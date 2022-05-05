Placeholder while article actions load

“You know what happens to these individuals? They are either expelled under the Title 42 of the CDC, or they are placed into immigration enforcement proceedings. They make their claims under the law. If those claims don’t prevail, they are promptly removed from the United States.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News Sunday, May 1

This appearance by Mayorkas sent former Trump immigration guru Stephen Miller into a Twitter apoplexy. “He repeated one of his most appalling and galling lies: that the illegal families, UACs & single adults he’s releasing en masse face future removal,” Miller wrote in a Twitter thread. “THEY DON’T. Once released, they’re on HONOR SYSTEM & here to stay.”

The operative word in Mayorkas’s comment is “promptly.” That’s certainly open to interpretation.

Advertisement

“Do you know what ‘release’ means, Bret? Because release doesn't mean just let go into the United States,” Mayorkas said on Fox. “It means, if we do not detain individuals, they're placed on alternatives to detention, and they are in immigration enforcement proceedings. And if they do not appear for their immigration enforcement proceedings, they are a priority for enforcement action. That's what we're speaking about.”

Well, that’s the theory. Let’s run through the numbers and see what has happened. It’s complicated — but interesting.

Overview

All noncitizens released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody into the United States are assigned to what is called the non-detained docket and must report to ICE at least once a year. As of August 2020, ICE says, there are over 3.3 million people assigned to the non-detained docket. There are nearly 1.8 million outstanding cases in immigration courts, with an average wait of 855 days, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to a declaration in federal court filed by ICE official Peter Berg, as of Jan. 20, 2021, 1.18 million noncitizens on the non-detained docket were subject to final orders for deportation but had not left the country. “These final orders might include cases that are pending in federal court, cases where noncitizens have temporary stays of removal, or cases where noncitizens cannot be removed because some countries refuse to accept the return of their nationals,” he noted. He said that about 18 percent of the people in the previous year subject to such orders had been deported.

A deeper look can be found in statistics published by the Department of Homeland Security known as Enforcement Lifecycle reports. We were guided through our examination of the numbers by Jessica Bolter, an associate policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a D.C. think tank that does research and analysis to improve immigration and integration policies.

First, some immigration lingo. U.S. border officials report enforcement actions based on the type of “encounter” they had with a migrant. Someone could be apprehended while attempting to cross the border, without authorization, between legal ports of entry. “Apprehensions” are carried out by the U.S. Border Patrol. A migrant could be determined to be “inadmissible” upon reaching a port of entry, and quickly withdraw an application seeking entry. But others are permitted to make a case that they should be permitted to remain in the United States.

Advertisement

Encounters only record people who illegally cross the border and end up in DHS’s publicly released data. An unknown number — known as “got-aways” — are spotted by Border Patrol agents but not captured. The Washington Post in 2021 said at least 1,000 people every day sneak into the United States. But DHS does not officially release such figures.

Some cases more quickly resolved

Broadly, the Enforcement Lifecycle numbers show that for fiscal year 2013, when about 490,000 people were encountered at the border, about 90 percent of the cases have been resolved, with most being removed from the country; about 9 percent being permitted to stay. About 3 percent have been told to leave but can’t be found.

But for fiscal year 2019, only about a third of the 980,000 cases have been resolved, with a small percentage permitted to stay. The rest are still in the country. They are going through immigration enforcement proceedings or have been ordered to leave but have not left or cannot be found.

Advertisement

These overall numbers obscure that nationality and demographic characteristics make a difference in how quickly cases are resolved. More than eight out of 10 encounters with Mexicans in fiscal year 2019 had been resolved by March 2020, midway through the fiscal year, mostly by ordering the migrants to leave, records show. Bolter said she would consider that to be prompt.

By contrast, only 18 percent of encounters with migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras in fiscal 2019 had been resolved in the same period, with most being ordered to leave the United States. “Most of the rest were still being processed, and a smaller share of unresolved cases were those in which a final removal order had been issued, but no removal had been executed,” Bolter said. “I would not characterize this rate of resolution as prompt.”

She noted that the differences were even starker when looking at single adults versus families. For families from Northern Central American countries, only 13 percent of encounters from fiscal 2016 had been resolved by March 2020 — most were allowed to stay in the United States — and only 5 percent of encounters from 2019 had been resolved. But for single adults from the same countries, about three-quarters of encounters in 2016 — and in 2019 — had been resolved by March 2020, with a significant percentage deported.

The border surge under Biden

Of course, 2020 data means we are still looking at what happened during the Trump administration. Border encounters have soared since President Biden took office and DHS has not yet published similar enforcement lifecycle reports for 2021 and 2022.

Advertisement

But we have information on how DHS is handling these cases from government filings in a Texas lawsuit and other published information. We were guided through these numbers by Andrew R. Arthur, resident fellow in law and policy for the Center for Immigration Studies, which supports stricter immigration limits and a merit-based immigration system.

Since February 2021, almost 2.5 million people have been encountered at the border — but more than 1.34 million have been immediately expelled under emergency public health powers, tapped by President Donald Trump under a law known as Title 42. Biden has tried to end use of this law, but the administration has been blocked in the courts.

That leaves more than 1.1 million additional people who are being processed through the immigration system. If they might be deemed inadmissible, they are supposed to be detained. But with detention facilities under stress because of coronavirus protocols, the administration has instead released them for processing down the road.

Advertisement

Initially, many were given what were known as a “notice to report” (NTR), a preliminary step to receiving a “notice to appear” (NTA) in court for processing. According to a DHS letter released in January by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), 104,171 noncitizens were released with an NTR through Aug. 31, with a requirement to check in within 60 days. Of those, slightly less than half, 49,859, had checked in with ICE — but the rest had not.

Of the 49,859 who had checked in with ICE, 16,293, or about 15 percent of the total, had been placed in deportation proceedings through the issuance of an NTA.

Alternatives to detention

The Biden administration ended the practice of issuing NTRs and has stepped up enrolling people in an “alternatives to detention” (ATD) program, such as ankle monitor, voice recognition check-ins, or smartphone app check-ins. ATD has expanded in recent years but a 2020 ICE Enforcement and Operations Removal report said “ATD experienced an increase in absconder rates among both single adult enrollees and family units, and the overall absconder rate of 33 percent in FY 2020 demonstrated the continuing challenges associated with the growth of this program in recent years.”

Advertisement

At the end of fiscal 2020, 90,000 people were enrolled in ATD, for an average of 14 to 18 months, the ICE report said. That was an increase from 23,000 in fiscal year 2014. But the report said ICE lacks the resources to monitor participants and to locate and arrest people who disappear — problems that “will only be exacerbated by enrolling greater numbers of participants without the addition of appropriate case management and enforcement resources.” (The Biden administration has been late in releasing the 2021 version of this report.)

ICE statistics indicate 136,000 people were enrolled in ATD by the end of fiscal 2021. And just in the first six months of the 2022 fiscal year, the Biden administration has placed more than 80,000 people in the ATD program, according to CBP statistics.

The White House earlier this year requested a 17 percent increase in the program’s budget, saying as many as 200,000 people could be enrolled by October. But, according to ICE data obtained by Syracuse University’s TRAC, the number of people under ATD topped 227,000 as of April 23.

Advertisement

Eventually people under ATD are supposed to be issued a “notice to appear” (NTA) that would commence the formal immigration process. In effect, they are granted “parole” — a term that means something different under immigration law than in the criminal justice system — that allows them to stay in the county while they wait to learn if they can remain indefinitely. “In general, a noncitizen who is paroled into the United States is not placed into removal proceedings until the parole is terminated,” the DHS letter to Johnson said.

Through the end of March, since Biden took office DHS has released 836,225 people encountered at the border, according to the court filings. Another 157,000 unaccompanied children from other than Mexico or Canada have been placed with a sponsor such as a relative, according to Arthur’s calculations.

The numbers keep rising. In March, for instance, court filings show that more than 220,000 people were encountered and almost half were expelled under Title 42. Of the remaining, more than 80,000 were released in the United States. Of those released, about 66,000 “applicants for admission” were released by CBP. An NTA was given to 31,453 of those people, while the rest were paroled, with an expectation that they would receive an NTA in the future. Separately, another 14,000 people were released by ICE, most under an order of recognizance.

The track record of the Biden administration so far suggests people who eventually are ordered deported may be able to wait a long time before action is taken.

During the 2021 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, ICE recorded 59,011 deportations, down from 185,884 in 2020. (About 29,000 deportations were made in the 7½ months after Biden instituted new policies.) ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) made about 74,082 administrative arrests during the 2021 fiscal year, down from 104,000 during fiscal 2020 and an average of 148,000 annually from 2017 through 2019.

The administration has said it is prioritizing the removal of immigrants who pose public safety and national security threats. That suggests people who do not pose such threats have little fear of being removed promptly, as Mayorkas claimed.

A spokesman for DHS said the agency was preparing a response but we did not receive one before deadline.

The Pinocchio Test

Mayorkas, in his remarks, gave the impression of a smooth-running machine: Noncitizens who illegally entered the United States are given their day in court and, if they lose, they promptly are deported. But the reality is much different. Certain nationalities, such as Mexicans, appear on a faster track to deportation. But others are not.

Indeed, more than 1 million people who entered the country without proper documents have been given deportation orders — and still have not left. Others have disappeared — a problem that may have gotten worse as tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants are released in the country each month.

Mayorkas earns Three Pinocchios.

Three Pinocchios

Send us facts to check by filling out this form

Sign up for The Fact Checker weekly newsletter

The Fact Checker is a verified signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network code of principles

GiftOutline Gift Article