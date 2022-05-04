Placeholder while article actions load

Everyone makes mistakes. I make mistakes. You make mistakes. It happens. Sometimes people even make mistakes on national television. As was the case with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “My stats, that I have,” she said, “are that there are 63 million abortions a year in this country. Those are the stats that I heard. That’s a little too much.”

It’s quite a bit more than a little too much! Not in the sense that abortion should be less common, but in the sense that abortion is less common. Substantially so. But let us not spend our time excoriating Pirro’s error. Let us instead spend our time understanding what abortion in the United States looks like.

We should start with the obvious reason that Pirro’s figure was wrong: There are only 330 million people in the United States. So either 1 in 5 Americans has an abortion each year, or maybe Pirro’s numbers are wonky.

Especially since there are a lot of Americans who are not able to become pregnant. In 2020, the Census Bureau estimated that women made up about 50.7 percent of the population — some 167 million people. But then, of course, not every woman is able to become pregnant. Looking solely at the age range of 15 to 49, we see that it included about 74.6 million women that year. Per Pirro, the equivalent of 84 percent of them become pregnant and have an abortion each year.

I use that age range because it’s the range used by the Guttmacher Institute. It compiles data on the number of abortions performed around the world and estimates there were an average of about 890,000 abortions per year within the above age group in the United States from 2015 to 2019. So about a 70th of Pirro’s number. (Which, again, was a mistake! She was presumably referring to an article from Fox News tallying abortions since Roe v. Wade was decided.)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles state-level data on abortion that is also instructive. For example, it allows us to see how the rates of abortion have changed over time. Comparing 2010 figures with 2019 numbers (for states that report the data), we see that rates are fairly uniform across the country. We also see that, in nearly every state, the rate of abortions relative to the state’s population of women ages 15 to 49 declined (gray squares) from 2010 to 2019. Only in Arizona, Illinois, Michigan and Nevada did the rate increase. (States that don’t report data or that didn’t in 2010 — Florida — are shown in outline.)

Across states for which data was available, the number of abortions per 10,000 women in that age range fell from an average of 98 in 2010 to 80 in 2019.

The CDC data are also interesting because they show both who sought abortions and where they were obtained. Most women obtain abortions in the states where they live. But in several states, a large percentage of women seek abortions across state lines. In South Carolina, for example, a large percentage of women obtain abortions in other states (mostly North Carolina and Georgia, as you might assume). What’s more, the percentage seeking abortions out of state increased from 2010 to 2019. A similar pattern is seen in Missouri, where women are more likely to obtain abortions in Illinois or Kansas.

Worth noting: The CDC data record only 630,000 abortions, somewhat below the Guttmacher Institute’s total.

It’s also useful to note that the data are several years old. These data don’t show what abortion looked like in 2020 or 2021 — years affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Google search data reveals an interesting pattern: As the pandemic emerged, searches for nearby clinics plunged. Since early 2021, though, searches for abortion clinics have surged, reaching a high in Google’s 17-plus years of data in recent weeks.

This is not necessarily an indication that abortion itself has increased, certainly. But it does suggest that the pandemic disrupted demand for the procedure as it did so many other things.

Advertisement

What these data also don’t indicate is how abortion access will decrease should Roe be overturned, as now seems likely. There have been good analyses about this, suggesting that the largest affect will be on those numbers about seeking abortion in other states. Those who can will cross state lines to obtain abortions legally. The question is what happens to those who can’t.

One thing is clear: The country will not go from 890,000 abortions a year (much less 63 million) to zero.

GiftOutline Gift Article