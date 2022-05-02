Former president Bill Clinton lunches with Biden at the White House

Placeholder while article actions load

Former president Bill Clinton planned to have lunch with President Biden at the White House Monday, days after the two crossed paths at the funeral of former secretary of state Madeleine Albright, according to two people familiar with the plans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The president is hosting former president Clinton for lunch this afternoon. He’s looking forward to catching up and discussing a range of issues,” a White House official said, after requesting anonymity to discuss the president’s private schedule.

A second person familiar with the meal confirmed that it was taking place.

The meeting comes as Biden enters a midterm campaign season that shares similarities for Democrats with the first-term midterm election that faced Clinton in 1994.

Amid broad concerns about Clinton’s aggressive legislative agenda, Republicans won a net gain of eight Senate seats and 54 House seats in that election, a so-called “Republican revolution” that set the tone for the rest of Clinton’s first term. After the losses, Clinton adjusted his approach to the presidency and easily won reelection in 1996.

Advertisement

Biden, former president Clinton and his wife, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, all gave eulogies for Albright, who died on March 23, at her funeral Friday at Washington National Cathedral.

Biden also recently met with former president Barack Obama at an April 5 White House event to celebrate the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

GiftOutline Gift Article