Post Politics Now Leading U.S. political figures step up gestures of solidarity with Ukraine

Today, President Biden will present awards to federal employees and host a reception to mark the end of Ramadan ahead of a planned visit to Alabama on Tuesday to tour a Lockheed Martin facility that manufactures Javelin antitank missiles being sent to Ukraine. That visit is among a flurry of stepped-up gestures of solidarity with Ukraine from leading U.S. political figures amid a war with Russia with no end in sight.
Over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made an unannounced visit to Kyiv that included a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Later this week, first lady Jill Biden is traveling to Romania and Slovakia to meet with Ukrainian families displaced by the war. She will spend her Mother’s Day visiting with refugees.
Welcome to Post Politics Now, a live experience from The Washington Post that puts the day's political headlines into context.
Your daily dashboard
At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we'll address what's on the mind of readers.
The latest: A legal victory for the Jan. 6 House select committee
Late Sunday, a federal judge rejected a bid by the Republican National Committee to block its mass email marketing vendor from releasing records to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
The legal victory comes as the committee, which is set to hold prime-time hearings in June, probes whether President Donald Trump’s campaign spread false claims of fraud after the 2020 election through fundraising appeals that also stoked violence. The Post’s Spencer S. Hsu has details:
U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly of Washington tossed out the RNC’s claims that its and the Trump campaign’s information was protected on grounds including the First Amendment and ruling that under the Constitution’s grant of legislative powers to Congress and the speech-or-debate clause, judges cannot interfere with how lawmakers obtain and use information.Kelly also dismissed the RNC’s claims against Salesforce — the business software giant used by the RNC and Trump’s reelection campaign — after the company and committee significantly narrowed the list of disputed records at issue, for example, dropping demands for any information that would reveal the identities of individual political donors.

Analysis: The many controversies surrounding Madison Cawthorn
It can be a challenge to keep tabs on all the controversies involving Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), the youngest member of Congress.
He has accused Washington Republicans of hosting orgies and using cocaine. He has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug.” He has tried to carry a gun onto a plane — twice. He has been cited for driving without a license — twice. And that’s just a partial list.
The Post’s Amber Phillips has a running list. She writes that Cawthorn (R-N.C.) is far from the only House lawmaker to invite controversy. But lawmakers typically tend to close ranks around their own when controversy erupts. Amber notes:
Not so much for Cawthorn, whose words and actions have spurred some Washington Republicans to try to oust him from his deep-red seat in a May primary. (Trump, notably, has stood by Cawthorn.)So what did he do to draw the ire of so many in his party?

On our radar: What Jill Biden plans to do in Romania and Slovakia
First lady Jill Biden plans to travel to Romania and Slovakia this week — including on Mother’s Day — to meet with Ukrainian families displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Her trip is among a series of gestures by leading U.S. political figures to demonstrate the country’s continued support for Ukraine during a war with no end in sight.
The Post’s Rachel Pannett has the details on the trip. She writes:
The first lady will depart the United States on Thursday evening, arriving at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania on Friday — a base for NATO response force troops — where she will meet with U.S. service members, the White House said in a statement.The tour from Thursday through May 9 also includes meetings with government officials, U.S. embassy staffers and humanitarian aid workers helping to teach displaced Ukrainian children and support them and their families during the crisis.On Mother’s Day, the first lady will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children in Kosice and Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, who have been forced to flee their homes.

Noted: 'I defend my friends,' Trump says of candidate accused of sexual assault
At a rescheduled rally Sunday, former president Donald Trump continued to stand by Nebraska gubernatorial hopeful Charles Herbster, a Republican businessman who has advised the former president on agricultural policy and has donated to his campaigns.
The Post’s David Weigel reports that the visit came after a recent Nebraska Examiner report in which eight women, including a state senator speaking on the record, accused Herbster of touching them inappropriately. Last week, another one of the eight women alleged on the record that Herbster had groped her. He has denied the accusations.
From near the rally site in Greenwood, Neb., Dave writes:
The former president called Herbster a “very good man” who had been “maligned.” Trump said Herbster was “innocent” of what he called “despicable charges.”“I defend people when I know they’re good,” Trump said. “A lot of people, they look at you and say: You don’t have to do it, sir. I defend my friends.”
The rally had been scheduled for Friday but was postponed because of severe weather.
The contested GOP gubernatorial primary in Nebraska is one of several that will test Trump’s standing as a kingmaker this year.

On our radar: With midterms looming, list of issues facing Biden grows longer
Biden entered office last year with a historic set of challenges, punctuated by a deadly pandemic and a shuttered economy. Now, six months before midterm elections that could dramatically alter his governing ability in the final two years of his term, the list of issues seemingly has only grown longer.
The Post’s Tyler Pager takes stock of all that faces the president and his party, writing:
Gas prices across the country are soaring. Inflation has broken 40-year records. Prospects for Biden’s sweeping climate and social spending package appear dim. Crime rates are high. New variants of the coronavirus continue to emerge. Just last week, a report showed the economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter, while Vice President Harris’s coronavirus case highlighted the stubbornness of the pandemic.White House officials and Democratic lawmakers are quick to tout the country’s progress on reopening the economy and distributing coronavirus vaccines, crediting Biden for steadying the ship after a tumultuous four years of President Donald Trump. At the same time, many Democrats say it seems as though the president, in some sense, can’t catch a break these days.
Control of the House and Senate is at stake in the November midterms, and Republicans are angling to take over both.

Take a look: On the Sunday shows, Mayorkas pressed on border issues
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made the rounds of Sunday shows, addressing issues of migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, including concerns about what will happen when the pandemic-era restriction known as Title 42 is lifted.
The Post’s Adriana Usero pulled together the highlights.
Take a look: Trevor Noah's full set at the White House correspondents' dinner
In case you missed it — or want to see it again — here’s the full set of comedian Trevor Noah at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday. His targets included Biden, who was sitting nearby.