Stacey Abrams switches gears from campaign fundraising to aiding abortion rights

Stacey Abrams — one of the Democratic Party’s most notable fundraisers — has paused fundraising for her Georgia gubernatorial race to redirect funds to abortion rights groups after a draft Supreme Court opinion signaling the end to a constitutional right to abortion was made public.
“In response, we have a right to be angry, and a right to be right,” the Democrat added. “But my parents taught me that it is insufficient to be merely upset; you have to act.”
Abrams, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, listed a number of abortion rights groups including Planned Parenthood Southeast and NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia that would benefit from her campaign’s funds. The announcement came a day after the former state lawmaker expressed her anger on Twitter about the draft opinion that could mean the end to a constitutional right to abortion.
“As a woman, I am enraged by the continued assault on our right to control our bodies + our futures,” she tweeted Tuesday. “As an American, I am appalled by the SCOTUS breach & its implications. As the next Governor of Georgia, I will defend the right to an abortion and fight for reproductive justice.”
This isn’t the first time that Abrams, who also ran for governor in 2018, used funding to aid abortion rights groups. In June 2019, Fair Fight Action — a voting rights organization that has raised more than $100 million since Abrams founded it in 2018 — made a number of $10,000 donations to abortion rights groups after Georgia Republicans placed new restrictions on abortion.
Abrams’s ability to temporarily redirect funds to groups working to expand abortion access is thought to be possible in part because she regularly beats her main GOP competitors Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. senator David Perdue (R-Ga.) in fundraising. Kemp and Perdue are candidates in the Republican gubernatorial primary.
She reportedly raised more than $9 million a month after announcing her second attempt at the governor’s mansion. Her campaign plans to share the most recent numbers later Wednesday.
Perdue responded to the leaked draft by praising the court’s further shift right on the issue.
“Any ruling from the Supreme Court that would save innocent lives would be an historic milestone,” he tweeted. “If I were Governor when this ruling was issued, I would call the legislature back into a special session to ban abortion in GA.”
And while Kemp expressed his support for the investigation into how the memo was made public, he responded to the news by highlighting his antiabortion bona fides.
“Under my leadership, Georgia will remain a state the values life at all stages, and as we anticipate the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Georgians should rest assured that I will continue to fight for the strongest pro-life law in the country,” he tweeted Tuesday.
More on the fight over abortion access in the U.S.
Roe v. Wade threatened: A majority of the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the right to abortion established nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft of the opinion published by Politico and confirmed by Chief Justice Roberts.
What would happen? If the Supreme Court overturns the 1973 precedent, the legality of abortion will be left to individual states. That likely would mean 52 percent of women of childbearing age would face new abortion limits.
State legislation: As Republican-led states move to restrict abortion, The Post is tracking legislation across the country on 15-week bans, Texas-style bans, trigger laws and abortion pill bans, as well as Democratic-dominated states that are moving to protect abortion rights enshrined in Roe v. Wade.
Supreme Court justices: Here’s what we know about where each justice stands on the issue of abortion.
The Post wants to hear how this decision might impact you. What does the draft opinion mean for Roe? Ask our reporters.