Placeholder while article actions load

Sean Hannity appeared in an ad for Donald Trump’s candidacy before the 2016 election. When Trump was elected, Hannity’s Fox News show was unrelenting in its support of the president. In May 2018, New York magazine reported that Hannity’s support extended behind the scenes, too, involving regular late-night gab sessions with the president in which the pair would be “gabbing like old girlfriends about media gossip and whose show sucks and who’s getting killed in the ratings and who’s winning.” That’s in addition to Hannity offering the president advice on political tactics.

That November, Hannity spoke at a Trump rally.

“I have a few people that are right out here, and they’re very special,” Trump said shortly after he took the stage in Cape Girardeau, Mo. “They’ve done an incredible job for us. They’ve been with us from the beginning, also. I’m going to start by saying Sean Hannity, come on up. Sean Hannity.”

Advertisement

The crowd cheered.

“All those people in the back are fake news,” Hannity began, referring to reporters from outlets like CNN and The Washington Post. “Mr. President, I did an opening monologue today, and I had no idea you were going to invite me up here. And the one thing that has made and defined your presidency more than anything else: promises made, promises kept.”

This was the day before the midterm elections, a referendum on that same presidency.

Earlier this week, CNN released text messages apparently sent from Hannity to Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff during his last months in office. Those exchanges strongly suggested that Hannity’s closeness to Trump had not waned over the second half of Trump’s term. If anything, they suggested that Hannity was by then almost fully integrated into Team Trump.

Advertisement

And then, on Friday, CNN dropped even more messages between Hannity and Meadows. And any remaining doubt was removed.

Let’s start with the ad. Last June, journalist Michael Bender reported in his book “Frankly, We Did Win This Election,” that Hannity had written an ad for Trump’s campaign that he insisted would carry the day for the president’s reelection bid. But Bender also wrote that Hannity denied a role in the ad’s creation.

“Hannity told me that he had nothing do with the spot known inside the campaign as ‘the Hannity ad,’ ” Bender wrote, “and disputed that he wrote any commercials for Trump. He said he hadn’t suggested ideas or offered any advice when it came to the president’s campaign spots.” Instead, Hannity told Bender, the Fox host “merely raised concerns with the campaign during the final months of the race about why they were being outspent by Biden on television in key swing states.”

Advertisement

If Hannity had written the ad, Bender added, it “would likely have set off … alarms once again inside the network.”

The “once again” there refers to a statement Fox issued after Hannity’s 2016 spot, in which it claimed ignorance of the host’s role and assured the world that he would not “be doing anything along these lines for the remainder of the election season.” Then 2018 rolled around, and Hannity showed up on that stage in Missouri.

“Fox News does not condone any talent participating in campaign events,” the network said in a statement. “ … This was an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

No wonder Hannity denied a role in that ad. Except then there was the message he allegedly sent Meadows on Dec. 8, 2020.

“I was screaming about no ads from Labor Day on,” the message reads, echoing Hannity’s stated concerns to Bender about being outspent. And then: “I made my own they never ran it.”

Advertisement

He made his own! To be fair, the ad did run — on Fox News, during Hannity’s show, according to Bender.

“The calculation was that running the spot in that hour of prime time on Fox News would ensure that both Trump and Hannity saw it,” he wrote. “If the two men watched the spot on television — and were satisfied enough to stop asking about the commercial — that seemed to be the best result of the ad.”

A request for comment from Fox News did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Also included in the new messages released by CNN was Hannity’s apparent pitch to Meadows on Dec. 6, 2021, in the event that “this doesn’t end the way we want” — that is, if Trump’s effort to retain power failed.

“[Y]ou me and Jay are doing 3 things together,” he allegedly wrote. “1- Directing legal strategies vs Biden 2- NC Real estate 3- Other business.”

Advertisement

It’s not clear who “Jay” is, but a natural assumption is that it was Jay Sekulow, Trump’s attorney. That’s particularly true since neither Hannity nor Meadows is a lawyer, making their advice on “legal strategies” somewhat questionable.

More interesting to me was bullet point No. 2, however. Hannity was apparently pitching Meadows on investing in real estate in North Carolina together, the state Meadows represented in the House — a reminder of how Hannity’s other real estate ventures tied him to Trump.

In early April 2018, federal investigators raided the home and office of Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen. Cohen’s legal team tried to have material blocked by invoking attorney-client privilege, resulting in a series of hearings where a judge evaluated that claim. At one point, Cohen was asked whether he had other legal clients. After some back and forth, his attorneys admitted that he did — among them, Sean Hannity.

Advertisement

(I was in the courtroom for that announcement, sitting behind two Fox News reporters. When Hannity’s name was said, one of the reporters very hurriedly got up and left the room.)

Hannity tried to wave it off, suggesting that Cohen was overstating their relationship. Cohen was just offering him some real estate advice, he said. After all, Hannity owned property in a number of states — including North Carolina.

At another point in the apparent messages to Meadows, Hannity intimates that he’s closer to the president than his own employer. “I’ve been at war” with Fox, he writes more than once, presumably in part because he shared the frustration of many Trump supporters that the network had acknowledged Trump’s defeat. On the other hand, he repeatedly uses the word “we” to describe Trump’s electoral fate: Are we winning? Will we hold this state?

Advertisement

When CNN released the first tranche of messages involving Meadows, it included the most obvious example of Hannity’s allegiance to Trump. On Election Day, Meadows told Hannity to tell his radio listeners that every vote counted and that Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania needed the biggest push. “Yes sir,” Hannity apparently replied. In his radio show, Hannity gave that message to his listeners and spoke more about those three states than any others.

In the weeks that followed, Hannity amplified Trump’s claims about the election on his television show even as he apparently commiserated with Meadows about how Trump had seen reelection snatched away from him. It’s a reminder that, for all of the ethical breaches of Hannity’s interactions with Trump’s team, they were not obviously insincere.

“The world knows that Sean Hannity supports Donald Trump,” Hannity told Bender, which is true. Sean Hannity endorsed Trump in 2016. He rallied with him in 2018. He worked to help keep Trump in power in 2020.

No one should have any misconceptions about who Hannity is and how he uses his platforms.

GiftOutline Gift Article