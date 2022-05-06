Live updates Trump, largely silent on abortion, to hold rally in Pennsylvania

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Oct. 9. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By John Wagner
Mariana Alfaro
and 
Washington Post staff providing insight and analysis
 
Today at 7:16 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:43 a.m. EDT
Welcome to Post Politics Now.

Today, former president Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Pennsylvania with celebrity doctor and GOP Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz. Among the things we’ll be watching: What, if anything, Trump has to say about abortion. Trump, who appointed three of the conservative Supreme Court justices who appear on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, has been largely silent on the subject.

President Biden is heading to Ohio, where he plans to pitch legislation known as the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which seeks to boost domestic manufacturing. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are planning a vote next week on a bill that would write abortion protections into law. It seems certain to fail.

  • 11:10 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Ohio. White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans to gaggle with reporters on board Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 3:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on manufacturing in Hamilton, Ohio. Watch live coverage here.
  • 8 p.m. Eastern: Trump holds a rally in Greensburg, Pa.

