Live updates Leaked Supreme Court draft ignites fierce debate over future of abortion

Welcome to special coverage from Post Politics Now. Today, a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade has ignited fierce debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. Antiabortion activists are expressing cautious optimism that the court is on the verge of pushing decisions about the legality of the procedure to the states, while abortion rights activists — including top Democrats in Congress — warned that women could soon be stripped of rights in place for a half-century.
A report Monday night by Politico said a draft opinion was circulated in February by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. The report said Alito, along with Justice Clarence Thomas and all of three of President Donald Trump’s nominees to the court — Justices Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — voted to overturn the precedent. The leak was an extreme breach of court protocol.
Here’s what else to know
Analysis: The impact of Roe on the midtermsReturn to menu
The revelation on Monday night that the Supreme Court is preparing to strike down Roe v. Wade promises to consume Washington in the months ahead and reorder the midterm elections.
Writing in The Early 202, Theodoric Meyer and Leigh Ann Caldwell say strategists in both parties were already preparing for the possibility that the court would weaken or do away with Roe in late June or early July, when the court’s term ends — but the leaked draft accelerated the timetable in a dramatic fashion. They write:
The draft opinion threatens to upend the midterms in unpredictable ways.Some Democrats argued overturning Roe would energize the party’s base of voters as well as some independent voters who until this point were less enthusiastic than Republicans about turning out to vote this year.
Republicans countered that the anticipated ruling is more likely to energize their party’s conservative base.
You can read the full analysis here.
Noted: What Pelosi and Schumer had to say about the leaked draftReturn to menu
In a joint statement late Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the leaked draft opinion showed the Supreme Court was on the verge of issuing “one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history.”
Here’s their complete statement:
If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years — not just on women but on all Americans.The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history.Several of these conservative Justices, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the U.S. Senate, ripped up the Constitution and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation — all at the expense of tens of millions of women who could soon be stripped of their bodily autonomy and the constitutional rights they’ve relied on for half a century.The party of Lincoln and Eisenhower has now completely devolved into the party of Trump. Every Republican Senator who supported Senator McConnell and voted for Trump Justices pretending that this day would never come will now have to explain themselves to the American people.
On our radar: Biden heading to Alabama to tour facility that produces Javelin missilesReturn to menu
Amid the clamor over abortion rights, Biden plans to travel Tuesday to Alabama to tour a Lockheed Martin facility that manufactures Javelin antitank missiles that the United States is providing Ukraine to help defend itself against Russia. Biden is certain to be peppered with questions by reporters about the leaked draft Supreme Court ruling.
The trip to Alabama — which President Donald Trump handily carried in the 2020 election — is Biden’s first as president. Since arriving in the White House, he has generally traveled to states he won or those considered competitive in the upcoming midterm elections.
Following his tour on Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks highlighting his $33 billion request to Congress for additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. According to a White House advisory, Biden is seeking to “help Ukraine continue to succeed against Russian aggression and make sure the United States and our allies can replenish our own stocks of weapons to replace what we have sent to Ukraine.”
The facility that Biden will tour has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles over the last 20 years and employs approximately 600 employees, according to the White House.
On our radar: Primary voting today in Ohio and IndianaReturn to menu
Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday in two states — Ohio and Indiana — to have their say in races that will affect the makeup of Congress next year.
The Post’s Annie Linskey and David Weigel report that Ohio’s crowded Senate primary is being watched as a gauge of former president Donald Trump’s sway over Republicans in this year’s midterms. They write:
Republican primary voters will select their nominee to fill an open Senate seat from a group that includes a candidate backed by Trump, three others who have touted ties to him and one who has rejected the former president’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.The winner will advance to the general election for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman, which GOP leaders are hoping to hold as they seek to win back the Senate in November.
In mid-April, Trump endorsed venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance, a Republican who once styled himself as a Never Trumper and discussed the possibility of voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
You can read Annie and Dave’s full piece here.
Noted: What the Supreme Court justices have said about abortion and Roe v. WadeReturn to menu
Before the leaked draft ruling, The Post’s Robert Barnes and Shelly Tan pulled together what we know about what the nine justices have said about abortion rights.
All the justices declined during their confirmation hearings to opine on whether Roe v. Wade was properly decided, but past court rulings, public appearances and other public comments give insight into their thinking on abortion and court precedents.
You can read what they learned here.
Noted: A crowd gathered in front of the court following news of the leaked opinionReturn to menu
Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Supreme Court on Monday night following the news about a leaked opinion, first reported by Politico, indicating that a majority of the court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Post’s Joe Heim and Katy Burnell Evans report that many expressed shock and dismay, while a few lit candles.
As the night wore on, the scene got tense, with about a dozen antiabortion protesters chanting, “Pro-choice, that’s a lie. Babies never choose to die,” and a larger group of abortion rights supporters calling out, “When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” and “Abortion is health care!”
You can read Joe and Katy’s full report here.