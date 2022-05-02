Post Politics Now Leading U.S. political figures step up gestures of solidarity with Ukraine

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Key updates
The latest: A legal victory for the Jan. 6 House select committee
Analysis: The many controversies surrounding Madison Cawthorn
On our radar: With midterms looming, list of issues facing Biden grows longer
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presents the Order of Princess Olga, a Ukrainian civil decoration, to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during a visit this week to Kyiv. (Handout/Photographer: Handout/Getty Imag)
By John Wagner
and 
Mariana Alfaro
 
Today at 7:12 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:14 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden will present awards to federal employees and host a reception to mark the end of Ramadan ahead of a planned visit to Alabama on Tuesday to tour a Lockheed Martin facility that manufactures Javelin antitank missiles being sent to Ukraine. That visit is among a flurry of stepped-up gestures of solidarity with Ukraine from leading U.S. political figures amid a war with Russia with no end in sight.

Over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made an unannounced visit to Kyiv that included a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Later this week, first lady Jill Biden is traveling to Romania and Slovakia to meet with Ukrainian families displaced by the war. She will spend her Mother’s Day visiting with refugees.

Welcome to Post Politics Now, a live experience from The Washington Post that puts the day’s political headlines into context. Each weekday, we’ll guide you through the news with assists from some of the best political reporters in the business providing insights and analysis.

Your daily dashboard

  • 1:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden presents awards to 230 federal employees from 37 federal agencies in a virtual ceremony. Watch live coverage here.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs reporters. Watch live coverage here.
  • 4 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a reception at the White House to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

