Live updates Abortion becomes central issue as Democrats draw contrast with GOP

Analysis: Why Democrats probably won’t get rid of the filibuster for abortion
The latest: Why Republicans are trying to change the subject
On our radar: Biden expected to cite abortion frequently as contrast to GOP
President Biden delivers remarks on economic growth and deficit reduction in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
Mariana Alfaro
Washington Post staff providing insight and analysis
 
Today, the only public event on President Biden’s schedule is a Cinco de Mayo reception in the Rose Garden at the White House. But behind the scenes, Biden and fellow Democrats are far less celebratory as they scramble to respond to the expected demise of Roe v. Wade from both policy and political perspectives.

With the midterm elections approaching, Democrats see support of abortion rights as a central issue on which to draw contrasts with Republicans, whose reaction to their probable success on this issue has been noticeably muted to this point. One reason: Polls show a majority of Americans think Roe v. Wade should be upheld by a roughly 2-to-1 margin.

  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing for reporters. Watch live coverage here.
  • 4:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a Cinco de Mayo reception in the Rose Garden reception with Beatriz Gutiérrez Mueller de López Obrador, wife of the Mexican president. Watch live coverage here.
  • 10:30 p.m. Eastern: First lady Jill Biden departs for Romania as part of a trip to meet Ukrainian refugees.

