The status of key investigations involving Donald Trump

Trump business practices, Manhattan DA’s criminal probe

What is it: The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating Trump’s business practices, particularly allegations that he misrepresented the value of his assets to lenders and tax authorities to secure loans and get breaks on his taxes. The probe started in 2019 under then-District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (D) and continued under his successor, Alvin Bragg (D). It is being assisted by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), who is also leading a parallel, civil inquiry of the Trump Organization and its executives.

Where it stands: Though Bragg insists that the investigation is ongoing, it appears to be circling the drain. In February, two prosecutors leading the probe resigned; people familiar with the matter said they were frustrated that Bragg appeared uninterested in pursuing a case. Bragg has since asked Susan Hoffinger, his investigations chief, to oversee the matter, and he said in a statement in April that his office was “exploring evidence not previously explored.” But the current grand jury has been inactive and was slated to disband at the end of April.

In July, prosecutors charged longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg and the company with conducting a 15-year tax avoidance scheme involving compensation to executives, including apartments, cars and other unreported benefits. That case could be tried later this year. So far, Weisselberg has shown no sign that he will cooperate against Trump.