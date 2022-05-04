The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Politics

Stacey Abrams switches gears from campaign fundraising to aiding abortion rights

By Eugene Scott
Today at 5:50 p.m. EDT
Loading...
Stacey Abrams has reportedly raised more than $9 million a month after announcing her second attempt at the governor’s mansion. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Placeholder while article actions load

Stacey Abrams — one of the Democratic Party’s most notable fundraisers — has paused fundraising for her Georgia gubernatorial race to redirect funds to abortion rights groups after a draft Supreme Court opinion signaling the end to a constitutional right to abortion was made public.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

“This moment demands action, so I will be blunt: The abomination of that leaked opinion is coming to find every one of us,” Abrams said Wednesday in a campaign email. “Women in Georgia and across this country. LGBTQ+ and disabled people. And particularly those of color or low-income. This is a terrifying time for our nation.”

“In response, we have a right to be angry, and a right to be right,” the Democrat added. “But my parents taught me that it is insufficient to be merely upset; you have to act.”

Supreme Court is ready to strike down Roe v. Wade, leaked draft shows

Abrams, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, listed a number of abortion rights groups including Planned Parenthood Southeast and NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia that would benefit from her campaign’s funds. The announcement came a day after the former state lawmaker expressed her anger on Twitter about the draft opinion that could mean the end to a constitutional right to abortion.

“As a woman, I am enraged by the continued assault on our right to control our bodies + our futures,” she tweeted Tuesday. “As an American, I am appalled by the SCOTUS breach & its implications. As the next Governor of Georgia, I will defend the right to an abortion and fight for reproductive justice.”

This isn’t the first time that Abrams, who also ran for governor in 2018, used funding to aid abortion rights groups. In June 2019, Fair Fight Action — a voting rights organization that has raised more than $100 million since Abrams founded it in 2018 — made a number of $10,000 donations to abortion rights groups after Georgia Republicans placed new restrictions on abortion.

Abrams’s ability to temporarily redirect funds to groups working to expand abortion access is thought to be possible in part because she regularly beats her main GOP competitors Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. senator David Perdue (R-Ga.) in fundraising. Kemp and Perdue are candidates in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

She reportedly raised more than $9 million a month after announcing her second attempt at the governor’s mansion. Her campaign plans to share the most recent numbers later Wednesday.

Perdue responded to the leaked draft by praising the court’s further shift right on the issue.

“Any ruling from the Supreme Court that would save innocent lives would be an historic milestone,” he tweeted. “If I were Governor when this ruling was issued, I would call the legislature back into a special session to ban abortion in GA.”

And while Kemp expressed his support for the investigation into how the memo was made public, he responded to the news by highlighting his antiabortion bona fides.

“Under my leadership, Georgia will remain a state the values life at all stages, and as we anticipate the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Georgians should rest assured that I will continue to fight for the strongest pro-life law in the country,” he tweeted Tuesday.

Loading...