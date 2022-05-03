Placeholder while article actions load

For more than a year, there has been a concerted effort on the political right to diminish the idea that the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, marked an “insurrection.” Fox News host Tucker Carlson likes to put the term in scare quotes when he talks about the riot, a quiet expression of disdain to match his audible ones. Republican officials and right-wing pundits have repeatedly downplayed the attack and sought to separate it from any attempt to undermine the government. Donald Trump, for example, has repeatedly claimed that the “real” insurrection was the 2020 election.

This tactic should be quite familiar by now. It’s usually just a form of whataboutism, trying to compare what the rioters did that day as they sought to block the finalization of Trump’s election loss to things such as pro forma objections from lawmakers in earlier years. We saw the same pattern with the investigation into Russian interference and into Trump’s baseless insistences about election fraud: Whatabout Hillary Clinton and Russia! Whatabout the Democrats’ rejection of election results!

Soon after Politico released a draft Supreme Court opinion that reflected an intent to overturn Roe v. Wade, though, the right had a new about to what. The leak of that document, they claimed, was an actual insurrection.

It is certainly easy in moments like this to find a few isolated examples of a phenomenon and elevate them as unfairly representative. And it is certainly true that not every Republican or member of the political right is framing the moment as a new sort of insurrection. But it is more robust than you might assume.

One of the first examples comes from Fox News. Politico’s report came out at prime time, and Fox host Sean Hannity quickly leaped into the conversation with his guests. Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary, was first to use the term “insurrection.”

“The leaker: Make no mistake, Sean, this is an insurrection against the Supreme Court. I’ve already seen people on the Left celebrating this leaker, calling him brave, trying to throw a Hail Mary, to stop the ruling from being issued,” Fleischer said. “ … This is an insurrection against the court and it needs to be found who did it and whatever legal means can be taken against him needs to be taken.”

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee (R) agreed that it was an insurrection “not by some guy from some state who got hot under the collar and went to D.C. and got overheated at a rally. This is an insurrection by a person who is paid for by the taxpayers and who has a duty under his particular job and employment to keep his mouth shut, and he didn’t do it.”

He added that he hoped “everyone will use that term.” In the hours since, his hope has largely come to fruition.

Before we continue, though, it’s worth noting that “insurrection” is a rather nebulous term. Writing about the right’s effort to wave away the use of the term in regards to the Capitol riot, my colleague Aaron Blake summarized a few definitions:

“Merriam-Webster defines insurrection as ‘an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.’ The Cambridge Dictionary defines it as ‘an organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence.’ West’s Encyclopedia of American Law defines it as ‘a rising or rebellion of citizens against their government, usually manifested by acts of violence.’ ”

What constitutes “revolting”? How essential is violence? How many people are needed for the standard to be met? It’s not clear.

Some on the right, such as provocateur Matt Walsh, offered a definition. The leak was “an actual insurrection,” he wrote: “An attempt to completely upend and delegitimize the rule of law, incite violence and chaos, and potentially plunge the nation into civil war.” By comparison, he said, the Capitol riot “was a stroll in the park.”

More than 100 law enforcement officers were injured during that “stroll in the park,” part of an effort to immediately derail the mandated transfer of political power. Several people were killed.

When a protest quickly emerged outside the Supreme Court building, some on the right seemed to think that violence was imminent. Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly fretted that the leaker had not considered “the justices who undoubtedly were not prepared for the release of this tonight” suggesting that they were at risk. A former columnist for the Washington Times speculated that the term “insurrection” wouldn’t be used “when leftists start attacking the Supreme Court” which did not occur. “They’d better not go up the steps,” one conservative radio host said of the protesters: “That would be an insurrection, no?”

Hundreds of pro-baby-killing thugs are gathering outside the Supreme Court building. Looks like the beginning of an insurrection. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 3, 2022

The patter continued Tuesday. On Fox News’s early morning show, commentator Tomi Lahren insisted that the goal was to “rile people up” and “distract from everything that’s going wrong.” What would follow, she said, was another summer of protests as in 2020 — “and, dare I say, insurrection.” On Newsmax, the “insurrection” claim was made by none other than former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, who worked feverishly in the weeks after the 2020 election to secure Trump another term in office despite his loss.

The site Twitchy, which serves as a clearinghouse for partisan praise or condemnation, compiled a number of examples of people on the right claiming that the real insurrection was underway, whatever that means. A Vox columnist’s praise for the leaker’s decision to decide to “burn this place down” was cited by both Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and right-wing YouTube persona Tim Pool as a mark of “insurrection,” commentary Twitch included in its journalistic endeavor.

I have been covering politics for 20 years and *never* once heard of a draft SCOTUS opinion leaking.



This is an insurrection on the legal system and rule of law. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 3, 2022

Much of the commentary about “insurrection” was, in fact, a response not only to the broad description of the Capitol riot using that term but specifically meant to criticize members of the perceived left as insurrectionists. Over at the right-wing blog Federalist, writers put together two different arguments about the purported insurrection. One cited the Vox writer and a former Clinton staffer as praising the leaker, then alleging that the confirmation of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh sparked a protest from the left equivalent to the Capitol riot. (It did not.) The other blog post simply rehashed much of the online debate, including a citation of Merriam-Webster’s definition of the term — usefully the one that doesn’t involve any mention of violence.

What’s important to note, of course, is that we don’t know who leaked the opinion — if anyone! — or why. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter Adam Liptak offered a convincing case that the leak came not from someone affiliated with the political left but, instead, from the right. He noted a Wall Street Journal editorial suggesting that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was trying to peel some justices from the majority.

“In terms of who leaked it and why, it seems much more likely to me that it comes from the right in response to an actual or threatened defection by one of the five who voted to overturn Roe,” University of Pennsylvania law professor Kermit Roosevelt told Liptak. “Leaking this early draft makes that more costly for a defector because now people will think that they changed their vote after the leak in response to public outrage.”

Perhaps there is broader knowledge about the leaker than is publicly understood, giving those making these “insurrection” claims some confidence. Or perhaps, a lot of people will have spent a lot of time calling something an insurrection only to once again wish that people would stop using that term.

