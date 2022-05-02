Jan. 6 panel seeks information from 3 more GOP lawmakers as public hearings near

Placeholder while article actions load

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob is seeking information from three more Republican lawmakers as it moves toward public hearings next month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In letters sent Monday, Reps. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s chair and vice-chair, said the panel is seeking meetings next week with GOP Reps. Ronny Jackson (Tex.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (Ala.).

“The Select Committee’s purpose is to make informed legislative recommendations taking account of all relevant facts, to protect our Constitution and the peaceful transition of power,” Thompson and Cheney said in one of the letters. “Thank you in advance for your consideration of this request.”

The panel has already sought information from other GOP members of Congress, including Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Scott Perry (Pa.). Last week, a CNN report on thousands of text messages provided by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the committee brought renewed scrutiny to the actions of several lawmakers close to former president Donald Trump.

In its letter to Jackson, the Jan. 6 committee said it is seeking information regarding the lawmaker’s contact with the extremist group Oath Keepers. It cited “encrypted messages asking members of the organization to provide you personally with security assistance,” including one suggesting that Jackson had “critical data to protect.”

“Ronnie Jackson (TX) office inside Capitol — he needs [Oath Keeper] help. Anyone inside?” one unidentified individual wrote in a Jan. 6, 2021, text message that was among those released in the recent criminal proceedings related to the group. A few minutes later, the individual wrote: “Dr. Ronnie Jackson — on the move. Needs protection. If anyone inside cover him. He has critical data to protect.”

Oath Keepers founder and leader Stewart Rhodes wrote back: “Help with what? Give him my cell.”

In a statement Monday, Jackson lashed out at the select committee, calling it “illegitimate” and declining to cooperate with what he said was the panel’s “ruthless crusade against President Trump and his allies.”

“I do not know, nor did I have contact with, those who exchanged text messages about me on January 6,” Jackson said. “In fact, I was proud to help defend the House Floor from those who posed a threat to my colleagues. The Committee’s witch hunt against me is nothing more than a coordinated attempt to do the media’s work on taxpayers’ dime.”

In its letter to Biggs, the panel said text messages indicate the Arizona Republican was seeking to persuade state-level officials of the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen. The committee also said that, according to “recent information from former White House personnel,” Biggs was part of an effort by “certain House Republicans after January 6th” to seek a pardon from Trump over their efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

And in its request to Brooks, the Jan. 6 committee cited a recent interview in which the Alabama lawmaker said Trump has repeatedly asked him to “rescind the election of 2020.”

“He always brings up, ‘We’ve got to rescind the election. We’ve got to take Joe Biden down and put me in now,'” Brooks said in the interview with a Birmingham-based TV station last month.

The committee said in its letter to Brooks that the exchange mentioned by the lawmaker “is directly relevant to the subject of our inquiry, and it appears to provide additional evidence of President Trump’s intent to restore himself to power through unlawful means.”

Spokespeople for Biggs and Brooks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Biggs and Brooks are among three GOP lawmakers — along with Rep. Paul A. Gosar of Arizona — who right-wing activist Ali Alexander has said aided him in planning the Jan. 6, 2021, Stop the Steal rally in Washington that preceded the riot.

Alexander played a video message from Biggs at the rally, calling the lawmaker a “friend” and “hero.” A Biggs spokesman told The Post last year that the congressman “is not aware of hearing of or meeting Mr. Alexander at any point — let alone working with him to organize some part of a planned protest.”

Brooks, who spoke at the rally, has said he did so in response to an invitation from the White House the day before. But the Alabama lawmaker “has no recollection of ever communicating in any way with whoever Ali Alexander is,” his office told The Post last year.

Teo Armus contributed to this report.

