Roberts says leaked Alito draft opinion is authentic but not final, opens leak investigation

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said in a statement Tuesday that the leaked draft opinion that proposes overturning Roe v. Wade is authentic but not final, and he is opening an investigation into how it became public.
While the statement said the draft provided to Politico was genuine, “it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”
The Politico report said that five justices had decided to uphold a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, and overturn the decision that established a right to abortion nearly 50 years ago.
This is a developing story and will be updated.