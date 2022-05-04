Trump and Biden prevail as party leaders in Ohio primary results

Placeholder while article actions load

Candidates aligned with President Biden and former president Donald Trump prevailed in Ohio’s closely watched primaries Tuesday, bolstering their holds on their respective political parties as voters began to choose nominees for the midterm elections. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In Ohio’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, the winner was J.D. Vance, a venture capitalist and author who reinvented himself as a Trump loyalist and secured the former president’s endorsement last month. In November, he will face Rep. Tim Ryan, a yoga-loving, moderate Democrat who has long stressed his blue-collar credentials.

In a contested Democratic primary for a Cleveland-based House seat, Rep. Shontel M. Brown, who was endorsed by Biden, defeated former state senator Nina Turner, who ran to Brown’s left with endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), whose 2020 presidential campaign she co-chaired, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Trump-backed candidates or those who associated themselves with the former president also found success Tuesday in some lower-profile or less competitive primaries. Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, a Miss Ohio winner endorsed by Trump, beat back six rivals in the GOP primary for the newly drawn 13th Congressional District. In Ohio’s 7th District, Trump-endorsed Max Miller won easily after two members of Congress in northeast Ohio retired rather than face Miller in an intraparty battle.

J.R. Majewski, a Trump devotee who has been associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory, won his primary to take on Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur. Majewski attended the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal rally” in Washington. He has twice decorated his lawn with odes to Trump, drawing headlines during the 2020 presidential election for painting a massive Trump 2020 campaign sign on his yard and later a huge portrait of Trump’s face.

“Thanks to the president for everything, for endorsing me. I’ve gotta say, a lot of the fake news media out there, and there’s some good ones in the back there, there’s some bad ones, too, let’s be honest, but they wanted to write a story that this campaign would be the death of Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda,” Vance said at his victory speech, using combative rhetoric in line with the former president’s typical words.

As is often the case at Trump’s rallies, Vance’s supporters booed at the mention of the news media and a man yelled, “Donald Trump!”

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich credited the former president with propelling Vance to victory.

“The power of President Trump’s endorsement is undeniable, his dominance over the Republican powerbrokers in D.C. cannot be overstated, and the promise of this MAGA Movement will not just define the Midterms, but it will win for years to come,” he said in a statement.

Although some recent polls have shown Biden and Trump to be polarizing figures, and each has disappointed many in his own party, Ohio voters lined up behind candidates who match their political styles, suggesting that, at least in the early stages of the year’s primary season, it’s still very much Trump’s party vs. Biden’s party.

But both leaders will face difficult tests in coming months. Other Republicans are jockeying for supremacy in the party and positioning themselves for potential presidential runs in 2024. Trump also has placed some risky bets in upcoming primaries, and his continued false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have alienated some in his party. Biden’s approval rating remains mired in negative territory, prompting many Democrats to brace for difficult midterms.

Vance’s win is a significant political victory for Trump in the first big ballot box test of his power since leaving the White House. The former president took a chance by backing Vance, and his support made a clear difference in the final stage of the race.

Vance, mimicking Trump’s rhetoric, campaigned on a message that combined grievance with conservative populism. Illegal immigration became a signature issue, and he accused Biden of “opening up the floodgates to the border” as a way to allow illegal drugs into the country and punish conservative voters. Biden administration officials have defended their approach to the border issue, saying they are committed to a humane and orderly strategy.

Trump has endorsed candidates in a number of high-stakes primaries leading up to November’s elections, at times selecting underdog contenders or hopefuls in tight races. This month will continue to test the power of his endorsements in primaries from Georgia to Nebraska to Pennsylvania, where some of his preferred candidates are far from sure bets to win.

In Ohio, the race between Vance and Ryan was already kicking into gear by Wednesday morning.

Ryan’s campaign had an attack ad against Vance teed up, casting him as a wannabe celebrity author who made millions as a venture capitalist. “What a joke,” Ryan says in the ad.

In the days before the primary, Vance previewed how he’d run against Ryan to an audience near Youngstown — zeroing in on his votes for the Biden agenda and the economically struggling region he has represented in the House.

“The thing you’ve got to do with Tim Ryan is just paint the guy as a fraud, right?” Vance said. “For 20 years, he’s failed the people of this area, and now he wants a promotion.”

The winner will replace retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman, whose positions often aligned with Trump, but whose soft-spoken demeanor did not match the former president’s style. Portman also showed a willingness to work with Biden, including on a sweeping infrastructure law.

The outcome of the Republican Senate primary remained in doubt until the end, but Ryan was long favored to win his primary. But he did have to fend off a primary challenge from his left. Morgan Harper, a lawyer formerly with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, told The Washington Post last year that Ryan could not motivate the young and working-class voters Democrats needed to turnout to win statewide in Ohio.

“A political insider and a career politician is just not what people say they want,” she said.

But the Ohio Democratic Party endorsed Ryan in February, and Harper never gained traction, even when the congressman’s messaging angered some on the left.

At their only televised debate, Harper chastised Ryan for taking campaign donations from the defense industry; Ryan said he would “never apologize” for trying to bring industries to the state.

Ryan’s first TV ad showed him repeatedly calling China the greatest economic threat to the United States, and Harper joined some liberal AAPI groups in criticizing the ad. Ryan did not take the ad down, and a subsequent spot showed the candidate playing darts in a bar, calling for “more cops” and criticizing the “defund the police” movement.

In the Cleveland-based House race Tuesday night, Turner did not congratulate Brown, the more-moderate candidate. She blamed her defeat on an “onslaught of corporate spending” and went on to hint that she might run for president, saying that voters in California, Iowa and Nevada had “something to say” about what she would do next.

“Just like King James, LeBron James, decided to take his skills to South Beach, what Sister Turner is gonna do is continue taking my skills all over this nation,” Turner said. “And I’m gonna see some folks in 2024.”

