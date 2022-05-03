How a Supreme Court case is decided

The process of getting to at least five votes for a majority often takes months — and the justices’ initial votes are subject to change

In announcing plans to investigate who leaked the Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade , Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. emphasized that the document obtained and published by Politico is only a draft and “ does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

The 98-page decision written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. is labeled “1st Draft” and indicates it was circulated to all eight of his colleagues Feb. 10 — two months after the court in December heard oral arguments in the consequential case to potentially undo the constitutional right to abortion established 50 years ago.

The justices are reviewing a contested Mississippi law prohibiting most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in the case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Reaching a final decision before the end of the current term, probably late June or early July, and securing the minimum five out of nine votes for a majority is part of a multistep, closed-door process that plays out over many months at the Supreme Court.