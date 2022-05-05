Placeholder while article actions load

One of the central questions surrounding the attempt to derail the certifying of electoral votes at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is how and where the political effort — raising procedural objections to the votes in hopes of pushing the fight back to states — might have overlapped with the violent one. It’s clear that there was at least some opportunistic overlap; as the Capitol was being overrun by rioters supporting President Donald Trump, he and his allies were attempting to encourage further delays to the process. But was there anything more robust?

There is no known bright line between those two efforts, but there are a lot of dim, winding ones. On Wednesday, another was added.

As the Capitol was still under the control of the rioters, Stewart Rhodes and other members of the right-wing extremist group the Oath Keepers gathered in a hotel room and placed a call to someone close to Trump. William Wilson was among the group and described the call to investigators as part of a plea agreement on a seditious conspiracy charge.

The statement of offense describes what happened.

“At approximately 5:00 p.m., Wilson, Rhodes, and others left the Capitol grounds and walked together to the Phoenix Hotel. … At the Phoenix Hotel, Rhodes gathered Wilson and other co-conspirators inside of a private suite. Rhodes then called an individual over speaker phone. Wilson heard Rhodes repeatedly implore the individual to tell President Trump to call upon groups like the Oath Keepers to forcibly oppose the transfer of power. This individual denied Rhodes’s request to speak directly with President Trump.”

It seems safe to assume that the investigators are aware of the identity of the individual who spoke with Rhodes. Who that person is makes an enormous amount of difference in determining the brightness of any line linking the Oath Keepers and the White House.

Before digging into the question, it’s useful to note that what’s already understood about connections between Trump allies and extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys is itself striking. A few weeks after the riot, the New York Times reported that the FBI was investigating communication between someone at the White House and a member of that latter group. (The Proud Boys’ leader, Enrique Tarrio, had toured the White House in December 2020, which a Trump administration spokesperson said was part of a publicly available process.) That communication was distinct from the Proud Boys’ known interactions with Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone, something that was well-documented even before the riot.

Stone, in fact, is a natural place to start when considering who the Oath Keepers might have believed to be an effective conduit to Trump. Members of both the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys had acted as personal security for Stone before the riot. On both Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, Oath Keeper members reprised that role in Washington. That included accompanying Stone to a rally on the evening before the riot and staying with him at his hotel on Jan. 6 itself.

On Telegram, Stone denied being on the call, and described a report on MSNBC about it as a “smear.” The Washington Post reached out to Stone’s attorney to ask whether he was the individual who communicated with Rhodes and did not receive a response for publication. It’s worth noting that Stone was known to be in contact with the leaders of extremist groups, however. A March report from The Post about a documentary film crew that was with Stone on and after Jan. 6 included a photo showing Stone using an encrypted messaging app a week or two after the riot. Visible are messages from both Rhodes and Tarrio.

We might also ask if a reasonable person would think Stone had the ability to contact Trump and convince him to implement an armed, private-sector effort to hold power. The latter part of that statement, of course, suggests that we might not assume too much rationality was at play here.

If the person on the other end of the call were Stone, it would make the line between the Oath Keepers and the White House much dimmer. Stone was a longtime ally of Trump’s and certainly had his ear, but he was boxed out of the formal Trump rally near the White House on the morning of the riot. This was apparently part of a power struggle that had unfolded in the weeks after Trump drew attention to the Jan. 6 date as a point of leverage on blocking Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Stone and others closer to the political fringe had begun organizing a rally at the Capitol for that day, a plan that was folded into the rally that Trump himself would later endorse. Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones were booted to that rally on Jan. 5 and, on the morning of Jan. 6, Stone was unable to secure VIP access to Trump’s rally at all. (One of the Oath Keepers serving on his security detail noted to his colleagues that Stone was mad about this.)

Others in Trump’s wider circle had some contact with the Oath Keepers or were discussed by members of the group. Text messages released as part of a separate legal fight show the Oath Keepers boasting about having worked previously with Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser. By the time of the Capitol riot, Flynn was deeply enmeshed in the right-wing fringe and had even advocated that Trump use the Insurrection Act to retain power. It’s not clear that Flynn was in contact with Trump during this period and it’s unlikely that he had much sway with Trump anyway.

Those same texts also mentioned Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) as needing protection during the riot, with Rhodes telling the group to give Jackson his number. Jackson vehemently denied having any contact with the group. It’s not clear why members of the Oath Keepers were under the impression he needed assistance.

This brings us back to that Times report about a purported connection between the Proud Boys and the White House. The Proud Boys’ links to members of Trump’s universe are a bit broader. Bianca Gracia, head of a pro-Trump group called Latinos for Trump, documented repeated informal meetings with people close to Trump at events. Tarrio was the group’s chief of staff. After Trump failed to condemn the Proud Boys during a 2020 presidential debate, instead telling its members to “stand back and stand by,” Trump’s team sought to publicly sever ties with Latinos for Trump. On Jan. 5, Gracia and Tarrio were among a group that met with Rhodes at a parking garage in D.C. during which the Capitol was referenced. That parking garage was one near the Phoenix Park Hotel, from which the Jan. 6 call was placed.

Whether there was someone in the White House or in Trump’s close orbit connected to the Proud Boys, as the Times report suggests, it’s certainly feasible that that person or others were similarly connected to the Oath Keepers. That would be a much brighter line.

But this simply brings us back to our original question: What did the ties look like? What’s been added with the revelation of that Jan. 6 call is either that the Oath Keepers had some close link to Trump or that they thought they did — as they thought they could functionally invade D.C. with “quick reaction forces” stationed at hotels in Virginia to keep Trump in power.

The picture is not much more clear.

