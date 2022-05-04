Placeholder while article actions load

The day after an election is when we ponder the what-ifs. The victors don’t, of course; a winning candidate’s aides spend the day after the election telling the media that the victory is a validation of whatever policy they want to highlight, and the winning candidate’s consultants spend the day sending out news releases about their mind-bogglingly great track record. Everyone else, though, wonders what pegs fell into which holes to lead to this particular result.

J.D. Vance’s victory in Ohio in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate offers just such an opportunity for rumination. For months, the venture capitalist and author was engaged in a muddy race to the right against former state treasurer Josh Mandel — both slipping and sliding, getting dirty but not gaining much traction. It was Tucker Carlson against Sean Hannity, in a sense: right-wing rhetoric with a corporate polish against coarser plays for attention and enragement.

The most important differentiator, it’s safe to assume, is that Donald Trump eventually weighed in for Vance. This is what much of the mud-wrestling was about, of course — a contest for Trump’s voters but more immediately for Trump’s endorsement. It came, fairly late in the process, and here we are with Vance as the nominee for his party.

But how much difference did that really make? What if Trump hadn’t endorsed? What if he had endorsed Mandel? What if anti-Trump state Sen. Matt Dolan weren’t in the race? What if Dolan — who also surged in the polls after Trump’s endorsement of Vance — had had a bit more time?

What if!

We do have some new information that can help answer the what-ifs: the actual results of the election. Granted, it’s still early; not every county has completed its vote count. But we can already pick out one pattern that boosted Vance: His support was uniform across the state in a way that it wasn’t for his opponents.

Here is a map of each of Ohio’s 88 counties, with circles showing each candidate’s share of the vote as of Wednesday morning. (The fourth candidate here is businessman Mike Gibbons, who is likely to finish in fourth in the voting.) The counties are colored by type, with the counties containing Ohio’s three largest cities — Cincinnati in the southwest, Columbus in the center and Cleveland in the northeast — indicated in darker shades. Before we analyze the pattern, see what you notice.

Notice Dolan’s support is much higher in the cities than in rural areas. (His family owns the Cleveland Guardians.) The Washington Post’s data guru Lenny Bronner pointed out soon after the polls closed that Dolan was doing far better in counties with higher levels of education, a data point that correlates with big cities. (Columbus, I’ll note, is home to Ohio State University, the country’s premiere state school.) Mandel, on the other hand, did better in rural areas; notice the relatively small circles for him in the three cities.

And then there’s Vance. With the possible exception of Cuyahoga County (Cleveland, in the northeast), Vance had even support across the state. He finished in first or second in all 88 counties. Mandel finished in first or second in 4 out of 5, with Dolan finishing in first or second in 1 out of 5. That’s a reflection of Mandel doing better in rural areas and Dolan in cities and suburbs and Vance doing well in both.

If we total up the votes cast in each type of county, the pattern becomes more obvious still. Dolan saw a big drop-off outside of cities, though he received more votes in those three counties than did Vance. Vance won every other type of county.

The question then becomes why. What was it about Vance that gave him this more uniform support? It’s likely that it was in part a function of Trump’s endorsement. The muddiness of the field, with various prominent figures endorsing different candidates, received some clarity.

Interestingly, there wasn’t a strong link between how Vance fared in a county and how Trump did in either the 2016 primary or the 2020 general election. It wasn’t as though Trump country lined up for Vance, really. Instead, Vance won to some extent in the same way that Trump did in the Republican primary in 2016: rising above a crowded field with plurality of support. No candidate won a majority of the vote in every county (at least as of writing). Vance received an average of 1 out of every 3 votes in each county, enough to propel him to the general.

It would be interesting to see what would happen in a Vance-Dolan runoff. Would Mandel’s support move uniformly to Vance? Would Dolan’s upward trajectory continue? Could he make inroads outside of the cities?

But here we are again with our what-ifs.

