Post Politics Now Trump to rally with GOP gubernatorial hopeful in Nebraska accused of sexual assault

Today, former president Donald Trump is headed to Nebraska, where he is slated to appear at a rally with Republican gubernatorial hopeful Charles Herbster, a longtime political ally who has been accused of sexually assaulting several women. Trump’s appearance with Herbert underscores the risky play Trump is making by trying to be a kingmaker in GOP primaries. Herbert is only one of several Trump-endorsed candidates in close primaries on the ballot next month.
In Washington, President Biden plans a phone call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Migration, an issue Republicans are trying to elevate in the November midterms, is expected to be high on the agenda. Biden also plans to meet with inspectors general of federal agencies.
Welcome to Post Politics Now, a live experience from The Washington Post that puts the day’s political headlines into context. Each weekday, we’ll guide you through the news with assists from some of the best political reporters in the business providing insights and analysis.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.
On our radar: Migration an expected topic between Biden, Mexican presidentReturn to menu
Migration is expected to be high on the agenda Friday afternoon when Biden has a call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
The White House has advertised a 1 p.m. phone call between the two leaders. It comes as Biden administration officials have been making plans for an expected upsurge in illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border when pandemic-era emergency restrictions expire.
Already, authorities made more than 220,000 immigration arrests last month, the highest level in at least two decades.
Republicans have tried to turn the border into a marquee issue for the upcoming November midterms.
According to the White House, Biden and López Obrador will also discuss the upcoming ninth Summit of the Americas, which brings together leaders from the countries of North, South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. It is scheduled for June in Los Angeles.
The phone call is closed to the media. The only public event on Biden’s schedule Friday is a meeting with inspectors general from federal agencies.
On our radar: Trump rally in Nebraska underscores test of kingmaker statusReturn to menu
The Save America Rally in Greenwood, NE is tomorrow, Friday, April 29th! I hope to see you there!— Charles W. Herbster (@CWHerbster) April 28, 2022
Get your ticket at: https://t.co/HD2GHB8anx pic.twitter.com/Pmp6SS6NPx
Trump’s planned rally in Nebraska on Friday night with Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster underscores what’s at stake for the former president in a slew of GOP primary elections in which he’s offered endorsements.
Herbster, who has been accused of sexually assaulting several women, including a Republican Nebraska state senator, is in a close race in which he faces University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom.
As The Post’s Aaron Blake noted this week, a handful of GOP primaries next month in which Trump is playing a role will test his kingmaker status. Nebraska is only one of several races where Trump’s preferred candidate is not guaranteed victory.
After news broke this month of the allegations against Herbster, Trump did not waver in his support.
Eight women accused Herbster of touching them inappropriately, according to a report published by the Nebraska Examiner. Although seven of the women spoke on the condition of anonymity, the state senator, Julie Slama, went on the record and said Herbster reached up her skirt and touched her inappropriately during an event in 2019.
On Thursday, Herbster posted video on Twitter from the rally site in Greenwood, Neb., where he said his “good friend” will be appearing Friday.
“Thank you, President Donald J. Trump,” Herbster said.
This just in: Trump officials muzzled CDC on church covid guidance, emails showReturn to menu
Trump White House officials in May 2020 overrode public health advice urging churches to consider virtual religious services as the coronavirus spread, delivering a messaging change sought by the president’s supporters, according to emails from former top officials released by a House panel on Friday.
The revelations are the latest about questionable pandemic management to come from a House select subcommittee on the coronavirus chaired by Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), who said the Trump officials actions were part of a “disturbing” pattern of trying to “muzzle” public health officials. Clyburn’s panel is holding a hearing Friday morning.
The Post’s Dan Diamond reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent its planned public health guidance for religious communities to the White House on May 21, 2020, seeking approval to publish it. Dan writes:
The agency had days earlier released reports saying that the virus had killed three and infected dozens at church events in Arkansas and infected 87 percent of attendees at a choir practice in Washington state, and health experts had warned that houses of worship had become hot spots for virus transmission.But Trump officials wrote that they were frustrated by “problematic” advice the CDC had already posted, such as recommendations that houses of worship consider conducting virtual or drive-in religious services, according to emails released Friday by the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis. A White House lawyer rewrote the CDC’s guidance to remove “all the tele-church suggestions,” according to an email obtained by the panel. The guidance subsequently published by the agency did not include any recommendations about offering virtual or drive-in options for religious services, clergy visits, youth group meetings and other traditionally in-person gatherings.
You can read Dan’s full story here.
On our radar: A remarkable drift away from NATO by the GOPReturn to menu
This month, when a bill expressing support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization during the Russian invasion of Ukraine came to the House floor, 63 Republicans — more than 30 percent of the party’s conference — voted against it.
The Post’s Ashley Parker, Marianna Sotomayor and Isaac Stanley-Becker report that the vote underscores the Republican Party’s remarkable drift away from NATO in recent years, as positions once considered part of a libertarian fringe have become doctrine for a growing portion of the party. Per Ashley, Marianna and Isaac:
The isolationist posture of some Republicans is in line with the “America First” ethos of Trump, the GOP’s de facto leader, who has long railed against NATO.Last week, speaking at a Heritage Foundation event in Florida, Trump implied that as president he had threatened not to defend NATO allies from Russian attacks as a negotiating tactic to pressure them to contribute more money toward the organization’s shared defense.
You can read the full story here.
Analysis: The latest in the Joe Manchin party-switch sagaReturn to menu
Talk about whether Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) might one day switch parties seems to ebb and flow in Washington. The topic returned this week with more reporting from a forthcoming book by a pair of New York Times reporters that Manchin had dinner with some Senate Republicans in early 2021.
Manchin wound up dismissing the idea of a party switch, saying he didn’t want to put Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in control of the now evenly divided chamber, according to the book by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin. Manchin has since sought to portray the conversation as more lighthearted than serious.
The Post’s Aaron Blake writes that, whatever the level of seriousness, the episode should make Democrats a little wary, given that Manchin seems to have not shut down the idea of a switch completely. Aaron writes:
Manchin would be silly not to entertain this in some way, because it gives him leverage over a party whose activists have tried to turn him into Public Enemy No. 1 in thwarting President Biden’s and the left’s agenda. (Those people would do well to understand how much they need Manchin, rather than vice versa.) In this position, the prospect of being rewarded by his new party might be appealing — not to say difficult, and perhaps unwise, to definitively shut down. And the ability to switch parties also gives him a path forward if he starts to worry about losing reelection as a Democrat in a state that went for Donald Trump by nearly 40 points.
You can read Aaron’s full piece here.