The second major primary date of 2022 is in the books, with the headlines coming by virtue of Trump-backed J.D. Vance winning the Ohio GOP Senate primary and being on course to join the Senate, representing an increasingly red state. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below, some takeaways from the evening from Ohio’s primaries.

Trump helps put Vance over the top

If you needed any indication of that things might’ve been a little uncertain for Vance, you need only look to Donald Trump’s post-endorsement comments. He seemed to hedge his bets — something he has done before when his candidate wasn’t necessarily looking like a winner — by emphasizing that he liked multiple candidates. That came right after he inadvertently called Vance “J.D. Mandel” (Vance’s top opponent was Josh Mandel).

Vance won anyway and now presents a significant opportunity for Trump to show former critics what he can do for their political careers if they pull a 180 on him — as Vance very much did — or how he can help others who never criticize him in the first place. Vance had called Trump “cultural heroin” and sharply criticized him in 2016, but he took pains to appeal to Trump and his base in the 2022 race, including by embracing Trump’s false and disproved claims of massive voter fraud.

Exactly how much Trump helped is a valid subject of debate. Vance was languishing in the polls for much of the year until late in the race. But even shortly before Trump endorsed him on April 15, a poll already showed him near the top at 23 percent. He ultimately got 32 percent, suggesting Trump indeed pushed him over the top — just like Trump quite possibly would’ve done so with Mandel. Nearly 7 in 10 voters picked someone besides Trump’s endorsed candidate, but it was a crowded primary full of Trump-y candidates.

We’ll have to await more data on how much of a kingmaker Trump is in big races. Lucky for us, there’s plenty on that front over the next few weeks. May is chock full of competitive races in which Trump has picked a side.

A good night for other Trump-aligned candidates

To that point, most of the races down-ballot were also good for Trump and Trump-aligned candidates.

Former Trump White House aide Max Miller won a primary and is likely to join Congress in a GOP-leaning seat, after being helped by Rep. Bob Gibbs’s (R-Ohio) late exit from the race due to huge changes in the boundaries — and thus the makeup — of his district. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) also could have run but retired after supporting Trump’s impeachment.

Trump-backed Madison Gesiotto Gilbert won a primary in another district in northeastern Ohio, defeating a former aide to Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). She faces a tough race in a competitive district.

In another competitive district, the GOP produced a particularly extreme candidate. Trump didn’t endorse anyone in the race, but in 2020 did hail J.R. Majewski after he painted Trump’s campaign banner on his lawn. Majewski was featured on Fox News wearing a “Q” shirt and has employed QAnon slogans in the past (though he later distanced himself from the conspiracy theory). He was also present for the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, but says he didn’t take part in the Capitol riot that followed. He defeated a state House lawmaker backed by more establishment Republicans and another backed by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Majewski now faces Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) and has a decent chance of joining Congress in a district that leans slightly Republican, though his win could imperil that seat for the GOP.

Similar to Vance, LaRose’s trajectory suggests catering to Trump and his claims about a stolen election help, even as this was merely an incumbent defeating a primary challenger.

What some of these other races demonstrate is that, while Trump clearly maintains influence over primaries, his candidates will surely be tested on the general election ballot, too.

A couple of former rising stars fall … again

Josh Mandel and Nina Turner were once hailed as the futures of their parties in Ohio. Tuesday handed both yet another loss that could severely stifle what remains of their political careers.

Mandel, a former state treasurer, lost a 2012 Senate race by six points, underperforming Mitt Romney in the state. He pulled out of a rematch with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) in 2018 but tried again this year. And despite trying very hard to secure the affections of Trump and his supporters, Mandel lost again, by about eight points, just edging out the third-place candidate, Matt Dolan.

Turner lost a rematch with Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), stretching her six-point primary loss in last year’s special election to a whopping 30 points. It was her third loss since 2014, when she lost a secretary of state race by 24 points (in admittedly tough year for Democrats).

Turner was undeterred, though, not very subtly pointing to a potential 2024 presidential campaign after her loss. In her concession speech, she mentioned a number of key primary states, including Iowa and Nevada.

“Just like King James, LeBron James, decided to take his skills to South Beach, what Sister Turner is gonna do is continue taking my skills all over this nation,” Turner said, per The Post’s Dave Weigel. “And I’m gonna see some folks in 2024.”

The lesson of DeWine’s win

The surface-level verdict for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is that he survived relatively easily, winning by 20 points after all and defeating former congressman James B. Renacci, among others.

But this was also an incumbent taking less than 50 percent of the vote, coming in at 48 percent in a race in which his opponents largely argued he went too far on coronavirus mitigation efforts. (He also criticized Trump over Jan. 6, and Trump suggested he might back a primary challenger, though he ultimately didn’t.)

It’s very rare for incumbent governors to struggle that much; only five have been defeated in a primary since 1996, according to the Crystal Ball, and they often did so under special circumstances like a scandal or having ascended to the job rather than being elected to it.

The takeaway seems to be that failing to toe the base’s line on things like the coronavirus (or a stolen election) is a recipe for problems — which is surely a lesson that has become clear to lots of Republicans, including in other races Tuesday night.

