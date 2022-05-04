Live updates Political parties plot next moves on terrain shaken by leaked draft abortion opinion

A popular two-term Republican governor from a deeply Democratic state, Hogan has kept the door open to a presidential bid while raising his national profile, meeting with donors and raising cash for his political advocacy group, An America United.

He’s worked the D.C. political television circuit as a GOP leader willing to speak against Donald Trump, and stumped for candidates outside Maryland who are also willing to distance themselves from the former president. He’s decried the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol as a riot, and in his speech at the Simi Valley, Calif., library on Tuesday said it was “incited by the losing candidate’s inflammatory false rhetoric.”