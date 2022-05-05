Live updates Abortion becomes central issue as Democrats draw contrast with GOP

Welcome to Post Politics Now.
With the midterm elections approaching, Democrats see support of abortion rights as a central issue on which to draw contrasts with Republicans, whose reaction to their probable success on this issue has been noticeably muted to this point. One reason: Polls show a majority of Americans think Roe v. Wade should be upheld by a roughly 2-to-1 margin.
Analysis: Why Democrats probably won't get rid of the filibuster for abortion
Following the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, President Biden and other Democrats have stepped up calls to write abortion rights protections into law.
But as The Post’s Amber Phillips notes, that’s not likely to happen with the current makeup of the Senate. Under the chamber’s rules, Democrats would either need to find 60 votes to advance the legislation or a majority vote to do away with the filibuster. Amber writes:
Democrats don’t have 50 votes among themselves to change the filibuster for abortion. Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) explicitly said this week that they opposed changing the filibuster for abortion. The two blocked Democrats’ effort a few months ago to eliminate the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation. “The filibuster is the only protection we have in democracy,” Manchin told reporters this week. “We’ve protected women’s rights with the filibuster.” Sinema called the filibuster and other Senate rules “more important now than ever.”
Moreover, Amber notes, Manchin doesn’t support codifying Roe v. Wade into law anyway; he is one of the few remaining Democrats in Congress who doesn’t support abortion rights.
The latest: Why Republicans are trying to change the subject
While Republicans appear on the verge of a long-sought win on abortion with the probable Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade, the celebration this week has been muted.
As The Post’s Mike DeBonis notes, many GOP lawmakers — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, an architect of a conservative revolution in the federal courts — said they were more concerned about the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion and its implications than the substance of the opinion.
Why?
Several Republicans said they saw no advantage in engaging in the debate over abortion rights that Democrats have been eager to spark in recent days. Mike writes:
For months, the GOP has been on the rhetorical offensive against Biden and fellow Democrats — hammering them on the Afghanistan withdrawal, on increasing homicide rates, on a chaotic southern border and on seemingly ever-rising inflation. But, unlike with those issues, public opinion runs sharply against the GOP on abortion, suggesting the party could pay a significant political price if Roe is overturned.Asked about the leak-focused messaging, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said he believed voters would be more focused on immigration, crime and, especially, the economy. “Inflation is at an all-time high. Gas prices are at an all-time high,” said Barrasso, the No. 3 Senate Republican. “People are going to make a decision about the impact on their own personal lives, and that’s why we’re going to take the House and take the Senate.”
Analysis: Mayorkas's claim that undocumented immigrants are 'promptly removed'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, during an appearance Sunday on “Fox News Sunday,” drew swift criticism from conservatives for claiming that migrants who entered the United States illegally and are subject to enforcement proceedings are “promptly removed” if their claims don’t prevail.
Writing in The Fact Checker, The Post’s Glenn Kessler notes that among those taking issue with Mayorkas’s claim was former Trump immigration guru Stephen Miller, who wrote on Twitter that Mayorkas was repeating “one of his most appalling and galling lies.” Glenn writes:
The operative word in Mayorkas’s comment is “promptly.” That’s certainly open to interpretation.“Do you know what ‘release’ means? Because release doesn’t mean just let go into the United States,” Mayorkas said on Fox. “It means, if we do not detain individuals, they’re placed on alternatives to detention, and they are in immigration enforcement proceedings. And if they do not appear for their immigration enforcement proceedings, they are a priority for enforcement action. That’s what we’re speaking about.”Well, that’s the theory. Let’s run through the numbers and see what has happened. It’s complicated — but interesting.
On our radar: Biden expected to cite abortion frequently as contrast to GOP
With the midterms approaching, Biden and his allies have tried to draw a sharper contrast with Republicans in recent weeks, and abortion rights are likely to become a central part of that argument, as they warn that giving power to the GOP would result in additional far-reaching actions on a range of issues.
The Post’s Yasmeen Abutaleb and Tyler Pager note that Biden offered a preview of what’s likely to come on Wednesday as he took aim at Donald Trump and the former president’s mantra of “Make America Great Again.” They write:
“What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history — in recent American history,” Biden said.By about a 2-to-1 margin, a majority of Americans say the Supreme Court should uphold Roe, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted last week. The poll found that 54 percent of Americans think the 1973 decision should be upheld, while 28 percent believe it should be overturned.
Noted: Mailed abortion pills pose challenge in red states
With Roe v. Wade at risk, some women may look to mail-in abortion pills, a method of pregnancy termination that is already popular in states that restrict the procedure, our colleagues Christopher Rowland, Laurie McGinley and Jacob Bogage report.
While Republican legislatures have tried to ban these pills from being shipped or prescribed, women have found ways to circumvent these restrictions by ordering pills from overseas pharmacies unaffected by U.S. laws.
If Roe is struck down, Americans seeking abortions are likely to flock to these sources, creating another front in the battle over abortion rights, our colleagues report:
Residents of Texas and about two dozen other states with sharp limits on abortions have already helped fuel the boom in medication abortions, as patients seek alternatives to surgical abortions at a clinic, advocates say.In December, the FDA made permanent a covid-era policy allowing abortion pills to be prescribed via telehealth and distributed by mail-in states that permit it. Even before the FDA action, abortions induced by pills rose to more than 54 percent of all U.S. abortions in 2020, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.Still, physicians seeking to prescribe pills in states with limited access are facing a patchwork of restrictions, rules and bans on telehealth prescribing of abortion pills. The legal skirmishing promises to continue.
You can read more about this abortion method and efforts to regulate it here.