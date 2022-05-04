Blinken tests positive for coronavirus, State Department says

Placeholder while article actions load

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for the coronavirus, the State Department announced Wednesday, becoming the latest member of President Biden’s Cabinet to contract the virus. Blinken tested positive Wednesday afternoon and “is experiencing only mild symptoms,” the State Department said. He is “fully vaccinated and boosted” and will maintain a virtual work schedule while isolating at home for an unspecified length of time, it added.

Blinken was among the more than 2,000 attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner last weekend. Biden also attended. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday afternoon that the two have not been in close contact according to the guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“He has not seen the president in several days, and he is not considered a close contact,” Psaki said of Blinken.

Last month, Vice President Harris tested positive for the coronavirus. Harris’s husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus in March.

In recent days, there have been reports of several coronavirus cases among those who attended the correspondents’ dinner. They include ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl and Voice of America chief national correspondent Steve Herman.

