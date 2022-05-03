Placeholder while article actions load

There are inherent trade-offs to condensing the political power of 330 million people to 435 of them or, even more so, only 100. Each member of the House represents more than 700,000 people, meaning an imperfect match between citizen and representative even when the two share a political party. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That’s exacerbated in the Senate, of course, given that senators are allocated two to a state. It’s a design that certainly has the effect of keeping less-populous states invested in the American experiment — but one that has obvious flaws. Is there something about a Wyomingite that warrants her having 68 times the power of a Californian? Does it make sense that, if Los Angeles County could secede and form its own state, it would suddenly deserve two senators of its own?

Again: trade-offs, and ones that have inspired years of debate over the intent of the Constitution’s authors and the ways in which the system’s construction has led to unexpected outcomes. Debates over the extent to which America is a democracy — debates that are often misinformed or offered in support of preserving the political power of minority groups — are enmeshed in the political conversation.

Advertisement

Rarely, though, will the system’s structure so obviously have rewarded a minority of Americans as it would if the Supreme Court overturns the decision in Roe v. Wade. To reach a point where the decision legalizing abortion is on the brink of being rescinded required a cascade of victories by the minority — and would be effected despite a majority of Americans hoping it doesn’t happen.

On Monday, Politico obtained a draft opinion indicating that a majority of members of the court will support overturning Roe. The five justices include the three nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed during Trump’s administration, exactly as Trump had pledged on the campaign trail. But that is also a reminder of the cascade of victories a minority of Americans enjoyed to bring this potential opinion to reality.

We can start with the death of Antonin Scalia in early 2016. At the time, Republicans held the majority in the Senate, as they did until early last year. Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made the tactical decision to simply refuse to allow President Barack Obama to fill Scalia’s seat, an aggressive move that most Americans rejected. In polling conducted in March 2016, a majority of Americans told Fox News that they thought the Senate should vote on Obama’s nominee for the seat, Merrick Garland. McConnell decided instead to hope that perhaps a Republican would win the 2016 election.

Advertisement

One did — at least within the constraints of the American system. Trump eked out a victory in the electoral college thanks to winning three Rust Belt states by a combined 80,000 votes, or about 3 percent of the margin by which he lost the popular vote nationally. This was the second time in less than two decades that a Republican would be elected president despite losing the popular vote, reflecting in part the disproportionate power given less-populated, rural states by the electoral college. But it didn’t change the result: Trump became president despite more voters supporting his opponent.

In that same election, the Republican majority in the Senate was upheld, as it would be in 2018. In each case, though, the Republican caucuses that held majority power had received fewer votes than the Democrats who sat on the other side of the aisle. This was the structural imbalance in the Senate at play: sitting Democrats receive more votes (a majority of those cast, in fact) but Republicans received more power in the Senate.

That proved essential. Soon after Trump took office, he nominated Neil M. Gorsuch to fill Scalia’s seat. Democrats threatened to filibuster the nomination. Polling from Quinnipiac University conducted in April 2017 found that 67 percent of Americans thought that the filibuster rule should be preserved for Supreme Court nominations, but McConnell and the Republican majority eliminated it anyway.

Advertisement

Gorsuch was confirmed by a 54 to 45 vote. In an odd bit of synchronicity, senators who supported his confirmation represented 45 percent of the country’s population.

The same pattern held for Brett M. Kavanaugh, Trump’s second nominee for the court. Kavanaugh received 50 votes in the Senate for his confirmation, votes he received from senators representing 44 percent of the country. While Gorsuch’s nomination was supported by 50 percent of respondents in that same Quinnipiac poll, a majority of respondents in a poll conducted by CNN opposed Kavanaugh’s.

Shortly before the 2020 election, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. In a poll conducted by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, 50 percent of respondents thought that the Senate should follow the Scalia precedent and wait for the 2020 election to be resolved before considering the president’s nominee. But Republicans still retained control of the Senate, thanks to its institutional allocation of power, and McConnell pressed ahead with the confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett.

Advertisement

Barrett received the support of 52 senators, a group representing 48 percent of the country. A Quinnipiac poll found that 46 percent of the country supported her confirmation, the same percentage that opposed doing so.

The draft opinion released on Monday includes Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett in the majority. Had Trump not had that 80,000-vote margin in those three states in 2016, there is no draft majority opinion. But that’s not how the system works.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post and our polling partners at ABC News released new polling that included a question about Roe vs. Wade. Respondents were asked if they thought the decision should be upheld.

A majority said they did — nearly a 2 to 1 margin. But thanks to a cascade of victories by the minority, the minority appears to be poised to win on this question, too.

GiftOutline Gift Article