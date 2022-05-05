Placeholder while article actions load

During the summer of 1981, a man in his early 30s loaded two children into a car and drove them across multiple state lines toward a destination that would have been hard for an outside observer to discern. But this trafficking effort did have a clear goal: My father, sister and I were going from New York to Georgia to visit one of his college friends.

Sounded scary, didn’t it? We’re all used to certain scenarios being described in certain ways: Vague references to ages, the mention of “state lines” and terms of art such as “trafficking” all imply nefariousness, warranted or not. We can describe a family road trip as though it was being outlined by Ice-T on an episode of “Law and Order.”

It’s misleading. There was nothing alarming about our drive south. I was just trying to get you to think there was.

Which brings us to the point: the emergent effort to suggest rampant illegality in the elections system by upgrading the long-standing pejorative “ballot harvesting” into the even-more-alarming-sounding “ballot trafficking.”

At the moment, the term is being used in concert with a new film from right-wing pundit Dinesh D’Souza. It uses a narrative and data from a group called True the Vote to suggest that thousands of people were involved in what they collectively suggest were illegal schemes to snatch up ballots and submit them during the 2020 election. This is a coordinated “ballot trafficking” scheme, the group likes to say, with one True the Vote staffer repeatedly describing what unfolded as “organized crime.”

Before we explore the ascent of this phrase, we should dispatch with its implications, as I dispatched with your assumptions that my father was some sort of hardened criminal. Even if True the Vote’s allegations about what occurred are accurate, having third parties submit ballots on behalf of other people was not uniformly illegal in the states included in D’Souza’s documentary during the 2020 election. In Wisconsin, there was no law against collecting ballots from voters and submitting them. In Pennsylvania, collecting ballots was legal. In other states, one could authorize a family member or other person to return a completed ballot on one’s behalf.

This is important because the word “traffic” depends on illegality. When I used it to describe our road trip, I used it inappropriately. When True the Vote’s team used it at a legislative hearing in Wisconsin earlier this year, they were using it inappropriately, too.

And that’s assuming that the allegations about what occurred are even accurate. The Associated Press has a lengthy fact check of D’Souza’s film that makes obvious how much the allegations depend on leaps of logic and insinuations — which is exactly what the phrase “ballot trafficking” is meant to do.

Researchers at the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public explored this rhetorical gambit in an analysis published last weekend.

“The term trafficking is usually defined as the dealing or trading of something illegal. The long-standing term ‘vote trafficking,’ for example, has been used in the past to describe systems of buying votes from voters,” the researchers write. “In these cases, the voter’s involvement in fraud renders the vote invalid. This parallels other uses of the term, where traffickers buy and sell illegal items or engage in illegal trade.”

“Illegal ballot collection, on the other hand, does not usually involve illegal votes,” they then point out, adding that “unless it can be shown that the third-party collector modified the ballots, findings are unlikely to cast doubt on previous voting tallies.”

The researchers note that the title of D’Souza’s film, “2000 Mules,” itself adopts the vocabulary of illegal narcotics distribution to cast the process as suspect and illegal.

“The parallel is erroneous,” they write. “If a person takes a ride with a cab that turns out not to be properly licensed by the city, the cabbie is not now a ‘passenger mule’ and the passenger is not being ‘trafficked’ — the passenger is simply a passenger in an illegal cab.”

These are not simply semantic points. Again, even if True the Vote has evidence of rampant collection of votes in contravention of state law in places such as Georgia, that does not mean that the votes themselves should not have been counted. When D’Souza was on Fox Business last week and claimed that the “trafficking” had involved “something like 400,000 illegal votes,” which he said would be “more than enough to tip the balance in the 2020 presidential election,” he was misrepresenting the votes and, therefore, the implications. Georgia, tipped off by True the Vote, is investigating whether legal prohibitions on the collection of ballots were violated — but Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) has been clear: That wouldn’t make the votes themselves illegal. True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht even made the same point in that hearing in Wisconsin.

So despite “ballot trafficking” being inaccurate — even setting aside the questions about True the Vote’s claims — how did the term come into vogue? I mean, besides, “People lie all the time in politics”?

The Center for an Informed Public set out to answer that question. It collected nearly 200,000 tweets using the term since Dec. 1, 2020, and identified a number of points at which actors on the political right tried to use “ballot trafficking” as a descriptor. (This version shows only tweets from people with at least 50,000 followers. You can see an interactive version of the chart below at the center’s website.)

After some initial activity, a group of establishment voices on the right began using the term in early 2021 as Democrats in Washington tried to implement national voting processes.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted about how Democrats wanted to eliminate the filibuster to, among other things, “allow ballot trafficking.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) retweeted Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.) deriding the Democratic “power grab” that included “ballot trafficking.”

It didn’t gain much traction at that point. In September, though, True the Vote’s initial claims about trafficking began to be picked up in conservative media. The number of tweets using the term grew quickly; True the Vote promised more to come.

In early January, Georgia announced that it would investigate the allegations raised by True the Vote. A report on the probe from the conservative site Just the News included the caveat that the votes at issue were not themselves invalid (the same stipulation that Raffensperger repeated in interviews of his own). But that report nonetheless adopted the “trafficking” language, in quoting True the Vote and in describing alleged “traffickers” who had purportedly been identified to Georgia authorities months before.

That was followed closely by the release of the “2000 Mules” trailer in early February. In recent weeks, the imminent release of that film (which debuted this week) and True the Vote’s testimony in Wisconsin has propelled the number of mentions of “trafficking” to new heights. The most influential voice to tweet about it (shown with a dark purple circle above) was Donald Trump’s son Eric, who retweeted Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington’s commentary on the Wisconsin testimony.

The Center for an Informed Public’s report summarizes the effect dryly: “Regardless of the truth of associated claims, these terms and the underlying frame have the potential to mislead voters and increase conflict around ballot drop-off points in future elections.” That, of course, is a large part of the point. Another part is to bolster the idea that something big and illegal occurred in 2020 — filling a demand that Donald Trump has been inflating since even before the election.

And that is why we must be deliberate in explaining why this is no more inherently nefarious than a father driving his kids into Pennsylvania. Groups that focus on increasing turnout collect ballots because it’s a very effective way of ensuring that people vote. True the Vote and others like to imply that something sketchy happens when those ballots enter third-party hands, but the more obvious answer is that the people are doing exactly what they say they’re doing: returning ballots to make sure people vote. The complete absence of evidence of ballot tampering at any noticeable scale should serve as inoculation against vague allegations that ballots are being altered.

Or it would if those engaged in amplifying “trafficking” claims were interested in objective consideration of the process. That they use the term at all, though, makes it obvious that they aren’t.

