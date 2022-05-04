The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Courts & Law

What does the draft opinion mean for Roe? Ask our reporters.

Four Post reporters will answer your questions about the leaked draft on Wednesday at noon ET

By Robert Barnes
, 
Caroline Kitchener
, 
Amber Phillips
and 
Daniela Santamariña
 
May 4, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
Abortion rights advocates and antiabortion advocates demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on May 3. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade was published late Monday by Politico. The disclosure of the draft represents a breach of modern Supreme Court protocol.

The Politico report said five justices had already voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and uphold a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said Tuesday that the leaked draft proposing to overturn the nearly 50-year precedent is authentic but not final.

What questions do you have about the leaked draft and the future of reproductive rights in the United States? The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes, Caroline Kitchener, Amber Phillips and Daniela Santamariña will answer your questions Wednesday at noon ET. Barnes covers the Supreme Court. Kitchener has been reporting on the politics of abortion and tracking state legislation. access to abortion across the United States. Phillips is a politics reporter who has been covering the state “trigger” laws intended to limit abortion access if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Santamariña is a graphics reporter focusing on national politics.

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity

Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.

