What does the draft opinion mean for Roe? Ask our reporters.

A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade was published late Monday by Politico. The disclosure of the draft represents a breach of modern Supreme Court protocol.
What questions do you have about the leaked draft and the future of reproductive rights in the United States? The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes, Caroline Kitchener, Amber Phillips and Daniela Santamariña will answer your questions Wednesday at noon ET. Barnes covers the Supreme Court. Kitchener has been reporting on the politics of abortion and tracking state legislation. access to abortion across the United States. Phillips is a politics reporter who has been covering the state “trigger” laws intended to limit abortion access if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Santamariña is a graphics reporter focusing on national politics.
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity
