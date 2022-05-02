Placeholder while article actions load

What’s revealing about former defense secretary Mark T. Esper’s description of Donald Trump’s response to protesters who surrounded the White House in early June 2020 isn’t really the response itself. According to Axios, which reported on the contents of Esper’s new book, Trump casually wondered whether federal law enforcement might simply shoot and wound the protesters — say, in their legs — to disperse the crowds.

This has been reported previously. Last year, journalist Michael C. Bender reported on the same comment, apparently relayed to him by Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley. Trump would demand that the protesters be treated with physical force, that someone “crack their skulls,” according to Bender.

Even when that report came out, there was no reason to doubt it. At an event on Long Island in 2017, Trump made a comment about police officers not worrying about physically injuring suspects as they were detaining them. That followed a repeated embrace of responding to protesters at his 2016 campaign rallies with strong-arm tactics. In 2018, Trump reportedly suggested that migrants seeking entry to the United States might similarly be shot in the legs to deter their progress. And, of course, there was his explicit advocacy of using deadly force in response to looting at the time of the Black Lives Matters protests in late May and early June 2020.

Advertisement

“Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way,” Trump wrote in a tweet as rioting was underway in Minnesota. “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

He tried to backtrack from that but, again, the pattern was clear. Trump endorsed using physical violence against those who stood against him politically or personally.

Which is why the new Esper report is largely important in the context of the moment. It emerges as we learn more about the way in which right-wing media drove the narrative to which Trump was responding and as we better understand how the response to the violence on Jan. 6 was both bounded by what had occurred the prior summer and the divergence it reflects in who Trump thought should face state punishment.

Advertisement

This weekend, the New York Times published a lengthy look at how Fox News’s Tucker Carlson has (with the network’s blessing) leaned into the sort of virulent rhetoric on race and immigration that helped power Trump’s political success. Among the details in that story was the revelation that two of Carlson’s longest introductory monologues were offered in response to the protests that erupted in the late spring of 2020.

Consider his monologue on June 1, 2020, one that lasted for nearly half of his show.

“The nation went up in flames this weekend. No one in charge stood up to save America. Our leaders dithered. They cowered. They openly sided with the destroyers. In many cases, they egged them on,” Carlson began. “Later, they will deny doing any of this. They are denying it now. But you know the truth because you saw it happen. This is how nations collapse.”

Advertisement

This was not some break with Carlson’s past rhetoric, but it was a deliberate effort to fold the protests — and, specifically, those occasions where violence erupted — into an us-versus-them narrative that Trump used to build political power and Fox News used to build viewership. As June progressed, the network kept airing old riot footage in an effort to suggest that violence was ongoing and ever-present.

Mentioning Fox News is salient both because of the network’s position in helping shape right-wing narrative but also because of how it explicitly shaped Trump’s. The “shooting starts” tweet, for example, came at the tail-end of an hour in which the network was re-airing Tucker Carlson’s show, one heavy on intonations about violence in Minneapolis. Trump and the network acted in concert to amplify the sense of danger among viewers as the protests were underway, as they had when immigration increased in 2018.

There were various other incidents in the summer of 2020 that reinforce how Trump viewed the use of violence against his opponents: his enthusiasm about the shooting death of an accused murderer at the hands of U.S. marshals, his attempt to rationalize the injury of a protester pushed to the ground by police in Buffalo, and, of course, the clearing of Lafayette Square in the same time period as Trump’s comments about shooting protesters.

Advertisement

It’s also important that a narrative of American cities being besieged for weeks at the hands of violent rioters took root on the right. The 2020 protests led directly to two phenomena that played out on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol: rationalization by the rioters themselves based on this false sense of what had occurred the prior year, and the apparent uncertainty over how to prepare for and respond to the day’s violence.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) referred to the former idea in testimony she gave last month. Defending her right to appear on the ballot for reelection this November despite supporting Trump’s effort to retain power after his 2020 election loss, Greene suggested that, on the day of the riot, she assumed that the rioters were affiliated with Black Lives Matter and “antifa” — members of a loose-knit left-wing group that had at times engaged in violence — “because those were the riots that had gone on all throughout 2020, day in and day out, just horrible riots all over the country.” This is both not true and obviously an attempt to deflect blame, given that she’d reportedly texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows after the violence demanding that Trump try to calm people down, obviously understanding whose will the rioters were reflecting.

Rioters themselves claimed that they brought weapons to the Capitol because they assumed they’d be met by antifa. Others rationalized their behavior by comparing it to what antifa was believed to do. And this idea seemed also to have taken root at the White House.

Advertisement

Before Jan. 6, Trump reportedly suggested that the size of the crowd he expected to attend his speech would necessitate 10,000 members of the National Guard be on hand — not because he thought they were going to get out of control, presumably. In an email sent on Jan. 5, 2021, Meadows indicated that military would be in the area to “protect pro Trump people” — a likely reflection of the assumption that it was Trump’s opponents, not his supporters, who would engage in violence.

That the Capitol was underprotected was to some extent a function of apparent hesitancy by military and other officials following the events of the prior summer. Esper’s ouster from the administration after the election was in part a function of his publicly objecting to use of the Insurrection Act — deploying the military to quell the BLM protests — a few months prior. Administration staffers worried that Trump might try to hold power using the military, something the president’s allies were advocating. Allowing civilian law enforcement to guard the Capitol to avoid such concerns was in part why the Capitol was overrun.

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot has reportedly explored how the Insurrection Act might be improved to lower the risk that a president might use it to hold power. It’s a very salient concern, given that Trump both clearly seeks to regain the presidency and that he has embraced those who engaged in the Jan. 6 riot — even recently musing that he wishes he’d marched to the Capitol himself. Instead, he sat in the White House and watched the riot unfold with empathy, if not enthusiasm.

Advertisement

Here’s the important nexus: a right-wing media empowered to rationalize Trump’s grievances and rhetoric, a better understanding of the gaps that existed for Trump to potentially exploit in both the Electoral Count Act and the Insurrection Act and a reminder of Trump’s musing about leveraging state violence against those he dislikes.

In 2020, he faced opposition from within the government. In a speech in March, Trump talked about making it easier to fire government officials should he win in 2024.

Like the rest of us, he knows where the pressure points are.

GiftOutline Gift Article