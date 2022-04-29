The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Trump to rally with GOP gubernatorial hopeful in Nebraska accused of sexual assault

Key updates
On our radar: Migration an expected topic between Biden, Mexican president
This just in: Trump officials muzzled CDC on church covid guidance, emails show
Analysis: The latest in the Joe Manchin party-switch saga
Former president Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, on June 26, 2021. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:29 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:30 a.m. EDT
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:29 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:30 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Today, former president Donald Trump is headed to Nebraska, where he is slated to appear at a rally with Republican gubernatorial hopeful Charles Herbster, a longtime political ally who has been accused of sexually assaulting several women. Trump’s appearance with Herbert underscores the risky play Trump is making by trying to be a kingmaker in GOP primaries. Herbert is only one of several Trump-endorsed candidates in close primaries on the ballot next month.

View live politics updates

In Washington, President Biden plans a phone call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Migration, an issue Republicans are trying to elevate in the November midterms, is expected to be high on the agenda. Biden also plans to meet with inspectors general of federal agencies.

Welcome to Post Politics Now, a live experience from The Washington Post that puts the day’s political headlines into context. Each weekday, we’ll guide you through the news with assists from some of the best political reporters in the business providing insights and analysis.

Your daily dashboard

  • 9 a.m. Eastern: The House select subcommittee on the coronavirus holds a hearing on “integrity at our nation’s public health agencies.” Watch live coverage here.
  • 10:45 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds a weekly news conference. Watch live coverage here.
  • 1 p.m. Eastern: Biden has a phone call with López Obrador. The call is closed to the press.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs the press. Watch live coverage here.
  • 3:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden meets with inspectors general from federal agencies. Watch coverage here.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...