Live updates Political parties plot next moves on terrain shaken by leaked draft abortion opinion

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), joined by Senate Democrats, addresses reporters on the leaked draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade, on May 3, 2022. (Oliver Contreras/for The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
, 
Mariana Alfaro
and 
Washington Post staff providing insight and analysis
 
Today at 7:22 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 8:36 a.m. EDT
Welcome to special coverage from Post Politics Now.

Today, both political parties are seeking to navigate the fallout from the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Senate Democrats are aiming to hold a vote next week to write abortion rights into law — but it seems destined to fail given the filibuster rule in the chamber and the lack of support for changing it from key senators.

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats alike are considering how much of a role abortion will play in their midterm messaging. Republicans have signaled they will continue to emphasize other issues as well. President Biden plans to focus Wednesday on the economy — previously the dominant issue by far — with an address from the White House. Before that, he’ll host Olympic athletes.

  • 11:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden welcomes Olympic athletes from the 2020 summer games and 2022 winter games to the White House. Watch live coverage here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks from the White House on economic growth, jobs, and deficit reduction. Watch live coverage here.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs the press. Watch live coverage here.

