyers rejected it in less time than it took Trump to respond to the violence that threatened the Congress of the United States.

The Early: Do you think you’ll send another letter asking him to testify before the Jan. 6 committee?

Raskin: We just need to frame very specific questions that we want him to answer based on all of the testimony that has come before. And then it's going to be up to him to decide what to do. But no decision has been made about that.

The Early: But you think the questions would come in written form?

Raskin: I don't know the answer to that. I'm giving you my own personal thinking, because this is something that the committee will have to deal with. But the example of the impeachment trial is instructive because we learned essentially that Trump's lawyers will not allow him to testify, because they think he will either subject himself to perjury prosecution — or, if in the unlikely case he tells the truth, he will essentially convict himself and all of his political confederates of major offenses.

Nobody believes that we are going to figure out exactly the mechanics of the coup and the insurrection by having Donald Trump explain it to us. Nonetheless, I, as one member of the committee, have not given up on the idea of posing very specific questions to the former president about what he did, how and why.

Republicans are drifting away from supporting the NATO alliance

Bye, bye NATO: “In early 2019, several months after Trump threatened to upend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization during a trip to Brussels for the alliance’s annual summit, House lawmakers passed the NATO Support Act amid overwhelming bipartisan support, with only 22 Republicans voting against the measure,” our colleagues Ashley Parker, Marianna Sotomayor and Isaac Stanley-Becker report.

“But earlier this month, when a similar bill in support of NATO during the Russian invasion of Ukraine again faced a vote in the House, the support was far more polarized, with 63 Republicans — more than 30 percent of the party’s conference — voting against it.”

“The vote underscores the Republican Party’s remarkable drift away from NATO in recent years, as positions once considered part of a libertarian fringe have become doctrine for a growing portion of the party. The isolationist posture of some Republicans is in line with the ‘America First’ ethos of Trump, the GOP’s de facto leader, who has long railed against NATO.”

“Metin Hakverdi, a German lawmaker who chairs the North America working group within the ruling Social Democratic Party, said the question that preoccupies him is, ‘Was Donald Trump the exception, or will Joe Biden be the exception?’”

At the White House

The White House tries to adjust to changing economy

From one crisis to another: “When Biden first took office, the White House was preparing to fight a long economic downturn, sluggish growth and persistent challenges getting Americans back to work,” our colleague Jeff Stein writes. “The economy they’re managing as Biden approaches the midpoint of his term has turned out to be nothing like that.”

“There’s no sign of a slow economic recovery that mirrored the aftermath of the Great Recession, and the chronic problems following the financial crisis have largely abated: Unemployment has plummeted. Americans have come flooding back to the labor market. The economy is still growing quickly from its low point early in the pandemic, despite Thursday’s report on economic growth.”

“Instead, the administration has faced a longer list of unusual economic hurdles and curveballs that few of its advisers saw coming — snarled supply chains, an erratic stock market, an international energy crunch and, most recently, commodity shocks resulting from war in Europe. The most obvious and dangerous new challenge has been the fastest price hikes in four decades, as inflation emerged with a force not seen since the 1970s.”

More: Why the U.S. economy shrank. By The Post’s Alyssa Fowers and Rachel Siegel.

The Media

Weekend reeeads:

Viral

🚨 PSA

“They’re all good dogs” - please stop blaming the breed. https://t.co/HTjdC82YLE — Haley Thomas (@HaleyThomas09) April 29, 2022

Thanks for reading.

