Courts & Law

Roberts says leaked Alito draft opinion is authentic but not final, opens leak investigation

By Robert Barnes
and 
Robert Barnes
 
Today at 11:28 a.m. EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 1: Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts escorts Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett after an investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court on Friday, Oct. 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said in a statement Tuesday that the leaked draft opinion that proposes overturning Roe v. Wade is authentic but not final, and he is opening an investigation into how it became public.

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Roberts said. “The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.”

While the statement said the draft provided to Politico was genuine, “it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

The Politico report said that five justices had decided to uphold a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, and overturn the decision that established a right to abortion nearly 50 years ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

