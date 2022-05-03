After leak of abortion decision, shocked advocates react with emotion

Placeholder while article actions load

Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate reacted Monday night with shock and emotion as they reviewed Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito’s draft decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade. Even as leaders of major abortion rights groups promised action, they offered dark predictions of what a post-Roe world would mean for women’s health. While many expected the Supreme Court to roll back the long-standing precedent in the next few months, most were blindsided by Politico’s leak of the draft decision, nearly unprecedented for the high court.

Abortion opponents, meanwhile, were jubilant, celebrating the draft as a decisive victory after a 50-year fight to overturn the longstanding precedent.

A top leader at Planned Parenthood left open the possibility that coordinated grass roots mobilization could change the decision before it’s finalized by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, anti-abortion leaders quickly suggested the leak was part of a left-wing attempt to “bully” the Supreme Court into changing its mind.

Advertisement

Many abortion rights advocates struggled to find words as they contemplated the potential ruling’s implications. If the final decision released by the court is as far-reaching as Alito’s draft, “trigger laws” will activate in 13 states, banning the procedure entirely. An additional 13 states are expected to ban or strictly limit the procedure in the near future.

“What can you say?” said Alan Braid, an abortion provider in Texas and Oklahoma who chose his profession after caring for several women who died from botched abortions before Roe.

“Life in this country will be noticeably different. There will be, every day, some story on some local news channel about somebody dying. I guarantee it.”

Antiabortion advocates also struggled to find words as they read through the 98-page document.

“This is beyond anything I dreamed possible,” said Missouri state representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R), who has helmed much of her state’s antiabortion legislation. “I am speechless.”

Advertisement

When Coleman and her Republican colleagues proposed Missouri’s trigger ban in 2019, she said, they added the measure to a sweeping package of bills “almost as an afterthought,” never imagining that the Supreme Court could soon overturn Roe.

They added the trigger ban to the legislation because other states had proposed the measure, she said — “not because we had any hope this would become law.”

Now, it seems likely the state may be able to ban abortions by the summer.

The abortion rights movement started mobilizing as soon as the decision draft came out. Within an hour, advocates started gathering at the Supreme Court. Leading abortion rights organizations, including Planned Parenthood and NARAL, are planning to continue the protests at the high court through at least Tuesday and likely much longer.

Advertisement

Planned Parenthood is also coordinating a nationwide demonstration in towns and cities across the country, said Kelley Robinson, executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. The organization is encouraging supporters to turn up at courthouses, federal buildings and town squares at 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Robinson said, to show the full extent of the opposition to a decision that strikes down Roe.

“I think everything is possible with the will of the people,” said Robinson. “By mobilizing and making our voices heard we will show this is an untenable situation.”

“This is not the end,” she added.

Mini Timmaraju, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, a leading abortion rights organization, said she will be traveling to Washington, D.C. early Tuesday morning to participate in mobilization efforts.

Advertisement

“Everybody is in conversation,” Timmaraju said. “Beyond the reproductive rights movement, the progressive movement is mobilizing, already working on strategies and plans.”

Braid suggested that the leak might be a positive development for the abortion rights movement, spurring abortion rights supporters to action.

“Maybe it’s a good thing this draft came out,” said Braid, who made headlines in September for publicly violating the restrictive Texas abortion law. “I just don’t know.”

Several antiabortion leaders condemned the leak. Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins called it a “desperate act,” suggesting without evidence that the breach may have been orchestrated by abortion rights supporters trying to reverse an unfavorable decision.

“It’s very sobering to realize the depths the left will go to bully the Supreme Court,” said Hawkins.

Advertisement

Coleman called the leak “astounding.” While thrilled about the decision, she said she is not yet taking it as a settled fact.

“It’s important to note that opinions can change,” she said. “I hope this one sticks.”

In Tennessee, another state with a trigger ban, abortion providers immediately started making plans for an official Supreme Court decision day, eager to make use of the extra time they’d been afforded by the leak.

Leilah Zahedi, a high-risk obstetrician who provides abortions, said she would try to spend as much time as possible working at a Tennessee abortion clinic in case it was forced to close its doors.

“I think we’re going to be providing abortions until midnight on June 30 and then anyone who’s not done will have to go somewhere else,” said Zahedi, anticipating that the decision will come down at the end of June.

Advertisement

After the decision, Zahedi plans to provide abortions in Illinois or Colorado, some of the closest Democrat-led states to a wide swath of the South and Midwest where abortion will be banned or severely restricted. Zahedi could be prosecuted if she was to continue providing abortions in Tennessee after the trigger ban takes effect.

Many abortion rights advocates have been carefully planning their response to this moment for months. Amy Hagstrom Miller, chief executive of Whole Woman’s Health, a network of independent abortion clinics with locations across the country, said she wasn’t surprised by the full-throated retraction of Roe.

“Everybody I know in [the independent] provider community has been talking about this for a long time,” she said.

Hawkins of Students for Life was in Texas when she learned of the decision Monday night. While Texas has banned abortion after six weeks of pregnancy since September, this Supreme Court decision, and a subsequent trigger ban, would wipe out the procedure there entirely.

Advertisement

As the reality set in, Hawkins said, she started to cry.

“I’m right here at Ground Zero,” she said. “To think about the lives that will be saved … per day, every day. It’s an overwhelming number to think about.”

Hawkins emphasized that this decision would only be the beginning for the antiabortion movement. On Monday morning, her organization circulated a letter to every Republican member of Congress, urging them to back a nationwide “heartbeat bill,” banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy. Along with nine other prominent antiabortion leaders, she argued that a 15-week ban, like the Mississippi law at the heart of the case before the Supreme Court, did not go far enough.

“If we are not focusing on limiting early abortions, we are not really addressing the violence of abortion at all,” Hawkins wrote in the letter.

With this Supreme Court draft decision, she said Monday night, “we are on the precipice of a whole new America.”

GiftOutline Gift Article