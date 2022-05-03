Placeholder while article actions load

For decades, the debate over abortion has been entrenched in American politics. That’s meant in the World War I dug-in-by-the-Somme sense — a furious, impassioned struggle in which little movement was seen. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Then the wall cracked. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell held a Supreme Court seat open during Barack Obama’s term, giving a Republican president the chance to appoint three conservative justices to the bench. Donald Trump was unusually explicit about appointing justices who would reconsider Roe v. Wade, and he upheld that promise. Cases moved to the court that would allow for Roe to be overturned, and then, unexpectedly, we learned on Monday night that such a decision might be imminent. The long battle might suddenly end, with foes of abortion emerging victorious.

Should that happen, it’s useful to consider one underrecognized point. Very few Americans support outlawing abortion entirely and more than half think it should be legal for any reason. It’s yet another reminder that the court is not beholden to public opinion — a particularly useful thing to remember given the draft opinion leaked to Politico also mentions the court’s historic ruling on same-sex marriage as shaky.

The General Social Survey (GSS) is a national biannual poll that for half a century has asked Americans their views on various social issues — including abortion. While support for abortion can vary in individual polls, the GSS gives us a sense of how views of social issues have changed over time.

From the GSS, for example, we can see that most Americans now support the availability of legal abortion in any circumstance where a woman seeks one. We can also see that this is largely a function of increased Democratic support for that position since the late 1980s. (The graphs below include independents who lean toward one party or the other; for the sake of simplicity, I’ll just refer to the views of the parties broadly.) In the 1970s, both Democrats and Republicans were generally skeptical of the idea. Since then, Republican support for legal abortion without conditions has remained flat while Democratic support has surged.

That increase was significant enough that it pushed the percentage of Americans who support abortion without condition past 50 percent in the past two GSS surveys.

Again, this is the broadest scenario, legal abortion for any reason at all. If we start looking at narrower situations, support increases dramatically. For example, consider cases of rape, one of the most common exceptions to abortion bans that emerge in political discussions. More than 4 in 5 Americans support the availability of legal abortion under such conditions, including three-quarters of Republicans.

Notice the political divergence here, though. As Democrats were becoming more supportive of abortion without conditions in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Republicans were becoming less supportive of abortion even in cases of rape. This reflects the way in which abortion was politicized during that era and began trends that continue to this day.

But even with that politicization, most Republicans do support the availability of legal abortion in some circumstances. That’s most true in cases where the woman’s health is at serious risk. Four in 5 Republicans think that abortion should be legal in such a situation.

The draft opinion released this week includes no consideration of exceptions, simply allowing states to determine their own laws governing the practice. It is expected to be offered in response to a law passed in Mississippi that includes few exceptions past the 15th week of pregnancy. Rape is not excepted; the woman’s health is. But, should the draft opinion stand, there’s no reason it would have to be.

Advertisement

Of course, since it is a Supreme Court opinion — or would be, if confirmed and published — it isn’t simply an abdication of evaluating the issue. In the opinion, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. (its author) argues that abortion should not be considered a protected right because it is not “deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition” or “implicit in the concept of ordered liberty,” quoting Washington v. Glucksberg.

“Until the later part of the 20th century,” the draft reads, “such a right was entirely unknown in American law.”

This reasoning has sent up red flags for other groups that have enjoyed protections instituted by the court in recent years. For example, the brief contrasts Roe with both Lawrence v. Texas and Obergefell v. Hodges, the former of which threw out sodomy laws and the latter of which offered protection to same-sex marriage. Those, too, lack “any claim to being deeply rooted in history,” the draft reads.

Both of those practices have seen remarkable surges in support in recent years. Same-sex marriage is now supported by even a majority of Republicans.

Two-thirds of Americans similarly say that there is nothing at all wrong with same-sex relations.

The draft opinion differentiates abortion from those practices because of “the critical moral question posed by abortion.” The decisions in Lawrence and Obergefell “do not support the right to obtain an abortion, and by the same token, our conclusion that the Constitution does not confer such a right does not undermine them in any way.”

Advertisement

It’s worth noting, though, how the court has changed since Obergefell was decided in 2015. Then, the court voted 5 to 4 in support of ending restrictions on same-sex marriage. Alito was in the minority, along with Justice Clarence Thomas and Chief Justice John Roberts. Of the five justices in the majority, though, three have since died or retired, replaced by the three justices appointed by Trump — three justices who will apparently join with Alito’s majority opinion repealing Roe.

Whether public opinion or any assurances from the court serve as robust protections for decisions like Obergefell is left as an exercise for the reader.

GiftOutline Gift Article