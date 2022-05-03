Live updates Leaked Supreme Court draft ignites fierce debate over future of abortion

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Leaked Supreme Court draft ignites fierce debate over future of abortion

Abortion rights advocates and antiabortion protesters gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington after news broke that Roe v. Wade could soon be overturned. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
, 
Mariana Alfaro
and 
Washington Post staff providing insight and analysis
 
Today at 6:52 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 6:56 a.m. EDT
Welcome to special coverage from Post Politics Now. Today, a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade has ignited fierce debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. Antiabortion activists are expressing cautious optimism that the court is on the verge of pushing decisions about the legality of the procedure to the states, while abortion rights activists — including top Democrats in Congress — warned that women could soon be stripped of rights in place for a half-century.

A report Monday night by Politico said a draft opinion was circulated in February by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. The report said Alito, along with Justice Clarence Thomas and all of three of President Donald Trump’s nominees to the court — Justices Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — voted to overturn the precedent. The leak was an extreme breach of court protocol.

Here’s what else to know

Got a question about the politics of abortion? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

