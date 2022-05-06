Clarence Thomas says he worries respect for institutions is eroding

ATLANTA — Justice Clarence Thomas said Friday that the judiciary is threatened if people are unwilling to “live with outcomes we don’t agree with” and that recent events at the Supreme Court might be “one symptom of that.”
But he referred a couple of times to the “unfortunate events” of the past week, and in a question-and-answer session led by a former clerk, he said he worried about declining respect for institutions and the rule of law.
“It bodes ill for a free society,” he said. It can’t be that institutions “give you only the outcome you want, or can be bullied” to do the same, he said.
The court’s longest-serving justice said he also worried about a “different attitude of the young” that might not show the same respect for the law as past generations did. “Recent events have shown this major change,” he said.
The leaked February draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. and published by Politico, made the case for overturning Roe and the subsequent case that affirmed the constitutional right to obtain an abortion, Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who spoke to the same group Thursday, had said this week that the opinion was far from a final decision and announced an investigation of the leak, which has shaken a court known for keeping its deliberations private.
Thomas is the member of the court least likely to adhere to stare decisis, the principle of letting past decisions stand. In past cases, including Casey, he called for Roe to be overturned.
On Friday, he did not link his views to the current controversy over Roe but repeated that important decisions he thinks were wrongly decided should be corrected.
“We use stare decisis as a mantra when we don’t want to think,” Thomas said.
Thomas was raised in Georgia before he went north for college and law school, and he said he is delighted that he is the justice who is the point of contact at the Supreme Court for emergencies that arise from Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
“One of the things I had to learn in New England was bad manners,” he said.
Roe v. Wade threatened: A majority of the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the right to abortion established nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft of the opinion published by Politico and confirmed by Chief Justice Roberts. Read our annotated analysis of the opinion.
What would happen? If the Supreme Court overturns the 1973 precedent, the legality of abortion will be left to individual states. That likely would mean 52 percent of women of childbearing age would face new abortion limits.
State legislation: As Republican-led states move to restrict abortion, The Post is tracking legislation across the country on 15-week bans, Texas-style bans, trigger laws and abortion pill bans, as well as Democratic-dominated states that are moving to protect abortion rights enshrined in Roe v. Wade.
Supreme Court justices: Here’s what we know about where each justice stands on the issue of abortion.
Who was Jane Roe, and how did she transform abortion rights? “Jane Roe” was a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey, who as a 22-year-old unmarried woman in Dallas in 1970 wanted to terminate her pregnancy. Her case against a Dallas County district attorney went to the Supreme Court. They ruled in her favor, 7-2, in 1973.
