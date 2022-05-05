Placeholder while article actions load

In a spring filled with political discontent, Democrats have found a bit of underappreciated success on a topic that had dominated U.S. politics for more than two years: battling the pandemic. Coronavirus infection rates are a fraction of their omicron-infused peak in January, hospital beds are plentiful in most regions, and covid-19-related deaths are down 90 percent from four months ago, all coming more than two months after federal officials eased mask recommendations, ending most pandemic-era mandates.

The public has taken notice: President Biden’s approval rating for handling the virus has surged to 51 percent among all adults, his highest rating since last summer and up from 44 percent in February, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Yet most voters have turned their attention to other issues, particularly inflation, that Post poll and others have showed, without broadly rewarding Biden and Democrats for taming the worst of the pandemic. And many Democrats continue to act as if their party remains on the defensive on the issue.

Just Tuesday seven Senate Democrats joined 48 Republicans to approve a measure that would rescind a mask mandate at all federal Head Start programs for children from low-income families who are under the age of 5, for whom there is still no vaccine available. The largely symbolic measure is going nowhere in the House, but some Democrats remain afraid of being on the wrong side of covid outrage — six of the seven who sided with Republicans face difficult races this year or in 2024.

Republicans believe they can still find ways to stoke pandemic-related anger similar to last fall’s Virginia and New Jersey elections, when voters punished Democrats over a number of issues, including their handling of school closures during the pandemic.

“This is an umbrella critique of liberalism during the pandemic, particularly in Washington, where there was a profound disconnect with the experience of everyday working Americans,” said Josh Holmes, a political adviser to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Holmes also works for the campaign of Adam Laxalt (R), who is challenging Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.). Laxalt has accused the incumbent of being a “no show” for closing her offices during the pandemic and handling constituent services through telework.

Her staff call that a “desperate lie” and point to nonstop constituent services, with offices having been open for in-person visits for more than a year.

Cortez Masto’s campaign has placed an early bet on her work helping stabilize Nevada, with her first two ads focusing on the pandemic relief she brought home to the state.

“While things aren’t all the way back yet, if it weren’t for Catherine Cortez Masto, we would all be worse off,” a restaurant chef says in one ad, praising the senator for getting Nevada’s “fair share” of relief funds.

Many Democratic strategists say that their candidates should tout the party’s efforts to turn the corner on the pandemic, but they warn this should be only an opening argument that is quickly followed by talk of fighting inflation and reducing the everyday cost of living.

Democrats also remain skittish about taking any victory lap for fear of appearing like the president last year. Biden’s early popularity came amid the first wave of mass vaccinations and decreasing case numbers last spring and early summer, when voters approved of his pandemic performance by more than 2-to-1 margins, according to Post polls.

Then, after a premature victory declaration last July, several coronavirus variants ricocheted throughout the globe during the fall and winter, infecting tens of millions of Americans and killing hundreds of thousands. With inflation surging and crises in Afghanistan and Ukraine bursting open, Biden’s overall job approval plummeted.

The past few months prompted a virus turnaround. Out of five issues asked of voters in late April — inflation, job creation, dealing with Russia, the economy and coronavirus — his approval on the pandemic drew his strongest position, a net eight percentage points positive, according to the Post poll.

The Democratic dilemma is that many voters no longer seem to care about defeating the pandemic. Gallup has regularly asked what the “most important problem” was facing the nation, between economic and noneconomic issues.

In January, 20 percent of Americans chose the pandemic as the most important noneconomic problem, essentially the top issue at that time; that dropped to 13 percent in February. In March, just 3 percent of Americans cited the pandemic as the most important problem.

Polling from NBC News showed a similar drop, from the pandemic ranking No. 1 last August among voter concerns to just 3 percent of Americans choosing it as the nation’s top issue in late March.

That comes as nearly 1 million people in the United States have died and the pace of vaccinations has basically frozen, with more than a third of Americans declining to get vaccinated. More than 70 percent of parents to children ages 5 to 11 declined to vaccinate their kids against the virus, and cases have started to climb again in recent weeks while hospitalizations have inched up — though deaths, a lagging indicator, continue to decrease.

With voters adopting this what-have-you-done-for-me-lately attitude, Democrats face limits to how much they should talk about the pandemic.

One thing Democrats will do differently, compared with the 2020 elections, is the type of face-to-face activities that have long been considered their political bread and butter: knocking on doors, talking about what issues motivate them, registering new voters and turning them out in the fall.

“We took ourselves off the field in 2020, for a public health reason, but the Republicans did not. And I have told my folks that we are going to knock on doors if we have to be in moon suits, because it’s never been more important,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.), chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a brief interview last week.

Both the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the DCCC have dedicated $30 million apiece to build up their voter turnout operations in key battlegrounds, doing the old-fashioned type of campaigning that they lacked two years ago.

“We’re taking all the good creative lessons we learned in 2020 and using them in a field campaign that’s more like 2018,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said.

Two years ago, Slotkin held outdoor events with distanced seating. She devoted a large sum to buying advertisements on video screens at gas pumps, knowing that voters still had to fill up their cars. Her campaign aides went door to door but almost never spoke directly to voters, leaving literature taped to front doors.

This year Democrats say they are being safe, masking when necessary, but they are holding events indoors and outdoors, trying to rally their voters ahead of this tough election season.

Slotkin, who won by more than 3.5 percentage points in a district that Biden narrowly lost, said that nothing could replace direct interaction with voters, not text messages or digital advertising.

“You need neighbors talking to neighbors, not just a digital ad. My peers were always talking about, ‘Digital is the way of the future.’ And I’m like: Come to the Midwest. It’s part of it, but human beings talking to human beings is still the most effective way,” she said.

Cortez Masto formally kicked off her reelection campaign in March at a cramped union hall in Reno, with dozens of supporters around her, some masked, some not. She held a similar event in mid-April with Latino activists in Las Vegas.

Republicans hope there’s still some mileage left in their covid outrage machine. But it’s also possible that the pandemic will fade deep into the background, if there are no major surges from virus variants and schools remain open in the fall as they have for most of this year.

Democrats would like to tout that as a major success, but even if it drifts into an almost forgotten issue, they will be better off than where they stood over the fall and winter.

“Our way of life is largely back to normal,” Slotkin said. “So I just don’t know if it’s as salient, if that message is as salient. Because no one is restricting people.”

