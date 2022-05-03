Would DOJ charge someone for leaking SCOTUS abortion opinion draft?

Placeholder while article actions load

Not long after the historic leak Monday night of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade, the calls began for the U.S. Justice Department to identify and criminally charge the leaker. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “This lawless action should be investigated and punished as fully as possible. The Chief Justice must get to the bottom of it and the Department of Justice must pursue criminal charges if applicable,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement.

“If there’s not thorough criminal investigation into who leaked privileged documents from the United States Supreme Court then we live in a clown show state,” Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, wrote on Twitter.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said he was directing the Supreme Court’s marshal to open an investigation into how the document became public — a situation essentially unheard of in the high court’s history. But while the leaker or leakers might face professional consequences — such as getting fired or losing their law license — legal analysts say they will almost certainly not face any criminal exposure, provided they had legitimate access to the document.

Experts also said it might be a stretch of the Justice Department’s authority to even investigate the matter — unless evidence emerged to point to another crime, such as a break-in at the court or hacking of the court’s systems.

“We can’t know for certain because we don’t know all of the facts and circumstances surrounding the leak,” former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said in a Twitter thread examining the likelihood of charges.

A draft Supreme Court opinion is not classified, which is typically the basis for leak investigations. And while someone could argue that sharing the document with a reporter amounts to theft of government property, the department’s own guidance suggests it would not charge a leak like this as a crime.

“I am extremely skeptical of what basis or what authority the Justice Department would have to inquire into this matter,” said national security and whistleblower lawyer Bradley P. Moss. “It is certainly a fireable offense — without question — but there is no obvious criminal provision that would apply.”

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

The law that could be at issue is 18 U.S.C. 641 — which prohibits the theft or receipt of stolen government information, as well as theft of the documents. That could apply to Supreme Court documents.

But the Justice Department’s criminal division has said, as a matter of policy, that it would be inappropriate to bring a prosecution under the law in the following circumstances: when the thing alleged to have been stolen was “intangible property, i.e., government information”; when the person “obtained or used the property primarily for the purpose of disseminating it to the public”; and when the property was not obtained by wiretapping, interception of correspondence or trespassing.

In other words, if someone with legitimate access to the draft — such as a justice, clerk or administrative assistant — leaked the information because they thought the public should know about it, the Justice Department would not treat the leak as a crime.

Politico — which broke the news of the draft opinion and posted a copy of the document on its website — said only that it “received a copy of the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court’s proceedings.” It did not identify the person.

Moss, the national security lawyer, conceded that it was possible the department could investigate the leak — even if criminal charges were unlikely.

“Could they the theoretically get away with that as sufficient predicate? I guess, in theory, they could,” he said. “It’s just a serious stretch.”

