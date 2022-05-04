Placeholder while article actions load

With Russia’s horrific invasion of Ukraine raging, covid-19 deaths continuing and toxic political divisions surging, it’s time for some good news. The good news is the appreciation being shown to public servants, including 2 million federal employees, who are being honored separately with Presidential Rank Awards and the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America medals during this week’s Public Service Recognition Week.

“America’s dedicated public servants are the lifeblood of our democracy,” President Biden wrote in a proclamation for this week. “Every day, millions of public workers at all levels of government do extraordinary things to make our lives better and our country stronger. During Public Service Recognition Week, we honor the dedicated Federal, State, Tribal, and local public servants who embody the spirit of service and endless possibilities that define America.”

Advertisement

As he recognized public employees generally, Biden hailed the accomplishments of 230 winners of the 2021 Presidential Rank Awards during a virtual ceremony Monday. They were selected in December but honored by Biden now to kick off this week of recognition.

The 1978 Civil Service Reform Act created the awards in two categories for members of the Senior Executive Service. Other senior leaders were included later. The categories are Distinguished Rank Recipients and Meritorious Rank Recipients. Only 1 percent of the senior leaders may get the distinguished honor, “for sustained extraordinary accomplishment,” which includes a cash award of 35 percent of their base salary. No more than 5 percent of senior leaders may receive the meritorious award, “for sustained accomplishment,” and its cash award of 20 percent of base salary.

Also celebrated this week are the 44 finalists, including some teams, for the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals, nicknamed the “Sammies” and organized by the Partnership for Public Service, a good-government group that focuses on federal employees and agencies.

Advertisement

The two awards programs each make a claim to fame.

“A Presidential Rank Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the federal career civil service,” says the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). The Sammies are “affectionately referred to as the ‘Oscars’ of government service,” says the partnership.

There were no 2020 rank awards because former president Donald Trump canceled them. Unlike Biden, Trump’s relationship with the federal workforce was icy. The workers resented being included in his “drain the swamp” rhetoric and his attempts to cut their compensation.

Biden, as he reaffirmed Monday and as his policies demonstrate, is a big fan of federal workers. Recalling his message to career civil servants shortly before he was inaugurated, Biden said, “I told them that we’re a team. One team. One America. And I meant it ….

Advertisement

“It was my honor to reestablish these awards last year after the previous administration made the decision to cancel them,” he added. “Because these awards are about more than individual recognition. They’re a reminder to all of us — to everyone — of the extraordinary capacity, creativity, diversity, and dedication of our federal workforce and a reminder — a reminder of … all the work you do matters so much.”

The honorees this year include, according to OPM, “a Department of Commerce employee who led significant and critical improvements to physical and IT infrastructure; a Department of Homeland Security official who was instrumental in the building of the first-ever, risk-based passenger screening system — TSA PreCheck — which now has over 10 million enrolled travelers … and a member of the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General who helped developed a robust [anti-fraud] network … resulting in thousands of criminal and civil actions over the past five years, as well as over $19 billion in fines, penalties, and restitutions.”

Similarly, the partnership said the accomplishments of the 2022 Sammies finalists include “coordinating housing and services for Afghan refugees after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — the largest refugee resettlement in modern U.S. history; successfully restoring the U.S. Capitol after the January 6 insurrection in preparation for the January 20 inauguration; and spearheading efforts to create disability education programs that have reached 300,000 children around the world.”

Advertisement

The finalists will be feted at a Thursday reception, and the winners will be congratulated at a Kennedy Center gala in September.

“This year’s Sammies finalists show the tremendous breadth and deep impact of federal workers — at home and abroad. With the many challenges that face our country and the global community, we should take pride and comfort knowing that dedicated public servants — our friends and neighbors — are working tirelessly to serve the public and make our world a better place,” said Max Stier, the partnership’s president and CEO. “These and all federal workers deserve recognition and praise, and we gladly take this opportunity to honor them.”

GiftOutline Gift Article