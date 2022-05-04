Live updates Political parties plot next moves on terrain shaken by leaked draft abortion opinion

Welcome to special coverage from Post Politics Now.
Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats alike are considering how much of a role abortion will play in their midterm messaging. Republicans have signaled they will continue to emphasize other issues as well. President Biden plans to focus Wednesday on the economy — previously the dominant issue by far — with an address from the White House. Before that, he’ll host Olympic athletes.
Noted: Maryland Gov. Hogan calls for a GOP 'course correction'
While much of the political class was focused on abortion Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) used a marquee address at the Reagan Presidential Library in California to chart a broader vision for Republicans, pitching cross-party appeal as the only way forward.
The Post’s Erin Cox reports that Hogan stopped short of declaring plans to shape the GOP by running for president. But he argued in a sharply worded speech that Republicans are “desperately in need of a course correction” and a more hopeful leader, positioning himself as that potential contender in 2024.
Erin writes:
A popular two-term Republican governor from a deeply Democratic state, Hogan has kept the door open to a presidential bid while raising his national profile, meeting with donors and raising cash for his political advocacy group, An America United.He’s worked the D.C. political television circuit as a GOP leader willing to speak against Donald Trump, and stumped for candidates outside Maryland who are also willing to distance themselves from the former president. He’s decried the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol as a riot, and in his speech at the Simi Valley, Calif., library on Tuesday said it was “incited by the losing candidate’s inflammatory false rhetoric.”
You can read Erin’s full story here.
Analysis: Potential political drawbacks for Republicans of overturning Roe
Following the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, Republicans, for the most part, have seemed more eager to talk about the leak than the substance and implications of the potential ruling.
Writing in The Early 202, Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer take note of the advice that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gave reporters on Tuesday: “You need to concentrate on what the news is today. Not a leaked draft but the fact that a draft was leaked.”
Leigh Ann and Theodoric write:
Republicans have spent decades railing against Roe while running on antiabortion platforms and promising to appoint judges who would overturn the landmark 1973 decision. The hesitancy by top GOP officials Tuesday to herald the news that what they have long sought they could soon obtain suggested a concern, or at least some initial uncertainty, about whether Roe’s demise could have some political drawbacks for the party.
For Republicans, an overturn of Roe v. Wade could add to the party’s challenges in courting suburban women, in particular.
Women are a little more likely than men to favor keeping abortion legal; 62 percent of women say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to the Pew Research Center, while 56 percent of men say the same.
You can read Leigh Ann and Theodoric’s full analysis here.
On our radar: Are other rights at risk?
In the wake of the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion on abortion rights, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) warned in a tweet that such a ruling could be a sign of other ominous things to come.
“As we’ve warned, SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion — they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage + civil rights,” she tweeted.
That view has started to resonate among some Democrats, who note that, in the draft opinion, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. offered a narrow interpretation of what constitutes a fundamental right and made repeated references to the idea that any right not mentioned in the Constitution must be “deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition” to be recognized.
The Post’s Marisa Iati explores the wave of conjecture about what that could mean for same-sex marriage, in particular. She writes:
Legal experts are divided on whether the right to same-sex marriage is actually in danger. Some say the draft opinion in the abortion case provides a road map for the court to hold that same-sex marriage is not a fundamental right, while others argue that there is no public appetite for putting that issue before the court. They also point out that Alito, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, explicitly stated in the draft opinion that his reasoning was not meant to apply to any rights besides abortion.
You can read Marisa’s full story here.
Analysis: Democrats see a court out of step with the public will
With the Supreme Court seemingly poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrats are advancing an argument about what they see as a major flaw in American politics: structural advantages have created an uneven political playing field and helped Republicans install a conservative majority that is out of step with the public will.
The Post’s Michael Scherer explores the dynamic, noting that for nearly half a century, Republicans have railed against “unelected judges” making rulings that they claim disenfranchise voters from deciding for themselves what laws should govern hot-button issues. Michael writes:
But since the release this week of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the long-standing constitutional right to abortion, Democrats have been the ones embracing that complaint, flipping the script as the party vents its frustration with elements of the U.S. system that have empowered a minority of the country’s voters to elect lawmakers who have successfully reshaped the high court.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) denounced the apparent conservative majority behind the draft opinion as “in no way accountable to the American people.” Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) described them as “handpicked and gerrymandered by theocrats and autocrats.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) cast the document as the culmination of a conservative effort to gain a “majority on the bench who would accomplish something that the majority of Americans do not want.”
You can read Michael’s full story here.
Noted: J.D. Vance prevails in Ohio's GOP Senate primary
While abortion dominated the headlines, primaries were also decided Tuesday in Ohio and Indiana.
Most prominently, J.D. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, affirming the influence over GOP voters of former president Donald Trump, whose endorsement boosted Vance over rivals with similar views.
The Post’s Annie Linskey and David Weigel report that with most of the vote tallied, Vance was projected as the winner, according to the Associated Press, leading a field that included four other major candidates — all but one of whom sought to model themselves after Trump.
In November’s general election, Vance will face Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan. He easily won his party’s nomination over Morgan Harper, a former attorney at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau who ran to Ryan’s left. They’ll vie for the seat now held by retiring Sen. Rob Portman, a moderate Republican.
You can read Annie and Dave’s full story here.
Take a look: Demonstrations break out across the country
Following news of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, demonstrators across the country took to the streets on Tuesday to make their views known. The Post’s Julie Yoon pulled together some of the scenes.
Noted: Biden's evolution on abortion over nearly a half-century
President Biden became a senator in 1973, just 17 days before the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade. Soon afterward, the young lawmaker, a practicing Catholic, told an interviewer that he disagreed with the decision and that he had views on such matters that made him “about as liberal as your grandmother.”
The Post’s Matt Viser writes that nearly a half-century later, Biden again declared the court was moving too far on abortion rights — but this time, he argued, in the opposite direction. Matt takes a look at Biden’s evolution, writing:
Throughout his career, Biden’s views on abortion — at least as a political matter — have steadily shifted in a way that has in recent years placed him in line with his party but at uncomfortable odds with his church. And now that he has become the second Catholic president in U.S. history, he suddenly finds himself the country’s highest-ranking champion of abortion rights as it faces its greatest challenge since Roe.
You can read Matt’s full story here.
Noted: Collins, Murkowski face scrutiny for support of Trump court nominees
Two prominent Republican supporters of abortion rights, Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), are facing renewed scrutiny over their votes in recent years to support justices who now appear poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Post’s Mike DeBonis and Seung Min Kim take a look at the fallout for the two senators, both of whom voted for Supreme Court justices nominated by President Donald Trump, explaining that they were convinced through public and private statements that those nominees would respect court precedent and leave Roe in place. Mike and Seung Min write:
On Tuesday, both Collins and Murkowski suggested that if in fact the court moves to overturn the decision in sweeping terms — as the leaked draft opinion signed by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. would indicate — it would represent a breach of those prior assurances. Collins voted to confirm Neil M. Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett M. Kavanaugh in 2018. Murkowski voted to confirm Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.
You can read the full story here.