Live updates Trump, largely silent on abortion, to hold rally in Pennsylvania

President Biden is heading to Ohio, where he plans to pitch legislation known as the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which seeks to boost domestic manufacturing. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are planning a vote next week on a bill that would write abortion protections into law. It seems certain to fail.
Noted: Pelosi announces new minimum pay for House staffers
Capitol Hill staffers, particularly those at the start of their careers, have historically have been overworked and underpaid, and live in a city where the cost of living isn’t cheap.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) took a step Friday to address that. In a letter to lawmakers, she announced a new minimum annual salary for House staffers of $45,000, effective Sept. 1.
“With a competitive minimum salary, the House will better be able to retain and recruit excellent, diverse talent,” Pelosi said in the letter. “Doing so will open the doors to public service for those who may not have been able to afford to do so in the past. This is also an issue of fairness, as many of the youngest staffers working the longest hours often earn the lowest salaries.”
There currently is no minimum pay for House staffers, according to Pelosi’s office.
In 2020, roughly 1-in-8 Washington-based congressional staffers made less than the $42,610 that MIT says is a living wage for an adult with no children in the nation’s capital, according to a study by the advocacy group Issue One.
The current maximum pay for House staffers is $199,300. Pelosi said in her letter that will increase to $203,700 to match a recent increase by the Senate.
On our radar: Trump to rally with Oz in Pennsylvania
Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally Friday night in Greensburg, Pa., with Pennsylvania GOP Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz, who is running in a primary that will provide another signal about how strong Trump’s sway is within the Republican Party.
Oz, the celebrity doctor endorsed by Trump last month, is in a competitive race that also includes GOP hopeful David McCormick, a former hedge fund manager. They are seeking to succeed retiring Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.).
Friday’s rally follows the victory Tuesday in the Ohio GOP Senate primary of J.D. Vance, another Trump-endorsed candidate, who emerged from a crowded field to claim his party’s nomination.
The event Friday night is scheduled to be held outdoors at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds. The forecast calls for rain for much of the day.
Analysis: Both sides are getting facts wrong in abortion debate
In recent days, amid heated arguments about the future of abortion, much has been said that simply isn’t true. And that goes for politicians from both parties.
Writing in The Fact Checker, The Post’s Glenn Kessler examines two claims — one by a Democrat and one by a Republican — that don’t stand up at all.
From a Democrat: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) claimed in a tweet that Republicans in Texas “passed a law allowing rapists to sue their victims for getting an abortion.”
From a Republican: Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) claimed in a memo on how to talk about abortion that “Republicans DO NOT want to throw doctors and women in jail.”
Glenn writes:
Sometimes we come across potential fact checks that are so easily reviewed that it hardly seems worth the trouble. But at the same time, it’s important to set the record straight.In both cases, the spokesperson for the lawmaker refused to respond to our questions — usually a good sign that the lawmaker messed up.
You can read Glenn’s full analysis here.
Analysis: How the leaked draft abortion opinion has altered the midterms
In campaigns across the country, Democrats are wielding the draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade like a weapon, while Republicans are criticizing the leak of the opinion and contemplating abortion bans that, for the first time in decades, could survive constitutional scrutiny.
Writing in The Trailer, The Post’s David Weigel examines the impact on the midterm elections. Dave writes:
Voters are confused, which helps Democrats right now. Abortion rights activists had been predicting the end of Roe since the 2016 election, and the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg nearly four years later made many of them more fearful that would come to pass and that a new 6-to-3 conservative majority was going to overturn Roe.But were voters paying attention? No, not really. Last month, a poll conducted by YouGov for The Economist found just 20 percent of Americans believing that it was “likely” or certain that Roe would fall, compared with 34 percent who said it was unlikely. In polling from The Washington Post and ABC News, most voters in six states where new abortion limitations have been passed — Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Texas and Wyoming — were completely unaware of them.
You can read Dave’s full analysis here.
Take a look: Psaki introduces her history-making successor
For those who missed it Thursday, here’s video of an emotional White House press secretary Jen Psaki presenting her soon-to-be successor, Karine Jean-Pierre, to the press corps. Jean-Pierre, who has served as Psaki’s top deputy since the start of the administration, will be the first Black person and first openly gay woman to hold the job.