It took about two hours for the effort to blame anyone but Donald Trump for the Capitol riot to materialize. The first purported culprits were members of “antifa,” a radical left-wing collective defined by its opposition to the far right. The Capitol was breached by rioters supportive of Trump and focused on derailing the formalization of his 2020 election loss shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021. Just before 4 p.m., Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — who immediately after the riot began had pleaded with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to have Trump calm the crowd — reportedly texted Meadows with a new theory.

“Mark we don’t think these attackers are our people,” she wrote. “We think they are Antifa. Dressed like Trump supporters.”

That theory held the day, making its way into floor speeches as Republicans continued to object to the counting of electoral votes and making its way into Fox News’s prime time programming. A report that purported to use facial recognition technology to identify members of antifa was debunked, and later analysis showed that the crowd was what it appeared to be: angry supporters of Donald Trump.

But the riot created so much trauma and was so clearly downstream from Trump’s arguments and encouragement that the demand to redirect culpability remained intact. Someone must have been to blame besides people who supported Trump, besides people on the right. But who?

Finally, an answer emerged: It was sparked by the Deep State that had been opposed to Trump all along. And not just “the deep state” in the abstract, but particularly as embodied in one man: Ray Epps.

Epps, a Trump supporter who was part of the crowd at the Capitol that day, became a shorthand for federal efforts to stoke the riot, mentioned on Fox News and in Congress. Federal investigators couldn’t comment on the case, leaving the House select committee investigating the attack as the sole body that could help clear Epps’s name, which it tried to do — only to be cast as a partisan coverup effort. This week, though, the New York Times published new details of what happened that day, making clear that Epps was not culpable for the riot.

Meaning that another effort to distance Trump from the riot has collapsed.

The theory about Epps was simple, as sloppily constructed theories often are. He was a Trump supporter who, like tens of thousands of others, had traveled to Washington after Trump began focusing on Jan. 6 as a point of leverage. But when Trump supporters began trawling for suspected federal agents in the mix that day, Epps stood out. For one thing, he’d been filmed the night before saying that people should go into the Capitol on Jan. 5 — peacefully, he insisted, but the crowd around him, worried about entrapment by federal authorities, began chanting “Fed!” Then, shortly before the first bicycle rack outside the Capitol was knocked over, Epps was seen talking quietly to one of the men who upended it.

Then it was discovered that he’d been removed from a page of photos listing people the FBI hoped to speak to, and the narrative was set: He was a federal agent charged with getting people to riot and then had accidentally been included among the suspects.

The first person to draw significant attention to Epps was Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). During a hearing at which Attorney General Merrick Garland was testifying, Massie showed clips of Epps’s actions and asked whether federal agents stoked the rioters. Garland, in keeping with established practice, declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland on Oct. 21, 2021, over unsubstantiated claims of FBI involvement during the Capitol riot. (Video: C-Span)

One reason that people were hunting for federal agents among the crowd is that a right-wing website run by a former Trump administration official had put forth a theory that people identified as “co-conspirators” in charging documents who weren’t themselves charged must necessarily be working for the government. This idea was eagerly promoted by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson — even as experts made clear that this was unlikely and even as one of the unindicted co-conspirators was revealed to be a Jan. 6 suspect’s wife. (She later appeared with her husband on Carlson’s show and nobody batted an eyelash.)

So when Epps became the focus, that same right-wing website detailed the allegations against him and Carlson once again took up the charge.

When Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) came under fire from the right for calling the Jan. 6 rioters “terrorists,” he appeared on Carlson’s show, hat in hand, to make amends. During that appearance, Carlson demanded to know what Cruz knew about Epps, evoking Cruz’s acknowledgement that he didn’t know much. But if Carlson meant to send Cruz a message, it was apparently heard. A few days later, at a Senate hearing, Cruz pressed Justice Department officials on Epps, again receiving a we can’t talk about that response. This was rapidly parlayed into a story about the federal government refusing to deny that Epps was in their employ. It also prompted that unusual statement from the Jan. 6 committee explaining that Epps had already provided testimony and been cleared of involvement.

So what was Epps doing? The Times report explains his quiet conversation with the man who upended the barrier, Ryan Samsel:

“Just two days after the attack, when Mr. Epps saw himself on a list of suspects from Jan. 6, he called an F.B.I. tip line and told investigators that he had tried to calm Mr. Samsel down when they spoke, according to three people who have heard a recording of the call. Mr. Epps went on to say that he explained to Mr. Samsel that the police outside the building were merely doing their jobs, the people said.”

(This is why Epps was removed from the “person of interest” page. The FBI got the information from him that it sought.)

According to the Times, Samsel confirmed this version of events to investigators — well before Epps was even a focus of attention on the right.

“He came up to me and he said, ‘Dude’ — his entire words were, ‘Relax, the cops are doing their job,'” Samsel reportedly told investigators. He said he did receive encouragement from someone to commit violence: Joseph Biggs, a member of the right-wing group the Proud Boys. Biggs has denied the allegation.

There has been no direct evidence to emerge that any federal agent was responsible for triggering the day’s violence. Stepping back, the idea defies credulity. The Capitol was breached not because of one person’s actions but because police were overwhelmed by thousands of people collectively pressing their way in. Attributing that broad effort to even a handful of people seems dubious.

But, again, the impetus here is less uncovering the truth than distracting from it or rationalizing it. It has always been to cast Trump supporters (and therefore Trump) as innocent or unwitting and Trump’s opponents as culpable.

The natural question, then, is who the focus of suspicion after Epps will be. Or, really, whether those who baselessly assumed Epps bore responsibility will update their assumptions at all. Why blame the president who spent months making baseless claims about fraud and encouraging people to come to Washington when you can blame some guy from Arizona who talked to one guy at the scene and credibly says he had nothing to do with it?

