Majority of Supreme Court is ready to strike down Roe v. Wade, leaked opinion shows

A majority of the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the right to abortion established nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft of the opinion published Monday by Politico. That conclusion seemed a possibility in December when the court considered a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. A prohibition on the procedure that early in a pregnancy seemed forbidden by the court’s decision in Roe and affirmed in a subsequent decision that said states could not place an undue burden on the right to abortion before fetal viability, usually seen as 22 to 24 weeks.

But the disclosure Monday by Politico of a draft opinion it said was circulated by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. was an unprecedented breach of modern Supreme Court protocol. The story by Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward said that after oral arguments Alito, along with Justices Clarence Thomas and all of three of President Donald Trump’s nominees to the court — Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — voted to overturn the precedent.

That doesn’t necessarily mean it is the final word on what the court will say when it decides the Mississippi case this term, which will end in late June or early July. Drafts of opinions are circulated to try to convince other justices as well as serving as a document justices can endorse.

But there was no reason to believe that the detailed document Politico said it obtained was illegitimate.

“The Court has no comment,” Supreme Court public information officer Patricia McCabe said in an emailed statement.

In the draft opinion published by Politico, Alito said Roe was wrongly decided, and that it had inflamed rather than united public opinion over the contentious issue.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” said the document, which Politico said was labeled a draft “Opinion of the Court.”

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

