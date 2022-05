Live updates Trump, largely silent on abortion, to hold rally in Pennsylvania

Bullet Key update

Capitol Hill staffers, particularly those at the start of their careers, have historically have been overworked and underpaid, and live in a city where the cost of living isn’t cheap.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) took a step Friday to address that. In a letter to lawmakers, she announced a new minimum annual salary for House staffers of $45,000, effective Sept. 1.

“With a competitive minimum salary, the House will better be able to retain and recruit excellent, diverse talent,” Pelosi said in the letter. “Doing so will open the doors to public service for those who may not have been able to afford to do so in the past. This is also an issue of fairness, as many of the youngest staffers working the longest hours often earn the lowest salaries.”

There currently is no minimum pay for House staffers, according to Pelosi’s office.

In 2020, roughly 1-in-8 Washington-based congressional staffers made less than the $42,610 that MIT says is a living wage for an adult with no children in the nation’s capital, according to a study by the advocacy group Issue One.